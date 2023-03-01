The new show features the Clippers star talking hoops, family, pop culture, and more alongside co-hosts and best friends Jackie Long and Dallas Rutherford.

It’s not quite time for Playoff P just yet. But in short order, hoop fans will have a chance to get acquainted with Podcast P.

On Tuesday, Wave Sports + Entertainment announced “Podcast P with Paul George,” a new show hosted by the star Los Angeles Clippers wing alongside close friends Dallas Rutherford and Jackie Long. In addition to freewheeling discussions on the trio’s family lives and favorite music, television shows, movies, and video games, the pod will feature PG-13 speaking directly on his and the Clippers‘ run toward the NBA postseason.

Fans can expect a few big-name guests across sports, business, and entertainment to have their say on the six-time All-NBA selection and eight-time All-Star’s new show as well.

“I’m excited to launch ‘Podcast P’ with Wave Sports + Entertainment and give fans an unfiltered look at life on and off the court,” George told Boardroom. “I can’t wait to get started with my boys, Jackie and Dallas, as we invite fans into our inner circle to talk hoops, family, life, and more.”

“As an eight-time All-Star, Paul enters the podcast space as the most high-profile player ever to host a weekly show during the peak of an NBA season,” EJ Wright, VP of Development at Wave Sports + Entertainment said on the occasion. “Combining his expert insights and authentic personality with WSE’s mission to serve the next generation of sports fans, we’re excited to launch a show that grants never-seen-before access to a superstar’s life while challenging for an NBA title.”

The news marks the latest addition to Wave Sports + Entertainment’s family of brands and properties that notably includes “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” the larger-than-life NFL brothers who faced off in Super Bowl LVII last month.

New episodes of “Podcast P with Paul George” drop every Monday on top podcast platforms like Spotify and Apple Podcasts, as well as on YouTube.

To learn more about the show, check out @podcastpshow on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.