While sold-out shows in the US might force you to fork over four figures, tickets for Queen Bey’s tour opener in Stockholm are shockingly affordable — and the internet is taking notice.
Beyoncé begins her highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour this week, and it’s projected to be the highest-grossing tour of her carer. Beyoncé tickets are never easy to come by, nor are they particularly budget-friendly — but as is sometimes the case, some tickets end up dipping below typical market rates in the hours leading up to a performance.
For the stint’s opening night in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10, Twitter users are increasingly noticing that the get-in price to see Queen Bey dropped well below the prices they were going for months prior. One noted the going rate for floor seats is $53 — essentially the cost of parking for a show stateside.
In all fairness, these tickets are standing room only, but if you think about it for a moment, no one really sits at a concert — let alone a Beyoncé experience.
Sure, Stockholm isn’t the easiest (or quickest) place to get to on short notice, so most of the US audience will have to try its luck and hope for the best when Mrs. Carter arrives stateside this summer. Nevertheless, this head-turning financial oddity is a hopeful sign who those who missed out on the presale action and are hoping to score Beyoncé tickets last-minute and at a low cost when the “Cuff It” singer arrives in their city.
According to a Monday story from Forbes, this tour is likely to generate about $2.1 billion, which is around $500 million more than the $1.6 billion estimation fellow megastar Taylor Swift could earn from her own Eras Tour. A few things to consider with this amount. Beyonce is going overseas, while Swift is (for now) remaining in the U.S. for her spell. Other factors like merchandise profits, contracts with venues, and production values will also certainly be taken into consideration to determine which pop music queen reigns supreme when all’s sang and done.
After performances in cities including Paris, London, Amsterdam, Barcelona, and more, Bey’s North American leg kicks off July 8 from Rodgers Centre in Toronto.
Read More:
The Ecstasy of San Benito: Bad Bunny Reimagines What a WWE Superstar Can Be
In his native Puerto Rico, the multihyphenate entertainer played a larger-than-life role in the company’s most-attended Backlash show to date — and Boardroom was there to take it all in. San Juan is revered…
Music & Advocacy Come Together at GRAMMYs on the Hill
Boardroom got exclusive access to The Recording Academy, executives, and Grammy-nominated artists at GRAMMYs on the Hill to discuss the future of the RAP Act. With great power comes great responsibility — at least…