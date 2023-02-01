About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Music February 1, 2023
Vinciane Ngomsi
Vinciane Ngomsi

Beyoncé Announces 47-date ‘Renaissance’ World Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal
The 41-year-old is set to bring the upbeat, danceable tunes from her Grammy-nominated album to stadiums worldwide later this year.

Six months since the release of her seventh studio album Renaissance, Beyoncé has finally announced her long-awaited world tour of the same name.

On Wednesday, the Grammy-winning singer delivered the good news via Instagram.

According to tour.beyonce.com, the tour starts on May 10 at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, concluding Sept. 27 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. For now, the European leg has 12 dates, with stops in London, Amsterdam, and Poland, to name a few. Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field was awarded the first stop for the American leg.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

What are the 47 Beyoncé tour dates for Renaissance?

Every stops are listed on the tour’s official website. Because details regarding tickets have yet to be released, each date reads “Soon” next to where a link to purchase passes would otherwise be — stay tuned!

May 10: Stockholm, Sweden

May 14: Brussels, Belgium

May 17: Cardiff, UK

May 20: Edinburgh, UK

May 23: Sunderland, UK

May 26: Paris, France

May 29: London, UK

May 30: London, UK

June 2: London, UK

June 6: Lyon, France

June 8: Barcelona, Spain

June 11: Marseille France

June 15: Cologne, Germany

June 17: Amsterdam, Netherlands

June 18: Amsterdam, Netherlands

June 21: Hamburg, Germany

June 24: Frankfurt, Germany

June 27: Warsaw, Poland

July 8: Toronto

July 9: Toronto

July 12: Philadelphia

July 15: Nashville, Tennessee

July 17: Louisville, Kentucky

Bey’s last tour was “On the Run II” in 2018 which featured her and her husband, Jay-Z, on 48 stops across North America and Europe.

Renaissance picked up nine Grammy Award nominations, including Album of the Year — and should the “Cuff It” singer collect four awards at the big ceremony on Feb. 5, she will become the artist with the most Grammy wins of all time with 32, which would surpass the late Georg Solti’s record of 31.

According to Variety, it is rumored the mother of three and Jay-Z will perform with DJ Khaled on the show, presumably doing their nominated song “God Did.”

Read More:

Sports February 1, 2023

Uninterrupted to Launch The Shop Pop-Up at Super Bowl LVII

This will mark Uninterrupted’s first-ever live event that is open to the public. The five-hour slot includes discussions from athletes past and present, and stations with celebrity barbers. LeBron James’ athlete empowerment platform, Uninterrupted,…

Read More:

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

MusicGrammy AwardsBeyonce
About The Author
Vinciane Ngomsi
Vinciane Ngomsi
Vinciane Ngomsi
Vinciane Ngomsi is a Staff Writer at Boardroom. She began her career in sports journalism with bylines at SB Nation, USA Today and, most recently, Yahoo. She received a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Truman State University and when she's not watching old clips of Serena Williams' best matches, she is likely perfecting her signature chocolate chip cookie recipe or preparing a traditional Cameroonian meal.