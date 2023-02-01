The 41-year-old is set to bring the upbeat, danceable tunes from her Grammy-nominated album to stadiums worldwide later this year.

Six months since the release of her seventh studio album Renaissance, Beyoncé has finally announced her long-awaited world tour of the same name.

On Wednesday, the Grammy-winning singer delivered the good news via Instagram.

According to tour.beyonce.com, the tour starts on May 10 at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, concluding Sept. 27 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. For now, the European leg has 12 dates, with stops in London, Amsterdam, and Poland, to name a few. Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field was awarded the first stop for the American leg.

What are the 47 Beyoncé tour dates for Renaissance?

Every stops are listed on the tour’s official website. Because details regarding tickets have yet to be released, each date reads “Soon” next to where a link to purchase passes would otherwise be — stay tuned!

May 10: Stockholm, Sweden

May 14: Brussels, Belgium

May 17: Cardiff, UK

May 20: Edinburgh, UK

May 23: Sunderland, UK

May 26: Paris, France

May 29: London, UK

May 30: London, UK

June 2: London, UK

June 6: Lyon, France

June 8: Barcelona, Spain

June 11: Marseille France

June 15: Cologne, Germany

June 17: Amsterdam, Netherlands

June 18: Amsterdam, Netherlands

June 21: Hamburg, Germany

June 24: Frankfurt, Germany

June 27: Warsaw, Poland

July 8: Toronto

July 9: Toronto

July 12: Philadelphia

July 15: Nashville, Tennessee

July 17: Louisville, Kentucky

Bey’s last tour was “On the Run II” in 2018 which featured her and her husband, Jay-Z, on 48 stops across North America and Europe.

Renaissance picked up nine Grammy Award nominations, including Album of the Year — and should the “Cuff It” singer collect four awards at the big ceremony on Feb. 5, she will become the artist with the most Grammy wins of all time with 32, which would surpass the late Georg Solti’s record of 31.

According to Variety, it is rumored the mother of three and Jay-Z will perform with DJ Khaled on the show, presumably doing their nominated song “God Did.”

