Queen Bey becomes the latest superstar artist to collaborate with Amazon on an ambitious project — and this one comes with a touch of mystery.

Beyoncé and Amazon Music have partnered up for a two-day event in Los Angeles called “Club Renaissance” — an ode to celebrate the 28-time Grammy Award-winning artist’s latest album, RENAISSANCE. And by little surprise, Variety reported that tickets sold out within minutes.

Though the event’s location hasn’t been made public, Amazon made the announcement via Twitter with a poster in collaboration with Bey’s company, Parkwood, which “invites you to experience Renaissance in spatial audio” — perhaps a worthy note for a best-in-class listening session. It will take place on Dec. 17 and 18 at 9 p.m. local time.

12.17 & 12.18 🪩 #CLUBRENAISSANCE



This event is 21+. One (1) ticket per person. Tickets are non-transferable. Location to be announced to confirmed guests on Saturday, 12/17.https://t.co/sHElkoB5Bl pic.twitter.com/EnCLsCVUlp — Amazon Music (@amazonmusic) December 15, 2022

Tickets were made available to the BeyHive but limited to one ticket per person along with a 21+ age limit. Additionally, this isn’t the first time Beyoncé hosted a “Club Renaissance” event since releasing the first of a three-part series on July 29. She held a similar event in New York City around the time RENAISSANCE dropped, featuring Kendrick Lamar, Donald Glover, and Chloe Bailey.

RENAISSANCE, her seventh studio album, has been named the best album of 2022 by a wide range of outlets including Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, and NPR. Furthermore, she announced she’ll be going on tour for RENAISSANCE in 2023, and later confirmed that she’s releasing a joint album with husband Jay-Z as the third and final installment of her RENAISSANCE series.

Amazon Music Grows

Amazon is growing within the music industry, investing in top-tier talent to put together shows, events, and live-streamed concerts, as well as expand Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football footprint. Here are a few examples:

Kanye West x Drake: Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert

Kanye West and Drake hosted an Amazon-sponsored event broadcast live on all three of its streaming platforms a few months after the former’s Donda released. TMZ reported that Amazon had a $10 million budget for the project.

Weekly Live-streaming Concerts

In October, Amazon announced that it would host weekly live-streamed concerts with 2 Chainz serving as host. Some artists included in the concerts include Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kane Brown.

A$AP Rocky on Thursday Night Football

Already bolstering its entertainment outside of football with “The Shop” crew serving as an alternate broadcast, Prime Video brought forth a new component to their TNF production by combining their weekly live stream on Thursdays. Last week, A$AP Rocky performed a handful of songs and announced that his new album, Don’t Be Dumb, is finished.

These are just a couple of examples with regards to how Amazon is hoping football fans and music listeners alike will check out what they’ve got brewing year-round. After all, sports and music are universal peace codes. Amazon’s Thursday Night Football boasted 8.26 million viewers during the Raiders-Rams game on Dec. 8 — at which Rocky performed. Meanwhile, Amazon Music’s paid subscription plan has an estimated 52.6 million members.

Amazon, Beyoncé, & Jay-Z

Jeff Bezos, the former president of Amazon, is currently worth $119.9 billion and has been linked to buying the Washington Commanders. And who’s reportedly involved with him, you ask? None other than Bey’s other half, the one and only Jay-Z. The two reportedly had dinner in Los Angeles in early November, around the same time Dan and Tanya announced they’d take their next step in selling the Commanders.

None of the above are coincidences. How it all ties together in the big picture is something we can’t precisely know — but it’s likely that “Club Renaissance” marks another key chapter in Amazon’s ongoing media expansion in all directions.

