Everything You Need to Know About the Reported Beyoncé & Jay-Z Joint Album

The third installment of Beyoncé’s Renaissance trilogy will be a joint album with her husband.

Make way — royalty is coming through.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are reportedly teaming up for a joint album as part of Bey’s Renaissance trilogy. Queen Bey is planning a collaboration with the hip-hop icon (and her husband) for the third and final installment of her Renaissance series, according to The New York Times.

Before the first part of Renaissance arrived on July 29, Beyoncé revealed the album would be a three-part story.

“This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative,” she wrote on her website. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world.

As The Times’ Kyle Buchanan notes, Renaissance’s second act will be an acoustic album, with the third a collaboration with Hov.

“It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving,” she wrote at the time. “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

Neither Beyoncé nor Jay-Z has confirmed the news, but it wouldn’t be their first album together. The pair joined forces for Everything Is Love in 2018 — a surprise release during the power couple’s On The Run II Tour. The result? It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 123,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, and went on to win Best Urban Contemporary Album at the 2019 Grammys.

Though that’s the only album they’ve collaborated on, they’ve worked together on a host of music projects. “Crazy In Love,” “’03 Bonnie & Clyde” and “Drunk In Love” come to mind immediately. And that’s not to mention their own respective albums, Beyoncé’s Lemonade (2016) and Jay-Z’s 4:44 (2017), which both addressed their publicized marital issues.

What should we expect? Probably more gold from music’s royal couple. In the meantime, Beyoncé leads all artists with nine 2023 Grammy nominations. Jay-Z is up for three awards thanks to his verse on DJ Khaled’s “God Did” album.

