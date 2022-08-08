Beyoncé Blasts to Top Spot with RENAISSANCE 

You can’t break her soul, but Beyoncé proved she can still break the charts. Queen Bey claimed the top of the Billboard 200 this week, as RENAISSANCE moved the equivalent of 332,000 album units. The debut week performance was the best for a woman thus far in 2022, and the second-best overall this year. With this accomplishment, Beyoncé has secured the top spot for each of her seven studio albums.

Sue Bird Tips Off Final Regular Season Game in Seattle

For nearly two decades, Sue Bird has sat atop of the WNBA, serving as one of its star faces. The Seattle Storm star marked the beginning of the end of her iconic career with her final regular season performance yesterday at the Climate Pledge Arena. The five-time Olympic gold medalist received endless shout-outs from some of the biggest names in sports including her fiancé Megan Rapinoe, Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson, and snowboarder Chloe Kim, each of whom highlighted her greatness on the court and her commitment to change off of it. The Storm are playoff bound, as they sit in the No. 2 spot in the West, extending Bird’s farewell tour.

Honus Wagner Sets New Collectibles Record with $7.25M Sale

Honus Wagner’s place atop the pantheon of most coveted collectibles may be in danger. The iconic card set a new record over the weekend, as it went for $7.25 million in a private sale facilitated by Goldin Auctions. However, the record is expected to be short-lived as a mint 1952 Mickey Mantle rookie card is currently up for sale via Heritage Auctions, and experts believe that it will fetch a closing price tag of over $10 million.

New Era Caps $700M Round with Major League Support

New Era is ready for its next era. The popular hat maker closed a $700 million fundraising round led by ACON Investments, which included participation from the NBA, NFL, and MLB. With the investment, each major league became a minority investor in the company. New Era seeks to expand its footprint in the North American markets with the new infusion of cash.

Berkshire Hathaway Gets Bullish with $3.8B Investment Amidst Market Dip

Warren Buffett isn’t afraid of a little market volatility. The Berkshire Hathaway boss proved this to be true as financial reports reveal that the Nebraska-based company invested $3.8 billion in the stock market during the last quarter. The report also showed that Berkshire Hathaway lost over $53 billion in its investments. However, Buffett remained positive and advised investors to look beyond single-quarter performance. In a statement, he said, “The amount of investment gains/losses in any given quarter is usually meaningless and delivers figures for net earnings per share that can be extremely misleading to investors who have little or no knowledge of accounting rules,” Berkshire said in a statement.

MGM, Bellagio Prepare for Web3 Future with Trademarks

If you can go to Las Vegas without ever leaving your home, can what happens there still stay there? We may found out the answer to that riddle sooner rather than later. MGM, Bellagio, and Mandalay Bay properties each filed trademarks for a wide range of virtual properties according to trademark attorney Josh Gerben. The application includes “downloadable virtual goods, namely computer programs featuring casino chips, gaming tables, and slot machines.”