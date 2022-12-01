A$AP Rocky Makes Himself at Homme

The Harlem rapper extended his style-driven collaborations by debuting Hommemade with Italian luxury home goods company Gufram at Design Miami.

A$AP Rocky is all about homemaking these days, having welcomed his first child with Rihanna earlier this year. While the superstar pair has started to make moves toward their respective reemergences on the stage, they’ve each taken a beat to adjust to their new roles.

The fashion-forward Flacko has been focused on his stylistic endeavors over the last year. He took a role as the guest artistic director at Eddie Bauer, while also curating collabs with PacSun.

Now, he’s adding interior designer to his resumé. A$AP previewed his upcoming design studio, Hommemade, with Italian luxury home goods company Gufram at this year’s Design Miami event.

Through the years, A$AP has become as well known for his adventurous signature style as he is for his coveted verses. Gufram is best known for its signature CACTUS®, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The company embodies a style that leans on “playful, subversive, and desecrating products with a POP soul.”

In his newest collaboration, he’s leaning into some familiar themes.

For their collection, Rocky has added his own flair, adorning the base with psychedelic mushrooms. Gufram unveiled the partnership in which A$AP added his “personal mutation” to the signature product, something never done before in the design’s illustrious history.

In his Instagram reveal, several friends congratulated him on the collab and signaled that it’s been a long-time vision for the Harlem rapper. Calvin Broadus — better known as Champ Medici — commented, “We was talking bout this n 2018 u made happen big bro.”

With Hommemade, A$AP launches a “furniture interior design studio” — and the introductory product is only the beginning.

