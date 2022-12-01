About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Fashion December 1, 2022
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos

A$AP Rocky Makes Himself at Homme

Photo by Udo Salters/Sipa USA
The Harlem rapper extended his style-driven collaborations by debuting Hommemade with Italian luxury home goods company Gufram at Design Miami.

A$AP Rocky is all about homemaking these days, having welcomed his first child with Rihanna earlier this year. While the superstar pair has started to make moves toward their respective reemergences on the stage, they’ve each taken a beat to adjust to their new roles.

The fashion-forward Flacko has been focused on his stylistic endeavors over the last year. He took a role as the guest artistic director at Eddie Bauer, while also curating collabs with PacSun.

Now, he’s adding interior designer to his resumé. A$AP previewed his upcoming design studio, Hommemade, with Italian luxury home goods company Gufram at this year’s Design Miami event.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Through the years, A$AP has become as well known for his adventurous signature style as he is for his coveted verses. Gufram is best known for its signature CACTUS®, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The company embodies a style that leans on “playful, subversive, and desecrating products with a POP soul.”

In his newest collaboration, he’s leaning into some familiar themes.

For their collection, Rocky has added his own flair, adorning the base with psychedelic mushrooms. Gufram unveiled the partnership in which A$AP added his “personal mutation” to the signature product, something never done before in the design’s illustrious history.

In his Instagram reveal, several friends congratulated him on the collab and signaled that it’s been a long-time vision for the Harlem rapper. Calvin Broadus — better known as Champ Medici — commented, “We was talking bout this n 2018 u made happen big bro.”

With Hommemade, A$AP launches a “furniture interior design studio” — and the introductory product is only the beginning.

Read More:

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.