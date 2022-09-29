Get set for Dolphins vs. Bengals on Thursday Night Football to begin Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season with the latest numbers from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Miami Dolphins have been the NFL’s most pleasant surprises, one of the league’s two remaining unbeaten teams after an upset home win over Super Bowl favorite Buffalo on Sunday. After their own Super Bowl appearance a season ago, the Cincinnati Bengals are looking to bounce back from an 0-2 start, an effort that began with Sunday’s dominating win over the New York Jets.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has excelled out of the gate and increasingly looks to be the AFC’s next big thing at quarterback, a title held in part last year by Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow. We hope the two young stars will go head to head from the Jungle on Thursday Night Football to open NFL Week 4, though Tagovailoa is questionable as of Wednesday with back and ankle injuries after leaving last Sunday’s game with an apparent head injury. Heading into Thursday’s primetime showdown on Amazon Prime Video, let’s check out all the latest Dolphins vs. Bengals odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Dolphins Odds: NFL Week 4

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 28 and subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Cincinnati Bengals -3.5 (-110) / Miami Dolphins +3.5 (-110)

: Cincinnati Bengals -3.5 (-110) / Miami Dolphins +3.5 (-110) Moneyline : Cincinnati Bengals (-190) / Miami Dolphins (+160)

: Cincinnati Bengals (-190) / Miami Dolphins (+160) Over/Under: OVER 46.5 (-118) / UNDER 46.5 (-104)

Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Joe Mixon: +500

+500 Ja’Marr Chase : +650

: +650 Tee Higgins: +850

+850 Tyreek Hill : +850

: +850 Jaylen Waddle : +950

: +950 Chase Edmonds: +1100

+1100 Samaje Perine: +1200

+1200 Tyler Boyd: +1200

+1200 Hayden Hurst: +1400

+1400 Raheem Mostert: +1500

+1500 Mike Gesicki : +2000

: +2000 Mike Thomas: +2500

+2500 Joe Burrow: +2700

Anytime TD Scorer

Joe Mixon: -145

-145 Ja’Marr Chase : +100

: +100 Tyreek Hill : +120

: +120 Tee Higgins: +130

+130 Jaylen Waddle : +150

: +150 Chase Edmonds: +185

+185 Samaje Perine: +220

+220 Tyler Boyd: +220

+220 Raheem Mostert: +240

+240 Hayden Hurst: +260

+260 Mike Gesicki : +360

: +360 Mike Thomas: +500

+500 Joe Burrow : +550

: +550 Trent Sheffield: +600

To Score 2+ TDs

Joe Mixon: +430

+430 Ja’Marr Chase : +600

: +600 Tyreek Hill : +750

: +750 Tee Higgins: +900

+900 Jaylen Waddle : +1000

: +1000 Chase Edmonds: +1400

+1400 Samaje Perine: +1700

+1700 Tyler Boyd: +1700

+1700 Raheem Mostert: +2000

+2000 Hayden Hurst: +2100

This Thursday, ALL customers can get in on the action with a NO SWEAT Same Game Parlay for Bengals vs. Dolphins 🐬



Learn more: https://t.co/DW5M4MgQuY pic.twitter.com/dmJgGhm6u9 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) September 28, 2022

Top Bengals-Dolphins Over/Unders

Joe Burrow passing TDs : Over 1.5 (-166) / Under 1.5 (+124)

: Over 1.5 (-166) / Under 1.5 (+124) Joe Burrow pass completions: Over 24.5 (-108) / Under 24.5 (-122)

Over 24.5 (-108) / Under 24.5 (-122) Joe Burrow passing yards: 268.5

268.5 Joe Mixon rushing yards: 68.5

68.5 Raheem Mostert rushing yards: 37.5

37.5 Chase Edmonds rushing yards: 32.5

32.5 Ja’Marr Chase receiving yards: 74.5

74.5 Tyreek Hill receiving yards: 71.5

71.5 Tee Higgins receiving yards: 62.5

62.5 Tyler Boyd receiving yards: 40.5

40.5 Hayden Hurst receiving yards: 25.5

25.5 Joe Mixon receiving yards: 20.5

20.5 Mike Gesicki receiving yards: 20.5

20.5 Chase Edmonds receiving yards: 11.5

Top Dolphins vs. Bengals Game Props

Cincinnati Bengals -2.5 AND Under 48.5: +190

+190 Cincinnati Bengals -2.5 AND Over 48.5: +250

+250 Miami Dolphins +2.5 AND Under 48.5: +280

+280 Miami Dolphins +2.5 AND Over 48.5: +390

Read More: