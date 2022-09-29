Get set for Dolphins vs. Bengals on Thursday Night Football to begin Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season with the latest numbers from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Miami Dolphins have been the NFL’s most pleasant surprises, one of the league’s two remaining unbeaten teams after an upset home win over Super Bowl favorite Buffalo on Sunday. After their own Super Bowl appearance a season ago, the Cincinnati Bengals are looking to bounce back from an 0-2 start, an effort that began with Sunday’s dominating win over the New York Jets.
Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has excelled out of the gate and increasingly looks to be the AFC’s next big thing at quarterback, a title held in part last year by Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow. We hope the two young stars will go head to head from the Jungle on Thursday Night Football to open NFL Week 4, though Tagovailoa is questionable as of Wednesday with back and ankle injuries after leaving last Sunday’s game with an apparent head injury. Heading into Thursday’s primetime showdown on Amazon Prime Video, let’s check out all the latest Dolphins vs. Bengals odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Bengals vs. Dolphins Odds: NFL Week 4
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 28 and subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Cincinnati Bengals -3.5 (-110) / Miami Dolphins +3.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Cincinnati Bengals (-190) / Miami Dolphins (+160)
- Over/Under: OVER 46.5 (-118) / UNDER 46.5 (-104)
Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Joe Mixon: +500
- Ja’Marr Chase: +650
- Tee Higgins: +850
- Tyreek Hill: +850
- Jaylen Waddle: +950
- Chase Edmonds: +1100
- Samaje Perine: +1200
- Tyler Boyd: +1200
- Hayden Hurst: +1400
- Raheem Mostert: +1500
- Mike Gesicki: +2000
- Mike Thomas: +2500
- Joe Burrow: +2700
Anytime TD Scorer
- Joe Mixon: -145
- Ja’Marr Chase: +100
- Tyreek Hill: +120
- Tee Higgins: +130
- Jaylen Waddle: +150
- Chase Edmonds: +185
- Samaje Perine: +220
- Tyler Boyd: +220
- Raheem Mostert: +240
- Hayden Hurst: +260
- Mike Gesicki: +360
- Mike Thomas: +500
- Joe Burrow: +550
- Trent Sheffield: +600
To Score 2+ TDs
- Joe Mixon: +430
- Ja’Marr Chase: +600
- Tyreek Hill: +750
- Tee Higgins: +900
- Jaylen Waddle: +1000
- Chase Edmonds: +1400
- Samaje Perine: +1700
- Tyler Boyd: +1700
- Raheem Mostert: +2000
- Hayden Hurst: +2100
Top Bengals-Dolphins Over/Unders
- Joe Burrow passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-166) / Under 1.5 (+124)
- Joe Burrow pass completions: Over 24.5 (-108) / Under 24.5 (-122)
- Joe Burrow passing yards: 268.5
- Joe Mixon rushing yards: 68.5
- Raheem Mostert rushing yards: 37.5
- Chase Edmonds rushing yards: 32.5
- Ja’Marr Chase receiving yards: 74.5
- Tyreek Hill receiving yards: 71.5
- Tee Higgins receiving yards: 62.5
- Tyler Boyd receiving yards: 40.5
- Hayden Hurst receiving yards: 25.5
- Joe Mixon receiving yards: 20.5
- Mike Gesicki receiving yards: 20.5
- Chase Edmonds receiving yards: 11.5
Top Dolphins vs. Bengals Game Props
- Cincinnati Bengals -2.5 AND Under 48.5: +190
- Cincinnati Bengals -2.5 AND Over 48.5: +250
- Miami Dolphins +2.5 AND Under 48.5: +280
- Miami Dolphins +2.5 AND Over 48.5: +390
