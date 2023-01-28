About Boardroom

Sports January 28, 2023
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

Bengals vs. Chiefs Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: AFC Championship

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Last Updated: January 29, 2023
With a spot in the Super Bowl on the line, check out the latest Chiefs vs. Bengals odds and bespoke parlay bets from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

A rematch of last year’s AFC Championship will decide the second and final spot in Super Bowl LVII as Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals visit Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. In snowy Buffalo last Sunday, Cincy’s defense dominated in a surprisingly comfortable win to set up another date with K.C. for the chance to reach another Super Bowl.

The Chiefs endured Mahomes’ sprained ankle in defeating Jacksonville last weekend, and that promises to be this game’s biggest storyline as Kansas City looks to avenge last year’s home loss to the Bengals for the conference crown. Heading into this AFC title showdown, let’s check out all the latest Bengals vs. Chiefs odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 28 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

  • Point Spread: Kansas City Chiefs -1.5 (-112) / Cincinnati Bengals +1.5 (-108)
  • Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs (-124) / Cincinnati Bengals (+124)
  • Over/Under: OVER 48.5 (-105) / UNDER 48.5 (-115)

Chiefs vs. Bengals Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Anytime TD Scorer

  • Travis Kelce: -105
  • Ja’Marr Chase: +100
  • Joe Mixon: +105
  • Isiah Pacheco: +140
  • Jerick McKinnon: +160
  • Tee Higgins: +175
  • Juju Smith-Schuster: +260
  • Kadarius Toney: +280
  • Tyler Boyd: +290
  • Hayden Hurst: +320
  • Marquez Valdes-Scantling: +400
  • Mecole Hardman: +400

To Score 2+ TDs

  • Travis Kelce: +500
  • Joe Mixon: +550
  • Ja’Marr Chase: +550
  • Isiah Pacheco: +800
  • Tee Higgins: +950
  • Jerick McKinnon: +950
  • Juju Smith-Schuster: +1900
  • Kadarius Toney: +2000
  • Tyler Boyd: +2400
  • Hayden Hurst: +2500
  • Marquez Valdes-Scantling: +2600
  • Mecole Hardman: +2600

Top Bengals-Chiefs Over/Unders

  • Patrick Mahomes passing yards: 283.5
  • Patrick Mahomes passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-186), Under 1.5 (+144)
  • Patrick Mahomes pass completions: Over 25.5 (-128), Under 25.5 (-104)
  • Joe Burrow passing yards: 277.5
  • Joe Burrow passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-188), Under 1.5 (+146)
  • Joe Burrow pass completions: Over 25.5 (-122), Under 25.5 (-108)
  • Joe Mixon rushing yards: 58.5
  • Isiah Pacheco rushing yards: 48.5
  • Jerick McKinnon rushing yards: 28.5
  • Samaje Perine rushing yards: 17.5
  • Joe Burrow rushing yards: 17.5
  • Patrick Mahomes rushing yards: 9.5
  • Ja’Marr Chase receiving yards: Over 83.5 (-120), Under 83.5 (-104)
  • Travis Kelce receiving yards: 77.5
  • Tee Higgins receiving yards: 58.5
  • Juju Smith-Schuster receiving yards: Over 47.5 (-106), Under 47.5 (-120)
  • Hayden Hurst receiving yards: 35.5
  • Tyler Boyd receiving yards: 32.5
  • Kadarius Toney receiving yards: 31.5
  • Jerick McKinnon receiving yards: 29.5
  • Marquez-Valdes Scantling receiving yards: Over 27.5 (-102), Under 27.5 (-125)
  • Joe Mixon receiving yards: 23.5
  • Samaje Perine receiving yards: Over 16.5 (-128), Under 16.5 (+100)
  • Noah Gray receiving yards: Over 13.5 (-102), Under 13.5 (-125)
  • Isiah Pacheco receiving yards: Over 6.5 (-115), Under 6.5 (-111)

Top Bengals vs. Chiefs Game Prop Parlays

  • Kansas City -1.5 AND UNDER 48.5: +250
  • Cincinnati +1.5 AND UNDER 48.5: +260
  • Kansas City -1.5 AND OVER 48.5: +270
  • Cincinnati +1.5 AND UNDER 48.5: +280

