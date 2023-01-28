With a spot in the Super Bowl on the line, check out the latest Chiefs vs. Bengals odds and bespoke parlay bets from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

A rematch of last year’s AFC Championship will decide the second and final spot in Super Bowl LVII as Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals visit Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. In snowy Buffalo last Sunday, Cincy’s defense dominated in a surprisingly comfortable win to set up another date with K.C. for the chance to reach another Super Bowl.

The Chiefs endured Mahomes’ sprained ankle in defeating Jacksonville last weekend, and that promises to be this game’s biggest storyline as Kansas City looks to avenge last year’s home loss to the Bengals for the conference crown. Heading into this AFC title showdown, let’s check out all the latest Bengals vs. Chiefs odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Kansas City Chiefs -1.5 (-112) / Cincinnati Bengals +1.5 (-108)

: Kansas City Chiefs -1.5 (-112) / Cincinnati Bengals +1.5 (-108) Moneyline : Kansas City Chiefs (-124) / Cincinnati Bengals (+124)

: Kansas City Chiefs (-124) / Cincinnati Bengals (+124) Over/Under: OVER 48.5 (-105) / UNDER 48.5 (-115)

Chiefs vs. Bengals Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Anytime TD Scorer

Travis Kelce: -105

-105 Ja’Marr Chase: +100

+100 Joe Mixon: +105

+105 Isiah Pacheco: +140

+140 Jerick McKinnon: +160

+160 Tee Higgins: +175

+175 Juju Smith-Schuster: +260

+260 Kadarius Toney: +280

+280 Tyler Boyd: +290

+290 Hayden Hurst: +320

+320 Marquez Valdes-Scantling: +400

+400 Mecole Hardman: +400

To Score 2+ TDs

Travis Kelce: +500

+500 Joe Mixon: +550

+550 Ja’Marr Chase: +550

+550 Isiah Pacheco: +800

+800 Tee Higgins: +950

+950 Jerick McKinnon: +950

+950 Juju Smith-Schuster: +1900

+1900 Kadarius Toney: +2000

+2000 Tyler Boyd: +2400

+2400 Hayden Hurst: +2500

+2500 Marquez Valdes-Scantling: +2600

+2600 Mecole Hardman: +2600

Top Bengals-Chiefs Over/Unders

Patrick Mahomes passing yards: 283.5

283.5 Patrick Mahomes passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-186), Under 1.5 (+144)

Over 1.5 (-186), Under 1.5 (+144) Patrick Mahomes pass completions: Over 25.5 (-128), Under 25.5 (-104)

Over 25.5 (-128), Under 25.5 (-104) Joe Burrow passing yards: 277.5

277.5 Joe Burrow passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-188), Under 1.5 (+146)

Over 1.5 (-188), Under 1.5 (+146) Joe Burrow pass completions: Over 25.5 (-122), Under 25.5 (-108)

Over 25.5 (-122), Under 25.5 (-108) Joe Mixon rushing yards: 58.5

58.5 Isiah Pacheco rushing yards: 48.5

48.5 Jerick McKinnon rushing yards: 28.5

28.5 Samaje Perine rushing yards: 17.5

17.5 Joe Burrow rushing yards: 17.5

17.5 Patrick Mahomes rushing yards: 9.5

9.5 Ja’Marr Chase receiving yards: Over 83.5 (-120), Under 83.5 (-104)

Over 83.5 (-120), Under 83.5 (-104) Travis Kelce receiving yards: 77.5

77.5 Tee Higgins receiving yards: 58.5

58.5 Juju Smith-Schuster receiving yards: Over 47.5 (-106), Under 47.5 (-120)

Over 47.5 (-106), Under 47.5 (-120) Hayden Hurst receiving yards: 35.5

35.5 Tyler Boyd receiving yards: 32.5

32.5 Kadarius Toney receiving yards: 31.5

31.5 Jerick McKinnon receiving yards: 29.5

29.5 Marquez-Valdes Scantling receiving yards: Over 27.5 (-102), Under 27.5 (-125)

Over 27.5 (-102), Under 27.5 (-125) Joe Mixon receiving yards: 23.5

23.5 Samaje Perine receiving yards: Over 16.5 (-128), Under 16.5 (+100)

Over 16.5 (-128), Under 16.5 (+100) Noah Gray receiving yards: Over 13.5 (-102), Under 13.5 (-125)

Over 13.5 (-102), Under 13.5 (-125) Isiah Pacheco receiving yards: Over 6.5 (-115), Under 6.5 (-111)

Top Bengals vs. Chiefs Game Prop Parlays

Kansas City -1.5 AND UNDER 48.5: +250

+250 Cincinnati +1.5 AND UNDER 48.5: +260

+260 Kansas City -1.5 AND OVER 48.5: +270

+270 Cincinnati +1.5 AND UNDER 48.5: +280

