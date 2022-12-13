A spot in the World Cup final is up for grabs! Let’s make a big Croatia vs. Argentina prediction and roll through the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

Lionel Messi and Argentina made it to a World Cup final in 2014. Ditto for Luka Modric and Croatia in ’18. Is this the year in which one of them breaks through and hoists the most prized trophy in global sports.

When the dust settles on Tuesday following the first of two semifinal clashes in Qatar, one of those icons of the Beautiful Game will have officially earned the chance. For the winner, it’s white light and a sip of champagne. For the defeated, it’s almost certainly the end of an era.

Ahead of Saturday’s heavyweight throwdown, let’s lock in for a fearless Argentina vs. Croatia prediction and run through the latest odds and props courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Argentina vs. Croatia Odds to Win: World Cup Quarterfinal

To qualify for the next round

Argentina: -270

Croatia: +205

Moneyline (after 90 minutes + injury time)

Argentina: -120

Croatia: +410

Draw: +220

Draw no bet (after 90 minutes + injury time)

Argentina: -350

Croatia: +260

Croatia-Argentina Game Props

Over/under total goals

OVER 1.5: -210

UNDER: 1.5: +172

OVER 2.5: +148

UNDER 2.5: -182

OVER 3.5: +410

UNDER 3.5: -600

Both teams to score?

Yes: +120

No: -152

Both teams to score AND over/under 2.5 goals

YES and OVER 2.5: +200

YES and UNDER 2.5: +550

NO and OVER 2.5: +900

NO and UNDER 2.5: -120

Number of corner kicks:

UNDER 8: +120

EXACTLY 8: +550

OVER 8: -105

ARG vs. CRO Player Prop Bets

First goalscorer

Lionel Messi : +350

: +350 Lautaro Martinez : +600

: +600 Julian Alvarez : +600

: +600 Paulo Dybala : +650

: +650 NO GOALSCORER : +650

: +650 Angel Correa : +750

: +750 Papu Gomez : +750

: +750 Angel Di Maria : +900

: +900 Alexis Mac Allister : +1000

: +1000 Marko Livaja : +1100

: +1100 Andrej Kramaric : +1100

: +1100 Bruno Petkovic : +1100

: +1100 Ante Budimir : +1200

: +1200 Ivan Perisic : +1300

: +1300 Rodrigo De Paul : +1600

: +1600 Thiago Almada : +1600

: +1600 Mario Pasalic : +1600

: +1600 Lovro Majer : +1700

: +1700 Mislav Orsic : +1700

: +1700 Leandro Paredes : +1700

: +1700 Luka Modric : +1700

: +1700 Exequiel Palacios : +1800

: +1800 Enzo Fernandez : +1800

: +1800 Nikola Vlasic : +1900

: +1900 Luka Sucic: +1900

Anytime goalscorer

Lionel Messi : +145

: +145 Lautaro Martinez : +240

: +240 Julian Alvarez : +250

: +250 Paulo Dybala : +270

: +270 Papu Gomez : +330

: +330 Angel Correa : +330

: +330 Angel Di Maria : +380

: +380 Marko Livaja : +440

: +440 Alexis Mac Allister : +460

: +460 Andrej Kramaric : +470

: +470 Bruno Petkovic : +470

: +470 Ante Budimir : +500

: +500 Ivan Perisic : +550

: +550 Mario Pasalic : +650

: +650 Mislav Orsic: +700

Thiago Almada : +700

: +700 Lovro Majer : +700

: +700 Rodrigo De Paul : +750

: +750 Luka Modric : +750

: +750 Leandro Paredes : +750

: +750 Luka Sucic : +800

: +800 Enzo Fernandez : +800

: +800 Exequiel Palacios : +800

: +800 Nikola Vlasic : +800

: +800 Guido Rodriguez: +1100

Argentina vs. Croatia Prediction & Best Bet

As Devon Platana writes at TheDuel:

Argentina and Croatia have met four times in history, each winning two matches apiece. Having said that, it was the Croatians who were victorious in a big way during the last meeting, picking up a 3-0 victory against the Argentinians in a group stage game at the 2018 World Cup.

Though Croatia has played well this year, Argentina is playing for too much to be denied. Not only is the country looking for revenge for the 2018 loss, but Argentina is also trying to win this for Lionel Messi as this could be his final World Cup. Sometimes, motivation like that is all that’s needed to get the job done.

Back Argentina winning this one in a close-fought match.

CROATIA VS. ARGENTINA FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: ARG 2, CRO 1

BEST BET: Over 2.5 Goals (+144)

RIP Grant Wahl.

