A spot in the World Cup final is up for grabs! Let’s make a big Croatia vs. Argentina prediction and roll through the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.
Lionel Messi and Argentina made it to a World Cup final in 2014. Ditto for Luka Modric and Croatia in ’18. Is this the year in which one of them breaks through and hoists the most prized trophy in global sports.
When the dust settles on Tuesday following the first of two semifinal clashes in Qatar, one of those icons of the Beautiful Game will have officially earned the chance. For the winner, it’s white light and a sip of champagne. For the defeated, it’s almost certainly the end of an era.
Ahead of Saturday’s heavyweight throwdown, let’s lock in for a fearless Argentina vs. Croatia prediction and run through the latest odds and props courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Argentina vs. Croatia Odds to Win: World Cup Quarterfinal
All betting odds and insights via FanDuel Sportsbook. Numbers are subject to change.
To qualify for the next round
Argentina: -270
Croatia: +205
Moneyline (after 90 minutes + injury time)
Argentina: -120
Croatia: +410
Draw: +220
Draw no bet (after 90 minutes + injury time)
Argentina: -350
Croatia: +260
Croatia-Argentina Game Props
Over/under total goals
OVER 1.5: -210
UNDER: 1.5: +172
OVER 2.5: +148
UNDER 2.5: -182
OVER 3.5: +410
UNDER 3.5: -600
Both teams to score?
Yes: +120
No: -152
Both teams to score AND over/under 2.5 goals
YES and OVER 2.5: +200
YES and UNDER 2.5: +550
NO and OVER 2.5: +900
NO and UNDER 2.5: -120
Number of corner kicks:
UNDER 8: +120
EXACTLY 8: +550
OVER 8: -105
ARG vs. CRO Player Prop Bets
First goalscorer
- Lionel Messi: +350
- Lautaro Martinez: +600
- Julian Alvarez: +600
- Paulo Dybala: +650
- NO GOALSCORER: +650
- Angel Correa: +750
- Papu Gomez: +750
- Angel Di Maria: +900
- Alexis Mac Allister: +1000
- Marko Livaja: +1100
- Andrej Kramaric: +1100
- Bruno Petkovic: +1100
- Ante Budimir: +1200
- Ivan Perisic: +1300
- Rodrigo De Paul: +1600
- Thiago Almada: +1600
- Mario Pasalic: +1600
- Lovro Majer: +1700
- Mislav Orsic: +1700
- Leandro Paredes: +1700
- Luka Modric: +1700
- Exequiel Palacios: +1800
- Enzo Fernandez: +1800
- Nikola Vlasic: +1900
- Luka Sucic: +1900
Anytime goalscorer
- Lionel Messi: +145
- Lautaro Martinez: +240
- Julian Alvarez: +250
- Paulo Dybala: +270
- Papu Gomez: +330
- Angel Correa: +330
- Angel Di Maria: +380
- Marko Livaja: +440
- Alexis Mac Allister: +460
- Andrej Kramaric: +470
- Bruno Petkovic: +470
- Ante Budimir: +500
- Ivan Perisic: +550
- Mario Pasalic: +650
- Mislav Orsic: +700
- Thiago Almada: +700
- Lovro Majer: +700
- Rodrigo De Paul: +750
- Luka Modric: +750
- Leandro Paredes: +750
- Luka Sucic: +800
- Enzo Fernandez: +800
- Exequiel Palacios: +800
- Nikola Vlasic: +800
- Guido Rodriguez: +1100
Argentina vs. Croatia Prediction & Best Bet
As Devon Platana writes at TheDuel:
Argentina and Croatia have met four times in history, each winning two matches apiece. Having said that, it was the Croatians who were victorious in a big way during the last meeting, picking up a 3-0 victory against the Argentinians in a group stage game at the 2018 World Cup.
Though Croatia has played well this year, Argentina is playing for too much to be denied. Not only is the country looking for revenge for the 2018 loss, but Argentina is also trying to win this for Lionel Messi as this could be his final World Cup. Sometimes, motivation like that is all that’s needed to get the job done.
Back Argentina winning this one in a close-fought match.
CROATIA VS. ARGENTINA FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: ARG 2, CRO 1
BEST BET: Over 2.5 Goals (+144)
Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.
. . .
Read More:
- Joel Embiid Contract & Salary Breakdown
- Argentina vs. Croatia Prediction, Odds & Prop Bets: 2022 World Cup
- Brock Purdy Further Stabilizes the 49ers’ Quarterback Room
- Everything You Need To Know About Koudai Senga
- Everything You Need to Know About the Lawsuit Against Yuga Labs