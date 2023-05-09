The South Carolina Gamecocks phenom and 2023 WNBA No. 1 overall draft pick by the Indiana Fever has inked an endorsement deal with The Three Stripes.

Aliyah Boston is officially an Adidas ambassador.

The Indiana Fever rookie and three-time NCAA All-American at South Carolina is now a member of the Three Stripes family as a professional on a multi-year deal. Joining the likes of James Harden, Anthony Edwards, and Damian Lillard at Adidas, Boston brings new energy to the brand’s WNBA space that’s been largely led by Candace Parker since 2008.

Like Parker, Boston is a No. 1 Draft Pick who plays power forward and enters the WNBA as a decorated winner at every amateur level. Under coach Dawn Staley, Boston blossomed into a national champion and Naismith Player of the Year. She took home the Lisa Leslie Award for the best center in college basketball each of her four seasons in Columbia.

“Adidas is a brand that continues to grow the game and empowers their athletes on and off the court,” Boston said of the news. “I’m super excited to continue to evolve into the best woman and athlete I can be while dominating on the court and being a role model alongside an incredible roster of hoopers. It’s truly a blessing.”

Added Adidas Global General Manager, Basketball Eric Wise:

“We are beyond excited to welcome Aliyah to our Adidas Basketball family. She exudes strength, resilience, versatility and natural skill that is unmatched. I know she’ll leave a lasting impact on the future of the game and we are proud to be a part of this moment and support her on her journey to greatness.”

Photo courtesy of Adidas

Over the course of her college career, Boston put up big numbers on and off the court. Famously, she had endorsement deals with Bose, Orange Theory, Bojangles, and Slate Milk.

Additionally, Boston brought home money from footwear partners Under Armour and Crocs. As a rookie on the Indiana Fever, a new chapter begins for Boston on foot.

As an Adidas athlete in Indiana, the Three Stripes will integrate Boston into their Remember the Why rebrand in basketball. The hoop category’s radical reset has introduced a new range of premium apparel adjoined by simplistic yet futuristic footwear designs that harken back to early ’00s favorites.

In addition to Candace Parker, Boston joins the likes of Chelsea Gray, Erica Wheeler, Alysha Clark, Chennedy Carter, Kahleah Copper, Betnijah Laneym Natalie Achonwa, Elizabeth Williams, Layshia Clarendon, Angel McCoughtry, Chiney Ogwumike, Nneka Ogwumike, and more on an expanding Adidas WNBA roster.

Aliyah Boston will make her WNBA regular season debut for the Indiana Fever on May 21 against the retooled New York Liberty.