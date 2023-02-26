About Boardroom

NIL & Student Athletes February 26, 2023
Griffin Adams
Boardroom NIL Report Card: South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston

C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images
The reigning national player of the year has the defending champs sitting at No. 1 this season with an undefeated record. So what is she up to in the NIL space? Boardroom explores.

When looking at career accomplishments, there aren’t many players — or any — in the women’s college basketball game who can compete with South Carolina‘s Aliyah Boston. Here’s just a sampling of her resume:

  • NCAA national champion
  • National Player of the Year
  • Defensive Player of the Year
  • Two-time unanimous All-American
  • Three-time Lisa Leslie Award winner
  • Three-time All-SEC first-team selection

That’s an impressive laundry list of accolades, and the thing is, that’s not even all of them. Not to mention any sort of awards she may garner following this season’s conclusion.

Despite boasting lower per-game averages by her standards, Boston is still basically averaging a double-double with 13 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. While those are her lowest marks since her freshman campaign, it’s not the numbers that impress most with Boston, but rather her defensive efforts and just how much the team relies on her presence to hold strong on that end of the court. It’s why she is one of a few top candidates to win national player of the year. Again.

“I think the beauty of Aliyah is her entire body of work. There’s not anyone in the country that produces like she produces on both sides of the basketball. Nobody,” South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley said earlier this month.

As one of the biggest stars in college basketball, Aliyah Boston certainly has a place in NIL space, but just what deals specifically has she signed? Boardroom breaks it down.

Aliyah Boston NIL Market Value

All data via On3.com’s NIL rankings as of Feb. 23, 2023.

Women’s College Basketball NIL rank: 15
Total followers: 188,000
10-week high: $105,000
10-week low: $102,000

Notable NIL Deals

Bose

Boston started taking advantage of NIL deals last season ahead of March Madness when Bose chose her, as well as former men’s college hoopers Chet Holmgren and Wendell Moore, as one of the faces of the company.

Under Armour

Considering she attends an Under Armour-sponsored school, this deal isn’t all that surprising for Boston. With the partnership, the two sides have been working together to increase access to sports for youth while also continuing to grow women’s basketball across the globe.

Other notable NIL deals:

  • Bojangles
  • crocs
  • Orangetheory Fitness
  • Slate Milk

basketballWomen's SportsNILEarningsDawn StaleyAliyah Boston
About The Author
Griffin Adams is an Editor at Boardroom. He's had previous stints with The Athletic and Catena Media, and has also seen his work appear in publications such as USA Today, Sports Illustrated, and MLB.com. A University of Utah graduate, he can be seen obnoxiously cheering on the Utes on Saturdays and is known to Trust The Process as a loyal Philadelphia 76ers fan.