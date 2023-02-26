The reigning national player of the year has the defending champs sitting at No. 1 this season with an undefeated record. So what is she up to in the NIL space? Boardroom explores.

When looking at career accomplishments, there aren’t many players — or any — in the women’s college basketball game who can compete with South Carolina‘s Aliyah Boston. Here’s just a sampling of her resume:

NCAA national champion

National Player of the Year

Defensive Player of the Year

Two-time unanimous All-American

Three-time Lisa Leslie Award winner

Three-time All-SEC first-team selection

That’s an impressive laundry list of accolades, and the thing is, that’s not even all of them. Not to mention any sort of awards she may garner following this season’s conclusion.

Despite boasting lower per-game averages by her standards, Boston is still basically averaging a double-double with 13 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. While those are her lowest marks since her freshman campaign, it’s not the numbers that impress most with Boston, but rather her defensive efforts and just how much the team relies on her presence to hold strong on that end of the court. It’s why she is one of a few top candidates to win national player of the year. Again.

“I think the beauty of Aliyah is her entire body of work. There’s not anyone in the country that produces like she produces on both sides of the basketball. Nobody,” South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley said earlier this month.

As one of the biggest stars in college basketball, Aliyah Boston certainly has a place in NIL space, but just what deals specifically has she signed? Boardroom breaks it down.

Aliyah Boston NIL Market Value

All data via On3.com’s NIL rankings as of Feb. 23, 2023.

Women’s College Basketball NIL rank: 15

Total followers: 188,000

10-week high: $105,000

10-week low: $102,000

Notable NIL Deals

Bose

Boston started taking advantage of NIL deals last season ahead of March Madness when Bose chose her, as well as former men’s college hoopers Chet Holmgren and Wendell Moore, as one of the faces of the company.

Locking in starts with blocking out the noise. Eyes on the national championship. #TeamBose pic.twitter.com/8yXyO0nYUB — Aliyah A. Boston (@aa_boston) March 14, 2022

Under Armour

Considering she attends an Under Armour-sponsored school, this deal isn’t all that surprising for Boston. With the partnership, the two sides have been working together to increase access to sports for youth while also continuing to grow women’s basketball across the globe.

‘No Quit’ is the only phrase the sqUAd is saying this month. Catch @aa_boston and the #1 seed @GamecockWBB dancing all the way through March. 💃 pic.twitter.com/wNVS7qPvjW — Under Armour (@UnderArmour) March 14, 2022

Other notable NIL deals: