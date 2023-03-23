Dreamville Announces Partnership with Crocs

With Dreamville Festival just days away, the J. Cole-led company released a limited-edition pair of Crocs.

Ahead of Dreamville’s signature event, Dreamville Festival, next weekend in Raleigh, North Carolina, the organization has announced a collaboration with global casual footwear brand Crocs. The limited-edition footwear released Thursday on Crocs’ website, as well as on Dreamville.com and Amazon.com.

The Dreamville-themed Crocs take inspiration from letterman varsity jackets and feature a wool-printed upper with Jibbitz that spell out D-R-E-A-M. The Jibbitz also represent the states and cities of the Dreamville artists, including North Carolina (J. Cole), Washington, DC (Ari Lennox), Atlanta (J.I.D, Earthgang), New York (Bas), Los Angeles (Cozz), and Chicago (Omen).

Adam Roy, Dreamville’s co-founder and apparel president said in a release that Dreamville had been fans of Crocs for a while.

Raeana Anaïs, Director of Design for Dreamville Apparel added: “We always challenge ourselves to design something new and exciting and Crocs gave us the freedom to build a clog we love. When you then add these being available in Amazon stores, Dreamville can really expand our reach and impact more fans than ever before.”

This is not the first time Dreamville has linked with a brand to create something for its fans. Previously, J. Cole had a signature shoe with Puma and a set of jerseys in collaboration with Mitchell & Ness. Dreamville has teased that more merchandise will release in Raleigh ahead of its third festival. The apparel will include pennant coaches jackets, quilted premium coaches jackets, crew necks, pennant sweat pants, vintage black tees, and more.