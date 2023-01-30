Ahead of Dreamville co-founder J. Cole‘s 38th birthday, Dreamville released a new apparel collection on Friday that features the debut of new items and the return of classic staples.

The premier item within the merchandise capsule is the Cloud Puffer Jacket, which comes with a hefty $300 price tag. The jacket is $50 more expensive than the second-most expensive item on Dreamville’s website, the Dreamville Class of 2020 ring, which was $250. The ring has since sold out.

Image courtesy of Dreamville

“Our team began developing this new Dreamville-branded zipper five years ago, and we have been eager to share the design ever since,” Dreamville’s Director of Design Raeana Anaïs said in a release. “Our new Premium Classic Puffer serves as the perfect opportunity to finally bring this exciting innovation to our fans, especially since outerwear has become such an important wardrobe staple and expression of personal style.”

Other items in the collection include three more jackets: a Quilted Coaches Jacket, FMSL Zip Front Hoodie, and Classic Logo Zip Front Hoodie. There is also the return of Dreamville apparel traditional pieces such as the classic logo hoodies and FMSL T-shirts. J. Cole’s love of basketball shows in the collection with Warmup Tear Away Pants and Limited Edition Cloud Hoop Shorts; both items are frequently seen on courts across the world.

On the music side of things, J. Cole recently released a song on NYC-based producer Bvtman’s YouTube page. Dreamville co-founder Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad reached out to the producer on Instagram and relayed the news that Cole would be rapping over the beat. The song, which was released 11 days ago, has 2.7 million views. Outside of Cole, Bas released his new song “Diamonds” on Wednesday.

Dreamville will also return to Raleigh for its signature event, Dreamville Festival. Last year the festival generated $6.7 million for North Carolina’s City of Oaks, doubling Dreamville Festival’s 2019 economic impact of $3.8 million.

