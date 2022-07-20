Following up a 2021 WNBA championship with her hometown Chicago Sky, “ACE” and Adidas will launch the second Candace Parker Collection next month.

Long one of the league’s pioneering stars on the sneaker front, Candace Parker is once again releasing an extensive collection of sneakers and apparel, cementing her partnership with The Three Stripes that dates back over 15 years.

“I’m thrilled to announce my second collection with Adidas,” said Parker in an official statement. “Women and girls need more athletes who look, work, think, dream and play like them now more than ever.”

Featuring her “ACE” branding atop the new Exhibit B silhouette, a wavy and funky evolution of last season’s Exhibit A model, the series of five colorways is set to release on Adidas.com and at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Aug. 1.

“Our hope is to empower the future of women in basketball and inspire every young hooper to create their own legacy,” added Parker. “Part II is influenced by my personal journey and dedicated to the people who have been there every step of the way, especially my daughter, Lailaa.”

(Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for adidas)

Debuted in Chicago on Saturday evening of WNBA All-Star Weekend before a small gathering of friends, family, and media on a swanky lakeside rooftop, Parker showcased the batch of jackets, tees, and shorts. The collection works overtime, positioned for wear both on and off the court. The following afternoon, she broke out a green and yellow-accented pair of shoes that celebrates her daughter, Lailaa.

“Being able to rock it at home and debut it here in Chicago in front of the people that saw me pick up a basketball, is super special,” she beamed.

A year ago – after a decade-long hiatus of releasing a full ACE-branded footwear and apparel collection, Parker was understandably hyped to see multiple colorways and new hoop gear of co-designed product release at retail.

“I don’t even know how to describe the feeling,” she said at the time. “It’s one of those things where it’s really special, and I do believe in women’s sports and I do believe in women’s power in selling. To see this come to light and see all that’s come since in the 10 years in between, it means a lot to me.”

As she continues to add to her legacy in the game on the court and leave her imprint in the marketing world that surrounds it, Parker likes to point out that she’s been on this ride with Adidas since high school. The two have come to forge one of the most impactful endorsement partnerships in sports, and don’t plan on slowing down any time soon.

“I think it would look weird if I was in anything else,” she said with a smile.

Below, take a look at each colorway of the upcoming Adidas Candace Parker Collection, releasing on Aug. 1 at Adidas and Dick’s Sporting Goods:

For Lailaa Nicole

Honoring Candace’s daughter, who first surprised her mom with a special colorway on Mother’s Day, this colorway features “Lailaa Nicole” text along the heel tab, along with a shade of emerald green throughout and hints of yellow.

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Royalty

(Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for adidas)

Long deemed Adidas’ queen of its basketball branch, the regal purple colorway dubbed “Royalty” plays up the theme with a smooth satin upper and metallic gold accents throughout.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for adidas

Elevated Team

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for adidas

Styled in simple white, grey, and black, the “Elevated” edition is a play on the annually expected team edition option that squads can find at retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods. The orange alternate lace ties back to Parker’s collegiate career at the University of Tennessee, where she took home National Player of the Year honors and national championship rings twice each.

Chicago

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for adidas

Drafting off of the Flag of Chicago, the light blue base edition features four stars along the heel tab and a nod to Candace’s return to her hometown last summer.