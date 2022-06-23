Boardroom’s Guide to the 2022 NBA Draft

From betting odds and analysis to athlete profiles and video interviews, we’ve got everything you need to get locked in for Draft Night ’22.

NBA Draft day is here! The 2022 edition of the Association’s annual tradition takes over New York tonight, and while there may be a lack of out-and-out drama at the very top of the draft board, hoop fans can fully expect thrills as the next generation of NBA stars takes shape.

To cue things up for the most exciting possible night, Boardroom has all the tools you need to prepare for the 2022 NBA Draft, from the time schedule and betting odds to interviews and features on the top talents expected to come off the board early, including Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Jaden Ivey, and Jabari Smith Jr.



When is the 2022 NBA Draft? What time does it start, and where does it take place? This year’s draft begins at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It features two rounds which will take place back-to-back.

Who has the first pick in the NBA Draft, and who’s filling out the rest of the lottery? The Orlando Magic hold the No. 1 overall pick, followed in the top five by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, and Detroit Pistons. The rest of the lottery order currently features the Pacers, Blazers, Pelicans, Spurs, Wizards, Knicks, Thunder, Hornets, and Cavaliers.

Who’s going to be drafted No. 1 overall? Actually, the top three picks in the 2022 NBA Draft are, via reporting from Adrian Wojnarowski, already virtual locks. The answers are below!

2022 NBA Draft Betting Odds

According to the latest figures from FanDuel Sportsbook (and in keeping with Woj’s reporting):

Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr. is a massive favorite (-3500) to go No. 1 overall to the Magic

is a massive favorite (-3500) to go No. 1 overall to the Magic Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren (-3500) is the prohibitive leader to head to the Thunder with the No. 2 pick

(-3500) is the prohibitive leader to head to the Thunder with the No. 2 pick Duke’s Paolo Banchero (-1050) is strongly expected to be the Rockets’ first choice at No. 3 overall

Additionally, three players have slam dunk odds at FanDuel to be selected in the top 10, though not every top prospect has odds on the board: Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin and G League Ignite’s Dyson Daniels (both -8000) and Kentucky’s Shaedon Sharpe (-3500).

Click here to read Boardroom’s full breakdown of 2022 NBA Draft Odds.

Thoughts on our final NBA Mock Draft? pic.twitter.com/jiPqE6xIXb — FanDuel (@FanDuel) June 23, 2022

Meet the Likely No. 1 Pick, Jabari Smith Jr.

Age: 19

Height: 6-foot-10

Position: Power forward

School: Auburn

Hometown: Fayetteville, Georgia

Accolades: First Team All-SEC, Second Team All-American

Read these to become a Jabari Smith expert:

Meet the Likely No. 2 Pick, Chet Holmgren

Age: 20

Height: 7 feet

Position: Center

School: Gonzaga

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Accolades: WCC Player of the Year, Second Team All-American

Read these to become a Chet Holmgren expert:

Meet the Likely No. 3 Pick, Paolo Banchero

Age: 19

Height: 6-foot-10

Position: Power forward

School: Duke

Hometown: Seattle, Washington

Accolades: First Team All-ACC, Second Team All-American

Read these to become a Paolo Banchero expert:

More NBA Draft Coverage From Boardroom

Click here to check out Boardroom’s full collection of NBA Draft stories.