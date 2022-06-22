NBA Draft Odds 2022: Who’s Going No. 1?

Get set for Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, Shaedon Sharpe, Jaden Ivey, and more at the 2022 NBA Draft with the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Lottery has come and gone. The NBA Finals have come and gone. And now, it’s time to figure out who shall be anointed the next big thing in basketball.

Welcome to the 2022 NBA Draft.

There are some huge names at the top of the board this year, with Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr. your odds-on betting favorite to go No. 1 overall, as of this writing. But there’s much more fun to be had beyond the first name Adam Silver reads at Barclays Center.

From Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren to Keegan Murray and Bennedict Mathurin and beyond, check out the latest 2022 NBA Draft odds courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

2022 NBA Draft Odds at FanDuel Sportsbook

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 22. Numbers can change in real time.

Odds to be drafted with the No. 1 overall pick

Jabari Smith (Auburn): -240

Paolo Banchero (Duke): +240

Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga): +380

Odds to be drafted No. 2

Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga): -230

Jabari Smith (Auburn): +210

Paolo Banchero (Duke): +600

Jaden Ivey (Purdue): +2300

Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky): +8500

Keegan Murray (Iowa): +13000

Paolo Banchero’s No. 1 overall pick odds have been moving drastically.



The Duke forward is now +200, after Jabari Smith at -150, per @fdsportsbook. pic.twitter.com/Z5peGcCVv1 — Boardroom (@boardroom) June 21, 2022

Odds to be drafted No. 3

Paolo Banchero (Duke): -220

Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga): +440

Jabari Smith (Auburn): +700

Jaden Ivey (Purdue): +1200

Keegan Murray (Iowa): +1900

Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky): +2700

Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona): +10000

AJ Griffin (Duke): +12000

Odds to be drafted No. 4

Jaden Ivey (Purdue): -130

Keegan Murray (Iowa): +125

Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky): +1400

Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona): +2100

Dyson Daniels (G League Ignite): +2100

Paolo Banchero (Duke): +2700

Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga): +3600

Jeremy Sochan (Baylor): +6500

AJ Griffin (Duke): +6500

Odds to be drafted No. 5

Keegan Murray (Iowa): +145

Jaden Ivey (Purdue): +240

Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona): +280

Dyson Daniels (G League Ignite): +600

Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky): +1000

Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga): +4200

AJ Griffin (Duke): +6000

Jalen Duren (Memphis): +8000

Johnny Davis (Wisconsin): +8000

Odds to be drafted with a top-10 pick

Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky): -20000

Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona): -20000

Dyson Daniels (G League Ignite): -7000

Jalen Duren (Memphis): +100

Johnny Davis (Wisconsin): +115

Ousmane Dieng (NBL New Zealand Breakers): +145

Jeremy Sochan (Baylor): +145

AJ Griffin (Duke): +185

Ochai Agbaji (Kansas): +200

Mark Williams (Duke): +440

Malachi Branham (Ohio State): +600

Jalen Williams (Santa Clara): +1000

Tari Eason (LSU): +2200

TyTy Washington (Kentucky): +2200

Nikola Jović (ABA Mega Mozzart): +2400

Blake Wesley (Notre Dame): +3000

MarJon Beauchamp (G League Ignite): +3000