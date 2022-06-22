June 22, 2022
Paolo Banchero (left) and Chet Holmgren can expect their names to be called early at the 2022 NBA Draft. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
NBA Draft Odds 2022: Who’s Going No. 1?

By Sam Dunn
Jun 22, 2022
Get set for Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, Shaedon Sharpe, Jaden Ivey, and more at the 2022 NBA Draft with the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Lottery has come and gone. The NBA Finals have come and gone. And now, it’s time to figure out who shall be anointed the next big thing in basketball.

Welcome to the 2022 NBA Draft.

There are some huge names at the top of the board this year, with Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr. your odds-on betting favorite to go No. 1 overall, as of this writing. But there’s much more fun to be had beyond the first name Adam Silver reads at Barclays Center.

From Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren to Keegan Murray and Bennedict Mathurin and beyond, check out the latest 2022 NBA Draft odds courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

2022 NBA Draft Odds at FanDuel Sportsbook

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 22. Numbers can change in real time.

Odds to be drafted with the No. 1 overall pick

Jabari Smith (Auburn): -240

Paolo Banchero (Duke): +240
Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga): +380

Odds to be drafted No. 2

Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga): -230

Jabari Smith (Auburn): +210
Paolo Banchero (Duke): +600
Jaden Ivey (Purdue): +2300
Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky): +8500

Keegan Murray (Iowa): +13000

Odds to be drafted No. 3

Paolo Banchero (Duke): -220

Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga): +440
Jabari Smith (Auburn): +700
Jaden Ivey (Purdue): +1200

Keegan Murray (Iowa): +1900
Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky): +2700
Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona): +10000
AJ Griffin (Duke): +12000

Odds to be drafted No. 4

Jaden Ivey (Purdue): -130

Keegan Murray (Iowa): +125
Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky): +1400
Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona): +2100
Dyson Daniels (G League Ignite): +2100
Paolo Banchero (Duke): +2700
Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga): +3600
Jeremy Sochan (Baylor): +6500
AJ Griffin (Duke): +6500

Odds to be drafted No. 5

Keegan Murray (Iowa): +145
Jaden Ivey (Purdue): +240

Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona): +280
Dyson Daniels (G League Ignite): +600
Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky): +1000
Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga): +4200
AJ Griffin (Duke): +6000
Jalen Duren (Memphis): +8000
Johnny Davis (Wisconsin): +8000

Odds to be drafted with a top-10 pick

Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky): -20000
Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona): -20000
Dyson Daniels (G League Ignite): -7000
Jalen Duren (Memphis): +100
Johnny Davis (Wisconsin): +115
Ousmane Dieng (NBL New Zealand Breakers): +145
Jeremy Sochan (Baylor): +145
AJ Griffin (Duke): +185
Ochai Agbaji (Kansas): +200
Mark Williams (Duke): +440
Malachi Branham (Ohio State): +600
Jalen Williams (Santa Clara): +1000
Tari Eason (LSU): +2200
TyTy Washington (Kentucky): +2200
Nikola Jović (ABA Mega Mozzart): +2400
Blake Wesley (Notre Dame): +3000
MarJon Beauchamp (G League Ignite): +3000

