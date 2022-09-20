Week 3 NFL Predictions & Picks 2022

If you’re hoping to make the best bets, our friends at FanDuel ran all the numbers and are coming in hot with Week 3 NFL picks and predictions for the biggest games.

After an absolute hoot of an opening week full of explosive offenses and two overtime games, Week 2 took the madness even further thanks to a trio of incredible comebacks by the Dolphins, Jets, and Cardinals. Looking ahead, things are bound to stay hot thanks to another Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers clash, an NFC West slobberknocker between the Rams and Redbirds, and a Monday night tilt between the resilient Cowboys and stunningly, improbably 2-0 New York Giants.

With that in mind, this is the perfect time for you to get sorted on the very best NFL bets for Week 3, so we called on our friends at FanDuel to provide a full rundown on the latest odds and projections.

Check out Boardroom’s compilation of the week’s most important games with our curated Week 3 NFL predictions and betting picks below.

2022 NFL Week 3 Predictions & Picks

Steelers vs. Browns (Sept. 22)

The defending conference champions are 0-2, the Browns were just stunned by the Jets, and the Steelers are still searching for an offensive identity with Mitchell Trubisky under center. Does the AFC North make any sense?

As Larry Rupp writes at TheDuel:

NFL rivalry games are always tough to predict, but the Steelers enter this game with history on their side. Pittsburgh is 15-4-1 straight up in its last 20 games against Cleveland and 4-2-1 straight up in its last seven games at FirstEnergy Stadium. Head coach Mike Tomlin simply knows how to beat the Browns.

With two rushing offenses going head-to-head, this game could turn into a gritty defensive battle. That would give the Steelers a huge advantage. Mike Tomlin’s defense has tallied 7.0 sacks through two games and the Browns just gave up 31 points to the Jets. Give me the road team in a small upset.

Browns vs. Steelers Prediction: Steelers 20, Browns 17

Packers vs. Bucs (Sept. 25)

The Packers needed a win badly in Week 2, and they answered the call with a demonstrative win over the rival Bears. Can they keep it going against Tom Brady and the 2-0 Buccaneers?

As Adam Taylor McKillop writes at TheDuel:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI):

Packers: 36.3% to win

Buccaneers: 63.3% to win

Can Aaron Rodgers finally top Tom Brady and the Buccaneers? This one comes down to the injury report, in my opinion. Tampa Bay struggled in Week 2 without their top wideouts. If Chris Godwin and Julio Jones can return, then Tampa Bay’s offense is too much for the Packers.

Bucs vs. Packers Prediction: Bet Buccaneers moneyline (-168).

Ravens vs. Patriots (Sept. 25)

Lamar Jackson was a superhero Sunday against the Dolphins. Somehow, it still wasn’t enough to outfox Tua Tagovailoa and the Fins. They’re not facing as vaunted an offense this time, but they have major questions to answer on D — especially in the secondary.

As Devon Platana writes for TheDuel:

The Ravens have given up a lot of yards this season — a league-worst 463.5 per game, to be exact. Having said that, the majority of the damage has come through the air, so it’s a good thing that the Patriots don’t have much of a passing game. Outside of wideout Jakobi Meyers, New England doesn’t have many consistent passing weapons.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones would need a performance of a lifetime to keep up with Lamar Jackson. That’ll be easier said than done with Jones continuing to play through a back injury. With the Ravens having a solid enough defensive line to shut down New England’s run game, I see Baltimore getting back on track here.

Patriots vs. Ravens Prediction: Ravens 24, Patriots 17

Rams vs. Cardinals (Sept. 25)

Are the defending champs back on track after a Week 1 humbling against the Bills? They’ll learn a lot about themselves in Glendale against a Cardinals team absolutely smarting from the overtime L the Raiders handed them.

As Adam Taylor McKillop writes for TheDuel:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI):

Rams: 55.3% to win

Cardinals: 44.1% to win

Arizona has won just 1 of their past 11 divisional matchups against the Rams, including a 1-2 record last year. Look for the Rams’ firepower to reign supreme, especially considering the Cardinals will still be without superstar wideout DeAndre Hopkins.

Cardinals vs. Rams Prediction: Bet Rams -4.5 (-110).

49ers vs. Broncos (Sept. 25)

The Trey Lance injury was absolutely devastating, but the 49ers still managed to escape with a W in Week 2 with Jimmy Garoppolo back in the fold. Now, it’s off to Mile High for a date with former longtime division rival Russell Wilson.

As Adam Taylor McKillop writes for TheDuel:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI):

49ers: 40.2% to win

Broncos: 59.3% to win

Even while playing at home, Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are not considered big favorites in this matchup. It should be a good defensive battle, and bettors will want to take advantage of the favorable +120 odds on Denver’s 2.5-point spread. Wilson and his team should perform well at home.

Broncos vs. 49ers Prediction: Bet Broncos -2.5 (+120).

Cowboys vs. Giants (Sept. 26)

The Cowboys sent a strong signal last weekend that they’re down but not out while Dak Prescott is on the mend — but the surprising, new-look G-Men are far, far from an automatic win here and now in 2022.

As Adam Taylor McKillop writes for TheDuel to cap off our Week 3 NFL predictions:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI):

Cowboys: 40.9% to win

Giants: 58.6% to win

This is one of those rivalries where anything and everything can happen, especially under the bright lights of Monday Night Football. New York ended up with another Week 2 victory, moving to 2-0 on the year. The issue? Against average teams like the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers. Playing at home is a major advantage, but the Cowboys are 9-1 in the last 10 games of this rivalry.

Giants vs. Cowboys Prediction: Take a gamble and bet Cowboys moneyline (+160).

