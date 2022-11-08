Week 10 NFL Predictions & Picks 2022

If you’re hoping to make the best bets, our friends at FanDuel ran all the numbers and are coming in hot with Week 10 NFL picks and predictions for the biggest games.

Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season brought us a rare Buffalo Bills loss at the hands of none other than the New York Jets, whom we (either fortunately or unfortunately) can no longer ignore in the race for the postseason, or perhaps even for bigger prizes than that.

Don’t make us regret saying this, Gang Green.

With that in mind, it’s fine time to get fully locked in on the very best NFL bets for Week 10 — so we called on our friends at FanDuel to provide a full rundown based on the latest odds and projections for Falcons-Panthers, Seahawks-Bucs, Vikings-Bills, and more.

Check out Boardroom’s full rundown of the week’s most important games with our curated Week 10 NFL predictions and betting picks below.

2022 NFL Week 10 Predictions & Picks

Falcons vs. Panthers (Nov. 10)

Thursday night’s clash on Prime Video features two NFC South foes that quite recently gave us an offensive outburst in an overtime affair that saw the Birds squeak it out at home. Fortunately for Carolina — one of just three NFL teams without a road win — this one is in Charlotte.

As Devon Platana writes at TheDuel to kick off our Week 10 NFL predictions:

This game marks the second Falcons-Panthers meeting in fewer than two weeks. The rivals met in Atlanta back on Oct. 30, ending in a 37-34 overtime victory for the Falcons that saw both sides combine for a whopping 884 total yards.

Though the Falcons are 1-3 on the road this season, I like their odds of winning on Thursday. Out of the two sides, Atlanta has the more well-rounded roster, especially with Cordarrelle Patterson back in the lineup. Meanwhile, it’s hard to like the Panthers regardless of whether it’s going to be Baker Mayfield or PJ Walker under center.

The Falcons have also won each of their last four road games against the Panthers, having not lost in Raleigh since 2017. Combining that success with the fact that Carolina owns the fourth-worst scoring defense this season (25.2 PPG), it’s easy to see why Atlanta should be victorious this week.

At the end of the day, the Panthers are one of the worst teams for a reason, getting blown out left and right. Though the last meeting was close, I’m expecting the Falcons to get more of a decisive victory here.

Panthers vs. Falcons prediction: Falcons 28, Panthers 17

On to Week 10 🏈



Who do you like to cover this week? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/cxb2B9gCPQ — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) November 8, 2022

Seahawks vs. Bucs (Nov. 13)

The Buccaneers are the home team in this one, so you may as well call them the Tampa Bay Bavarians (Bayvarians?) given that this contest is coming at us from Allianz Stadium, home of German soccer giants Bayern Munich. The Seahawks will truly be strangers in a strange land thanks to needing to travel over 5,000 miles to get to the game, but did you know they’ve scored more total points than any team in the NFC?

As Devon Platana writes for TheDuel:

The Seahawks have been a pleasant surprise this season, but they’ve yet to face a beast like the overseas version of Tom Brady. The ageless signal-caller is 3-0 in NFL International Series games, throwing 10 touchdown passes over that stretch while averaging 317.3 passing yards.

Tampa Bay’s offense has been horrendous this season, but Seattle isn’t unbeatable. Even though this isn’t a traditional away game, the Seahawks give up the 12th-most passing yards and fourth-most TD passes per game on the road this season. Now that the Bucs’ pass-catchers are starting to get back to full health, it could be a day where Brady and Co. feast.

The pressure is on in the NFL’s German debut and I believe that Brady will rise to the occasion. No one performs better than TB12 on football’s biggest stages and after his reaction to last week’s victory, the three-time MVP likely has his groove back.

Look for the Buccaneers to win a close one where the Seahawks keep things competitive.

Bucs vs. Seahawks Prediction: Buccaneers 23, Seahawks 20

Vikings vs. Bills (Nov. 13)

The most decorated matchup of the weekend features two division leaders converging on Orchard Park — one coming off an unexpected loss and another that’s lapped the field in the upper midwest. The Vikings have the second-best record in the NFL, and while the Bills are still crossing their fingers awaiting good news about Josh Allen’s elbow, they are undefeated at home in 2022.

As Devon Platana writes for TheDuel:

A big reason why the Bills came up short last week was that quarterback Josh Allen couldn’t get in a groove under center. The Jets have one of the better aerial defenses in the league, hence why Allen is likely breathing a sigh of relief that he gets to face the Vikings, who rank in the bottom 10 when it comes to both completions and passing yards allowed per game.

And while the Vikings have been solid, they’ve benefited from the eighth-easiest schedule, according to ESPN’s Mike Clay back in May. The Philadelphia Eagles are the only true Super Bowl contender that Minnesota has faced thus far and Kevin O’Connell’s squad ended up losing that game, 24-7.

The Bills also have yet to lose on their home turf. In fact, they’re 19-4 straight up in their last 23 games at Highmark Stadium, having not lost on their own field since Dec. 6, 2021. On top of that, Buffalo boasts the NFL’s best-scoring offense and defense at home.

The Vikings also have had a harder time scoring the ball on the road. Though they average 24.1 PPG overall (No. 8) this season, that clip drops to just 19.8 PPG (12th-worst) in away games.

Taking the above into account, I expect the Bills to get back on track with a victory this Sunday.

Bills vs. Vikings Prediction: Bills 28, Vikings: 21

Fantasy Football: 3 Things We Learned in Week 9 https://t.co/qjy0auxgvx — numberFire (@numberFire) November 8, 2022

Browns vs. Dolphins (Nov. 13)

It may be easy to forget (at least briefly) about Miami, given the incredibly stacked nature of the AFC East and the Jets’ status as NFL darlings emerging from their Week 9 win over the Bills, but that only puts the Dolphins in a more dangerous position. Their defense hasn’t set the world ablaze, but Mike McDaniel’s offense has threats on threats on threats — the kind sure to give Kevin Stefanski and Co. headaches all week long.

As Isaiah De Los Santos writes for TheDuel:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

Browns: 42.5% to win

Dolphins: 57.0% to win

These two offenses excel in different areas, and Cleveland’s rushing success could help keep things close. Behind star running back Nick Chubb, the Browns boast the third-highest yards per game on the ground this season. Jacoby Brissett has been no slouch as a passer, either, showing his potential to create big plays with Amari Cooper. They have the pieces to pose problems for a Miami defense that’s been inconsistent over the first eight weeks.

Titans vs. Browns prediction: Bet Browns +4.5 (-110).

Jaguars vs. Chiefs (Nov. 13)

The Jags got back to their winning ways after dropping five straight, but they still occupy the basement of the AFC South. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs lead the NFL not only in points per game (30.4) but in total points scored (243) in just eight games, despite half the league having played nine. Take from that what you will.

As Isaiah De Los Santos writes for TheDuel:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

Jaguars: 14.1% to win

Chiefs: 85.8% to win

These are two teams in very different situations. Nothing is going right for Jacksonville, losing five straight games heading into Week 9. This defense has started to fall apart after beginning the year strong, and the offense has been wildly inconsistent. Kansas City, meanwhile, owns the league’s highest-scoring offense and looks primed for a deep playoff run. The Chiefs should overwhelm the Jags in all facets of this contest.

Chiefs vs. Jaguars Prediction: Bet Chiefs -9.5 (-115).

