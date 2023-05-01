This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

The 2023 NBA Playoffs continue on Tuesday with an exciting Game 1 showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Lakers and Warriors meet in the second round of the NBA Playoffs with a spot in the Western Conference finals on the line. Los Angeles emerged victorious in three of its four regular season games against Golden State this year, but these squads haven’t met in the postseason since 1991.

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Chase Center, San Francisco, California Coverage: TNT

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds & Spread: Game 1

Moneyline: LAL: (+166) | GSW: (-198)

LAL: (+166) | GSW: (-198) Spread: LAL: +5 (-114) | GSW: -5 (-106)

LAL: +5 (-114) | GSW: -5 (-106) Total: 228 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

The Warriors enter this contest as home favorites on the spread and moneyline at FanDuel Sportsbook. This Tuesday night clash also features a total of 228 points with both sides available at -110 odds.

LAL vs. GSW Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread 38 times in 80 games with a set spread.

The Lakers have an ATS record of 10-16-1 in their 27 games when underdogs by 5 points or more this season.

Golden State’s games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 44 times this season.

LA’s games this season have gone over the total in 42 of 80 opportunities (52.5%).

The Warriors have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered 26 times in 40 opportunities at home, and have covered 12 times in 40 opportunities in away games.

The Lakers have been better against the spread at home (20-19-1) than away (19-20-1) this year.

Warriors vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Both of these teams are coming off thrilling first-round series as the Lakers took down the Memphis Grizzlies in six games and the Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings in seven games. When asked to give a preview of this series, Stephen Curry mentioned how LA is a “much different team” since the trade deadline.

The NBA All-Star isn’t wrong, as the Lakers have posted a 23-10 record since acquiring the likes of D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Rui Hachimura on Feb. 9. The new personnel has given head coach Darvin Ham a ton of options, as five different players have led the team in scoring across LA’s first six postseason games.

Despite all of that, this is a Warriors team that dominates on its home court. Golden State has won 14 of its last 16 games inside the Chase Center and has also won 15 of its last 20 home games against LA. I’m not fading Curry after he showed in Game 7 (50 points) that he remains an elite sharpshooter.

GAME 1 LAKERS vs. WARRIORS FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Warriors 120, Lakers 112

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Best Bet: Game 1

The Warriors should be looking to prove their home dominance following a Game 6 loss to the Kings in their first-round series. After all, this is a Golden State team that ranks sixth in points (119.3), third in 3-point percentage (32.6%), and fifth in average scoring margin (+7.4) in home games this season.

The Lakers’ defense has stepped up in the playoffs, but it’s important to point out that LA still ranks all the way down at 25th when it comes to opponent points per away game (118.8). The Warriors have scored at least 117 points in seven of their last 10 games overall, too, so trust them to ball out.

WARRIORS vs. LAKERS BEST BET: Golden State Warriors Over 116.5 Points (-110)

— Larry Rupp