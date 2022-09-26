Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: NFL Week 4

This article originally appeared at numberFire, powered by FanDuel.

Our waiver wire Week 4 rundown features recent breakout names like Bears RB Khalil Herbert, Patriots WR DeVante Parker, and Browns TE David Njoku.

Week 3 in the NFL brought us injuries to a few key guys at the running back position and the continued breakout of a couple of rookie wideouts. With that in mind, here are some of the best waiver wire pickups you can make to your squads for Week 4 in fantasy football based on everything we know so far.

We’ll stick to players rostered on no more than 60% of Yahoo fantasy teams, and also list some other viable pickups who may be available in shallower leagues or relevant only in deeper leagues.

Fantasy Waiver Wire QBs

Jared Goff, Lions

Roster Percentage: 45%

Jared Goff might just be a QB1 this season. He emerged from Sunday as the QB11 pending Monday Night Football between the Giants and Cowboys, and he’s tied for the fifth-most passing touchdowns. He’s in a great situation for fantasy as he’s surrounded by quality weapons and plays for a team that keeps finding itself in shootouts.

It should be more of the same in Week 4 as the Detroit Lions host the Seattle Seahawks. Prior to the year, this game would’ve gotten a big yuck face from me, but it currently has a 49.5-point total (second-highest of the week).

Goff is the cream of the crop for streaming in Week 4.

Others to Consider: Jameis Winston (42%; vs. Vikings), Marcus Mariota (22%; vs. Browns), Geno Smith (9%; at Lions), Zach Wilson (6%; at Steelers)

Running Backs

Khalil Herbert, Bears

Roster Percentage: 49%

David Montgomery exited early on Sunday, giving the stage to Khalil Herbert. Herbert took advantage of his opportunity, rushing for 157 yards and 2 scores on 20 attempts while adding 2 receptions for 12 yards.

We can’t count on that kind of output every week, but Herbert has looked really good so far in his young career, carrying the rock 136 times and averaging a stellar 6.8 yards per tote. He’s also caught 18 of 20 targets, so he’s capable of doing work in the passing game, as well. And the Chicago Bears really, really don’t want to pass this season, so the rushing volume should be there.

After the game, the Bears said Montgomery is “day to day,” and that initial testing returned “good news.” While that makes it sound like Montgomery won’t be out for long, it doesn’t ensure he’ll be back for Week 4. Unless we get reports prior to waivers running that say Montgomery will for sure play next week, Herbert is the top add for this week of waiver wire pickups.

Jamaal Williams, Lions

Roster Percentage: 60%

Even with D’Andre Swift healthy, Jamaal Williams is deserving of a roster spot in most formats. But with Swift suffering a shoulder injury in Week 3, Williams’ arrow is pointing up.

Swift played through the shoulder injury, but he was also dealing with an ankle ailment, something that limited his touches in Week 2. With Swift at less than 100%, the Detroit Lions may opt to keep him on a pitch count in the near future.

Williams already has a steady role. He’s played between 34% and 48% of the snaps in every game and had double-digit rushing attempts in all three outings. He garnered 20 carries in Week 3, which he turned into 87 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Williams has been a goal-line monster, leading to four tuddies in a Lions offense that has been better than expected.

Time will tell how the Lions handle Swift, but even if the usage mostly stays the same as what it’s been so far, Williams is a viable RB3/flex, especially as we head toward bye weeks, which start in Week 6. If Swift’s usage is scaled back at all, Williams has a path to RB2 numbers.

Alexander Mattison, Vikings

Roster Percentage: 55%

Alexander Mattison has been one of the most valuable handcuffs in fantasy football in recent seasons. With Dalvin Cook getting banged up in Week 3, Mattison might be in line for another run as the Vikings’ starter.

Cook’s outlook appears to be more positive than Montgomery’s, though. We’ve already got reports of Cook planning to play in Week 4. As long as the Vikings keep singing that same tune early this week, Mattison is more of a just-in-case add, which means I wouldn’t put much — maybe any — FAAB on him.

We’ve seen how productive Mattison can be when given the lead role. Cook’s injury scare can serve as a reminder of that, and if you have a roster spot to play with, Mattison is an excellent stash — even if you don’t have Cook.

If news breaks today or Tuesday that Cook might miss time, even just a game, Mattison becomes a priority pickup.

Brian Robinson, Commanders

Roster Percentage: 52%

There were reasons to be super into Brian Robinson prior to the season, and with Robinson inching closer to a return, he’s a savvy bench stash.

Prior to the unfortunate incident that put him on the shelf, Robinson appeared to be the Washington Commanders‘ starting running back. He was playing ahead of Antonio Gibson in the preseason and was looking like the real deal, reportedly relegating Gibson to special teams work.

Robinson is eligible to return in Week 5, although there’s no guarantee that he’s ready to play by then. However, he got back on the practice field last week, and early reports have been positive.

Once he comes back, Robinson could immediately push for 10-plus touches per game and could eventually run away with Washington’s lead-back role.

Others to Consider: Nyheim Hines (62%), Raheem Mostert (56%), James Cook (40%), Eno Benjamin (12%), Jerick McKinnon (7%)

Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups

Romeo Doubs, Packers

Roster Percentage: 25%

Romeo Doubs just keeps making plays. He was a star in the preseason, and whenever he’s gotten a chance through three weeks, he’s come through.

With Sammy Watkins out this past week (and at least the next three games) as well as Christian Watson being sidelined, Doubs was set for a bigger role Sunday at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He got that role, and he delivered, catching all 8 of his targets for 73 yards and a score.

The rookie paced the Green Bay Packers in targets, yards, and catches.

Doubs should be in for a heavy workload for as long as Watkins is out, and if he keeps doing what he’s done all year, he might become Aaron Rodgers’ No. 1 wideout sooner rather than later. Heck, he might already hold that title.

He’s a must-add if he’s available among the waiver wire pickups in your league.

Chris Olave, Saints

Roster Percentage: 65%

Chris Olave is above our usual 60% roster rate cutoff, but he’s been so good that I wanted to mention him (instead of listing him in the others to consider section). With Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry exiting early in Week 3, Olave’s stock is soaring.

Since a quiet game in Week 1, Olave has been a beast, seeing 13 targets in both Week 2 and Week 3. Over the last two weeks, he’s amassed 227 yards on those 26 targets, although he’s still looking for his first receiving touchdown. The tuddies will come if this kind of volume sticks.

Olave is probably rostered in the vast majority of competitive leagues. If he’s available in yours, scoop him up ASAP. Even if Thomas and Landry return for Week 4, Olave needs to be among among your waiver wire pickups.

DeVante Parker, Patriots

Roster Percentage: 25%

DeVante Parker had himself a game in Week 3. He finished with 5 grabs for 156 yards on 10 looks. All five of his receptions went for at least 24 yards. His average depth of target for the year is now 21.6 yards. Whooo, boy.

We shouldn’t get too carried away. After all, Parker came into the game with a whopping one grab on four targets through two weeks. But with Jakobi Meyers out on Sunday, Parker operated as the New England Patriots’ top receiver.

When Meyers returns, Parker’s outlook won’t be as rosy, but Parker has played at least 75% of the snaps in all three games, so he was out there plenty even with Meyers in the fold. There’s upside with this kind of downfield usage — although Parker is likely to be volatile from week to week — making him a viable member of our waiver wire pickups list ahead of Week 4.

Others to Consider: Isaiah McKenzie (41%), George Pickens (40%), Josh Palmer (27%), Zay Jones (10%), Christian Watson (9%)

Tight Ends

David Njoku, Browns

Roster Percentage: 51%

Heading into Week 3, David Njoku was due for a spike game. He’d led the Cleveland Browns‘ skill players in snap rate in both of the first two games — 89% and 94% — but had seen just six total targets.

The targets came in Week 3, and he had his big game, hauling in 9 of 10 looks for 89 yards and a score last Thursday night.

Njoku is close to an every-snap player, recording a 91% snap rate for the campaign. That alone gives him plenty of value and puts him on the TE1 map. The ceiling isn’t great in this current Cleveland offense, but the floor is a good one at a weak tight end position.

And, once Deshaun Watson takes over down the line, Njoku’s upside will get a huge shot in the arm.

Others to Consider: Robert Tonyan (29%), Hayden Hurst (22%), Tyler Conklin (10.9%), Juwan Johnson (2%)

Defense / Special Teams

Steelers D/ST

Roster Percentage: 57%

Week 4 is shaping up as a great week for defensive streaming options. You can make a case for the Pittsburgh D/ST as the No. 1 overall play of the week (among all D/ST, not just low-rostered ones) in a home date with the New York Jets.

Gang Green is expected to have Zach Wilson back for this one. That’s probably a good thing for the Steelers, as Wilson tossed more picks (11) than touchdowns (9) in 2021. The weapons around Wilson are much better this campaign, but playing at Pittsburgh in his first game of the year is a tough task.

Pittsburgh’s D/ST could go nuts — especially if they are able to play with a lead. The Steelers are 3.5-point favorites and could force Wilson into a pass-heavy script.

Others to Consider: Eagles D/ST (56%; vs. Jaguars), Giants D/ST (10%; vs. Bears), Colts D/ST (35%; vs. Titans)

