D’Andre Swift looked poised for a top-10 finish in PPR scoring among running backs last season in fantasy football before a shoulder injury disrupted his campaign. Despite playing in only 13 games for the second straight year, Swift managed to finish as the RB15 while leading the Detroit Lions‘ offense in the early going.

This year, as one of the stars of the latest edition of HBO’s Hard Knocks, expect his ADP to leap into overdrive.

Swift’s production, when healthy, is undeniable, so it’s no surprise to see the dual-threat considered one of the top RBs in fantasy once again. His average draft position (ADP) has him as a borderline first-round pick, and he figures to be a prime target for anyone that misses out on the top tier of runnings backs.

With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at the key D’Andre Swift fantasy football expectations for the 2022 NFL season.

Swift provides an attractive combo of rushing and receiving skills that make him a tantalizing pick, especially in PPR formats. Though he ranked 33rd in the league with 617 rushing yards, he also added 452 receiving yards in 2021, pushing him over the 1K-yard mark from scrimmage for the first time in his career.

Swift’s ability to break big plays out of the backfield as a receiver earned him plenty of looks last season. He ranked fourth among RBs with 78 targets in 2021, and he responded by hauling in 62 receptions for 452 yards, good enough for No. 4 and No. 5 at his position, respectively

The third-year pro should pick up his heavily involved role in this Lions offense right away in 2022. Though Detroit has finally added some legit pass-catchers, quarterback Jared Goff remains one of the league’s most consistent check-down artists, meaning Swift will operate as a safety valve on a weekly basis.

Backup RB Jamaal Williams ended up out-carrying Swift 153 to 151 last season, but that was due to the latter’s injury-related absence. The fact Swift was more productive (617 yards vs. 601) and is better in the passing game means there should be no big worries about a committee.

Throwback to D’andre Swift’s breakout performance from his rookie season, notching 116 yards and 2 TD’s on the ground. Breakout year incoming?? #OnePride (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/fSGfBBo5hj — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) August 6, 2022

Swift’s injury history is worth noting for anyone depending on him as your top RB. A concussion forced him to make three games midway through the 2020 season, and the aforementioned shoulder injury sidelined him for four contests in 2021.

The third-year pro has the potential to cause managers headaches with an unexpected absence during the year. He also has the potential to put up 20-plus PPR points on a given week, like he did five times in 2021, so drafters must consider if he’s worth the risk/reward.

NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook are projecting a potentially huge year on the ground for Swift. His over/under for rushing yards currently sits at 850.5, with equal -112 odds for both outcomes. He could have easily surpassed that number last year after he racked up 555 yards on 137 carries over the first 10 games before his shoulder injury. Detroit heads into the 2022 season with an offensive line ranked ninth-best in the NFL, per FantasyData, so Swift has a golden chance to run rampant. And with an average of 54.0 receptions and 404.5 receiving yards over his first two seasons, he figures to add plenty of pass-catching upside.

Is D’Andre Swift a Good Fantasy Pick?

So with all said and done, is Swift a good fantasy pick? Yes, even though he comes with injury concerns. He’s the No. 11 RB in The Duel’s 2022 fantasy football rankings, making him an ideal target for anyone who doesn’t end up with someone like Jonathan Taylor or Austin Ekeler.

Any running back outside of the top tier is going to come with some sort of knocks. That doesn’t mean Swift can’t be part of a winning roster. His production (16.1 PPR points per game in 2021) is undeniable when healthy, and he could come at a slightly lesser cost than his counterparts, allowing managers to possibly nab another first-round talent before picking him up.

