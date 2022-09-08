Von Miller to Host Live Video Podcast Series ‘The Voncast’

Produced alongside Bleacher Report, the first episode of “The Voncast” starring the Buffalo Bills pass-rusher and future Hall of Famer premieres Sept. 13.

One of the best defensive players of his generation, Von Miller has never been afraid to venture outside the sport of football. From his eclectic fashion choices to his endorsement and investment portfolio, the 33-year-old Buffalo Bills outside linebacker has been nearly as much of a force off the field as he’s been on it.

A two-time Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Famer fresh off hoisting the Lombardi Trophy with the Los Angeles Rams, Miller will host a live video podcast series for Bleacher Report beginning next week, the company announced Thursday ahead of his Bills’ 2022 debut in LA against his former team.

“The Voncast” will feature live video interviews with some of the NFL‘s biggest names and some of the eight-time Pro Bowler’s closest friends, starting with Baltimore Ravens star defensive end Calais Campbell in the premiere episode arriving Tuesday, Sept. 13.

“There is so much more to explore with today’s NFL player and there are so few platforms that do it,” Miller said on the occasion. “‘The Voncast’ will give audiences a new perspective of their favorite players and insights in the midst of the season that they can’t get anywhere else.”

Hosted on the B/R app, “The Voncast” will also give fans the chance to interact with Miller and his fellow players live during the stream. It’s the latest example of a Vodcast, Bleacher Report’s term for live, interactive, and longer-form versions of regular audio podcasts, and promises to provide a strong forum to showcase the outgoing nature of the three-time All-Pro who also happens to be the NFL’s active career sacks leader and the Super Bowl 50 MVP as a member of the Denver Broncos.

As Miller heads into the final stretch of his acclaimed playing career, “The Voncast” is likely to represent a glimpse into what comes next when the inimitable sack artist eventually hangs up his cleats.