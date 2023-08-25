This article originally appeared at FanDuel Research.

With the unified heavyweight title on the line, check out the latest Dubois vs. Usyk odds and insights courtesy of our friends at FanDuel.

After a year of failed fight talks with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, unified champ Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KO) makes his highly anticipated return to the squared circle.

In a heavyweight title clash, Usyk will next fight Daniel “Dynamite” Dubois (19-1, 18 KO) on Saturday, Aug. 26 from Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland. They will headline an eight-bout main card that also features the professional boxing debut of hall of famer “Prince” Naseem Hamed‘s son, Aadam Hamed.

Usyk enters as a massive favorite despite coming in shorter and 11 years older than Dubois. Still, Usyk possesses the type of skill that can level any physical disadvantage.

For the latest Usyk vs. Dubois odds via FanDuel Sportsbook — as well as how to watch, fighter info, and full card details — read on below:

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois Odds

All Usyk-Dubois boxing odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Aug. 24, 2023.

Moneyline

Usyk : -1450

: -1450 Dubois: +770

Round Total

6.5 rounds (-174/+136)

Will Fight Go the Distance?

Yes : +240

: +240 No: -340

Method Of Victory

Oleksandr Usyk by Points or Decision : +280

: +280 Oleksandr Usyk by KO/TKO : -230

: -230 Draw : +2600

: +2600 Daniel Dubois by Points or Decision : +3200

: +3200 Daniel Dubois by KO/TKO: +900

Specific round betting for Usyk-Dubois is also available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

How To Watch Usyk vs. Dubois

In the United States, ESPN+ will live-stream Usyk-Dubois; paid subscription is required for viewing.

In the UK, the event will serve as the inaugural pay-per-view fight for TNT Sports.

The card is slated to begin at 2 p.m. ET with main event ringwalks for Usyk and Dubois scheduled tentatively for 5:15 p.m. ET.

Fighter History

Oleksandr Usyk

The 2012 Olympic gold medalist is undoubtedly one of the baddest men on the planet right now. At 36 years of age, Usyk has built a hall-of-fame career. Through 20 pro fights, he is undefeated, carrying an impressive KO-rate of 65%.

Serious Heavyweight GOLD on the line 🏆#UsykDubois | SAT 5PM ET | @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/n6zHnsgBTA — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 24, 2023

Usyk stands at 6-foot-3, which is standard height for a heavyweight. His reach measures at 78 inches — identical to Dubois’ reach. Regardless of stature, Usyk is one of the most skilled heavyweights in boxing history. The Ukrainian operates with incredible movement, speed, and punching precision. Simply, there are myriad reasons why he has held the IBF, WBA “Super,” and WBO straps since 2021, as well as the less-heralded IBO belt.

In his most recent work (August 2022), Usyk narrowly defeated Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia — a fighter nearly four inches taller. Of course, that was Usyk’s second consecutive victory over Joshua, having also bested him in September 2021. In both matches, Usyk utilized masterful ring control and movement to keep Joshua off balance.

Everyone in the boxing community is awaiting Usyk-Fury, but for now, the southpaw will have to handle his mandatorily sanctioned bout first. Against Dubois, Usyk is a staggering -1450 moneyline favorite.

Daniel Dubois

Another in a long line of talented British heavyweights, Dubois is an impressive young fighter with an eye-popping 90% KO rate. Towering at a height of 6-foot-5, the burly London native is looking to catapult his career into elite ranks via his upcoming matchup with the champ.

Dubois is currently on a four-fight winning streak. His last time in the ring, he stopped Kevin Lerena early via TKO. Crazily enough, Dubois was put on the canvas three times in the opening round despite rallying in the third to finish Lerena.

There’s a lone blemish on his professional record: Dubois suffered his only loss to a then-undefeated Joe “Juggernaut” Joyce back in November of 2021. On that night in Westminster, Joyce stopped Dubois in deep waters (Round 10) with sharp jab that fractured the latter’s eye socket.

Undeniably, Dubois carries devastating knockout power. However, he may not have the speed, conditioning, and discipline to hang with Usyk’s pinpoint footwork. Naturally, Dubois currently shows as a long shot (+820 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook) on the moneyline. With a 9-to-1 price to win via KO or TKO, he is a stereotypical example of the “puncher’s chance” complex in this match.

Fighting in Poland for the first time in his pro career, can Dubois make it a memorable one?

Usyk vs. Dubois Full Fight Card

Main Event: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA “Super” heavyweight title bout

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois Denys Berinchyk vs. Anthony Yigit Lightweight (135 lb.) bout

Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Dmytro Mytrofanov Middleweight (160 lb.) bout

Daniel Lapin vs. Aro Schwartz Light heavyweight (175 lb.) bout

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Anauel Ngamissengue Middleweight (160 lb.) bout

Vasile Cebotari vs. Joel Julio Welterweight (147 lb.) bout

Oleksandr Solomennikov vs. Piotr Gudel Featherweight (126 lb.) bout

Aadam Hamed vs. TBA Super welterweight (154 lb.) bout



— Gabriel Santiago