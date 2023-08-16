How Terence Crawford Became King of the Fight Game

Undisputed welterweight champ Terence Crawford joins “Out of Office” to discuss making history against Errol Spence, mastering the politics of the boxing business, and staying true to Omaha.

One of the most feverish debates in boxing? Who’s No. 1 pound for pound — or what that phrase even means in the first place.

In the case of Terence Crawford, there’s no debate. Following his rip-roaringly dominant TKO victory over Errol Spence Jr. on July 29 in Las Vegas, the man called “Bud” was alone at the top of the heap. What’s more, he became the first men’s fighter to be a four-belt undisputed champion in two different weight divisions.

In pummeling his opponent until the referee could no longer refrain from intervening in Round 9, Crawford made it look easy. And while he’s never once lost as a professional, the path to glory in the sweet science wasn’t a straight one — in conversation with Rich Kleiman on Boardroom’s “Out of Office,” Bud was quick to note some early, hard lessons he had to learn about the business of boxing.

Now undisputed two times over, this midwestern kid is uniquely prepared to appreciate reaching such an unprecedented summit.

Other highlights of this episode of “Out of Office” include:

The perks of fighting in Vegas versus New York

How music and hip-hop culture have influenced him, including his fight night walkout with Eminem

Why he still lives in the same Omaha neighborhood despite his global success

Bud’s thoughts on boxing promoters and becoming one himself

Keeping his family the No. 1 priority

