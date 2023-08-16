About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Sports August 16, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

How Terence Crawford Became King of the Fight Game

Undisputed welterweight champ Terence Crawford joins “Out of Office” to discuss making history against Errol Spence, mastering the politics of the boxing business, and staying true to Omaha.

Click here to listen to the full episode.

One of the most feverish debates in boxing? Who’s No. 1 pound for pound — or what that phrase even means in the first place.

In the case of Terence Crawford, there’s no debate. Following his rip-roaringly dominant TKO victory over Errol Spence Jr. on July 29 in Las Vegas, the man called “Bud” was alone at the top of the heap. What’s more, he became the first men’s fighter to be a four-belt undisputed champion in two different weight divisions.

In pummeling his opponent until the referee could no longer refrain from intervening in Round 9, Crawford made it look easy. And while he’s never once lost as a professional, the path to glory in the sweet science wasn’t a straight one — in conversation with Rich Kleiman on Boardroom’s “Out of Office,” Bud was quick to note some early, hard lessons he had to learn about the business of boxing.

Now undisputed two times over, this midwestern kid is uniquely prepared to appreciate reaching such an unprecedented summit.

Other highlights of this episode of “Out of Office” include:

  • The perks of fighting in Vegas versus New York
  • How music and hip-hop culture have influenced him, including his fight night walkout with Eminem
  • Why he still lives in the same Omaha neighborhood despite his global success
  • Bud’s thoughts on boxing promoters and becoming one himself
  • Keeping his family the No. 1 priority

Click here to listen and subscribe to Boardroom’s “Out of Office” with Rich Kleiman and “The ETCs” with Kevin Durant and Eddie Gonzalez.

Read More:

Out of OfficeboxingmediaPodcastTerence Crawfordsports businessRich Kleiman
About The Author
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn is the Managing Editor of Boardroom. Before joining the team, he was an editor and multimedia talent for several sports and culture verticals at Minute Media and an editor, reporter, and site manager at SB Nation. A specialist in content strategy, copywriting, and SEO, he has additionally worked as a digital consultant in the corporate services, retail, and tech industries. He cannot be expected to be impartial on any matter regarding the Florida Gators or Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Twitter @RealFakeSamDunn.