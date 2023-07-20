Lock in for the 2023 Women’s World Cup with our USWNT vs. Vietnam predictions rundown powered by America’s most lovable artificial intelligence chatbots.

Aaaaand we’re back! The FIFA Women’s World Cup is arguably the best sporting event in the world because (1) America likes being the best at stuff and (2) America is clearly the best at it. Right on cue, the USWNT kicks off its second consecutive title defense Friday, July 21, at the tournament’s 2023 edition at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand as the betting favorite to win an unprecedented third straight crown, as well as a record fifth overall.

You may be additionally surprised to hear, then, that the Stars and Stripes are prohibitively massive favorites in their opening match against Vietnam.

That got us thinking, however: Even if the winner of this particular match is basically a foregone conclusion, what about the narrative arc of the thing? What about the final score? Sure, we at Boardroom have our own thoughts about this, but we thought it might be fun to infuse some cold, hard artificial intelligence into the prognostication game by inviting two chatbots — Open AI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard — to join the fun.

We’re calling it Bots to Box.

Behold! Ahead of Friday’s big kickoff, check out our AI-powered USA vs. Vietnam prediction blowout below — and stick around at the end for the latest odds and prop bets from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boardroom’s USA vs. Vietnam Prediction Party: 2023 Women’s World Cup

BOARDROOM PREDICTS THE USWNT’S OPENER:

Here’s exactly how this game is going to go:

5′: Trinity Rodman scores from outside the box

13′: Kelley O’Hara scores an olimpico straight off a corner kick

16′: Alex Morgan is awarded a penalty and converts

24′: Sophia Smith scores on a backheel finish from the edge of the six-yard box

34′: Alex Morgan scores her second

41′: Alyssa Naeher saves Vietnam’s sole shot on target

47′: Megan Rapinoe scores on a dolphin-dive header a la Robin Van Persie at the 2014 World Cup for the Netherlands

61′: Lynn Williams is awarded a penalty and Alex Morgan converts to complete the hat trick

78′: Alyssa Thompson scores the USWNT’s eighth and final goal on a scorpion kick while blindfolded

FINAL SCORE: USWNT 8, Vietnam 0

CHATGPT’s USA VS. VIETNAM PREDICTION:

Title: “A Test of Resilience: United States vs. Vietnam”

Narrative Arc: In the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the highly anticipated group-stage game between the United States and Vietnam promises to be a thrilling encounter. The reigning champions, the United States, enter the match as the clear favorites, boasting a formidable squad of experienced and talented players. On the other hand, Vietnam, making its mark on the international stage, is eager to prove its mettle and create an upset that will be remembered for generations to come.

First Half: The game kicks off with a high-intensity start, with the United States immediately dominating possession and applying relentless pressure on the Vietnamese defense. The Vietnamese, determined to resist, showcase disciplined defense and swift counter-attacking play to catch the Americans off-guard. However, the USA eventually breaks through the Vietnamese defense, with a well-timed cross finding its way to Alex Morgan, who calmly heads the ball into the net, giving the USA a 1-0 lead.

Vietnam refuses to back down and mounts a spirited counter-attack. In the closing minutes of the first half, they find an equalizer through a stunning long-range strike from Nguyen Thi Tuyet, surprising the American goalkeeper. The half-time score stands at 1-1, setting the stage for an exhilarating second half.

Second Half: The second half resumes with both teams displaying determination and passion. The United States intensifies their offensive efforts, using their speed and skill to create multiple goal-scoring opportunities. Yet, the Vietnamese defense holds strong, frustrating the American attackers and making it challenging to find the net.

Vietnam, sensing an opportunity, begins to increase their attacking presence as well, with Nguyen Thi Tuyet and Huynh Nhu forming a formidable partnership up front. Despite their efforts, the USA’s defense led by Becky Sauerbrunn remains composed, thwarting the Vietnamese attacks.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Becky Sauerbrunn is not participating in the 2023 World Cup due to a foot injury.

In the 75th minute, the United States breaks the deadlock with a perfectly executed corner kick. Julie Ertz rises above the defense, directing a powerful header into the goal, putting the USA in the lead with 2-1. Vietnam refuses to concede defeat and fights back with all their might, seeking another equalizer.

Final Minutes: As the match enters its final minutes, Vietnam presses on, desperately seeking the crucial goal. However, it leaves them vulnerable to counter-attacks, and in stoppage time, the United States capitalizes on a fast break. Carli Lloyd receives a perfectly weighted pass and expertly finishes, sealing the victory for the USA with a final score of 3-1.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Carli Lloyd retired from professional soccer in 2021.

Final Score: United States 3 – 1 Vietnam

The match exemplifies the spirit of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, showcasing both the prowess of the reigning champions and the determination of a rising nation in the world of women’s football. The players of both teams demonstrate the importance of teamwork, skill, and resilience, leaving fans in awe of the beautiful game they love.

BARD PREDICTS USWNT VS. VIETNAM:

The game starts with the United States pressing high up the field, looking to take advantage of Vietnam’s lack of experience.

The USWNT quickly takes control of the game, creating several chances in the first 15 minutes.

However, Vietnam’s defense holds strong, and they manage to keep the score level at 0-0 at halftime.

In the second half, the USWNT continues to dominate possession, but they struggle to break down Vietnam’s defense.

Finally, in the 70th minute, Megan Rapinoe scores the opening goal for the USWNT.

The USWNT then adds two more goals in the final 10 minutes to secure a 3-0 victory.

Final score: United States 3, Vietnam 0

Narrative arc: The game starts with the United States as the clear favorites, but Vietnam gives them a good fight. The USWNT eventually breaks through in the second half and wins comfortably.

Theme: The theme of the game could be the importance of experience. The United States has a lot of experience at the World Cup, while Vietnam is a relatively new team. This experience gave the USWNT the edge in the game, and they were able to win comfortably.

Other possible outcomes:

The USWNT could have won by a larger margin, if they had been able to convert more of their chances.

Vietnam could have scored a goal, if they had been able to take advantage of one of their chances.

The game could have been a draw, if Vietnam had been able to defend more effectively.

Ultimately, the outcome of the game is up to the players. However, the narrative arc and theme that I have described are plausible possibilities.

2023 Women’s World Cup: USA vs. Vietnam Odds & Prop Bets

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 20, 2023.

Moneyline

United States : -20000

: -20000 Vietnam : +10000

: +10000 Draw: +7000

Over/under total goals

OVER 3.5 : -5000

: -5000 UNDER 3.5: +2000

OVER 4.5 : -1600

: -1600 UNDER 4.5: +860

OVER 5.5 : -600

: -600 UNDER 5.5: +370

OVER 6.5 : -235

: -235 UNDER 6.5: +178

FanDuel special props