About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Betting & Fantasy July 17, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Who Are Bettors Backing to Win the Ultimate Prize?

Bob Drebin/ISI Photos/Getty Images
Get set for the USWNT’s return to the pitch with our full Women’s World Cup odds overview, including outright winners, the Golden Boot award for top goal-scorer, and more.

Why is the Women’s World Cup the ideal sporting event for folks in this particular country of ours? Well, it’s very simple:

  1. America sure does like being the best at stuff
  2. The United States Women’s National Team is the best at their stuff

There you have it, folks. Starting July 21, we’ll be spending about a month’s time regaling in the glorious juggernaut that is the USWNT as Alex Morgan, Crystal Dunn, Alyssa Naeher, Trinity Rodman, Kelley O’Hara, and Megan Rapinoe run it back once again for the Stars and Stripes. And while we may still be at least a full generation away from the USWNT entering a major competition as anything other than the betting favorites, there are a couple of ascendant nations out there worth keeping an eye on if the ultimate goal is to set emotions aside and play the value.

(The goal, by the way, is supposed to be to play the value, but these emotions will do what they please, thank you very much.)

As the biggest global event in women’s sports returns, lock in with our full Women’s World Cup odds overview with a through-ball assist from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Click here to see the full USA roster for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Odds 2023

All betting figures via FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 17.

To win the World Cup

  • United States: +240
  • England: +430
  • Spain: +550
  • Germany: +750
  • Australia: +900
  • France: +1300
  • Sweden: +1800
  • Netherlands: +2300
  • Brazil: +3200
  • Canada: +3400
  • Japan: +3400
  • Norway: +5000
  • Denmark: +8000
  • Republic of Ireland: +10000
  • Italy: +10000
  • Portugal: +10000
  • China: +19000
  • Argentina: +19000
  • Switzerland: +19000
  • Colombia: +19000
  • South Korea: +19000
  • Nigeria: +19000
  • New Zealand: +19000
  • Jamaica: +43000
  • Vietnam: +43000
  • Zambia: +43000
  • Morocco: +43000
  • Costa Rica: +43000
  • Philippines: +43000
  • South Africa: +43000
  • Haiti: +43000
  • Panama: +43000
How Much Prize Money is on the Line at the Women’s World Cup?
Check out Boardroom’s rundown of all the numbers as the USWNT returns to the pitch.
Take Me There!

To win Group E

  • United States: -310
  • Netherlands: +260
  • Portugal: +3800
  • Vietnam: +10000

USWNT stage of elimination

  • Quarterfinals: +300
  • Semifinals: +380
  • Runner-up: +500
  • Round of 16: +550
  • Group Stage: +3400

To win Golden Boot (Top Goal-scorer)

  • Alex Morgan (USA): +500
  • Sophia Smith (USA)+700
  • Rachel Daly (England): +1100
  • Esther Gonzalez (Spain): +1100
  • Jennifer Hermoso (Spain): +1400
  • Sam Kerr (Australia): +1400
  • Alexandra Popp (Germany): +1600
  • Alexia Putellas (Spain): +1600
  • Alba Redondo (Spain): +1600
  • Alessia Russo (England): +1600
  • Eugenie Le Sommer (France): +1600
  • Ada Hegerberg (Norway): +1700
  • Bia Zaneratto (Brazil): +1900
  • Lea Schuller (Germany): +1900
  • Kadidatou Diani (France): +1900
  • Chloe Kelly (England): +1900
  • Megan Rapinoe (USA): +1900

Read More:

FanDuelUSWNTFanDuel SportsbookSophia SmithSam KerrAlex MorgansoccerFIFA Women's World Cupsports bettingMegan Rapinoe
About The Author
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn is the Managing Editor of Boardroom. Before joining the team, he was an editor and multimedia talent for several sports and culture verticals at Minute Media and an editor, reporter, and site manager at SB Nation. A specialist in content strategy, copywriting, and SEO, he has additionally worked as a digital consultant in the corporate services, retail, and tech industries. He cannot be expected to be impartial on any matter regarding the Florida Gators or Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Twitter @RealFakeSamDunn.