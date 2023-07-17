Get set for the USWNT’s return to the pitch with our full Women’s World Cup odds overview, including outright winners, the Golden Boot award for top goal-scorer, and more.

Why is the Women’s World Cup the ideal sporting event for folks in this particular country of ours? Well, it’s very simple:

America sure does like being the best at stuff The United States Women’s National Team is the best at their stuff

There you have it, folks. Starting July 21, we’ll be spending about a month’s time regaling in the glorious juggernaut that is the USWNT as Alex Morgan, Crystal Dunn, Alyssa Naeher, Trinity Rodman, Kelley O’Hara, and Megan Rapinoe run it back once again for the Stars and Stripes. And while we may still be at least a full generation away from the USWNT entering a major competition as anything other than the betting favorites, there are a couple of ascendant nations out there worth keeping an eye on if the ultimate goal is to set emotions aside and play the value.

(The goal, by the way, is supposed to be to play the value, but these emotions will do what they please, thank you very much.)

As the biggest global event in women’s sports returns, lock in with our full Women’s World Cup odds overview with a through-ball assist from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Click here to see the full USA roster for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Odds 2023

All betting figures via FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 17.

To win the World Cup

United States : +240

: +240 England : +430

: +430 Spain : +550

: +550 Germany : +750

: +750 Australia : +900

: +900 France : +1300

: +1300 Sweden : +1800

: +1800 Netherlands : +2300

: +2300 Brazil : +3200

: +3200 Canada : +3400

: +3400 Japan : +3400

: +3400 Norway : +5000

: +5000 Denmark : +8000

: +8000 Republic of Ireland : +10000

: +10000 Italy : +10000

: +10000 Portugal : +10000

: +10000 China : +19000

: +19000 Argentina : +19000

: +19000 Switzerland : +19000

: +19000 Colombia : +19000

: +19000 South Korea : +19000

: +19000 Nigeria : +19000

: +19000 New Zealand : +19000

: +19000 Jamaica : +43000

: +43000 Vietnam : +43000

: +43000 Zambia : +43000

: +43000 Morocco : +43000

: +43000 Costa Rica : +43000

: +43000 Philippines : +43000

: +43000 South Africa : +43000

: +43000 Haiti : +43000

: +43000 Panama: +43000

To win Group E

United States : -310

: -310 Netherlands : +260

: +260 Portugal : +3800

: +3800 Vietnam: +10000

USWNT stage of elimination

Quarterfinals : +300

: +300 Semifinals : +380

: +380 Runner-up : +500

: +500 Round of 16 : +550

: +550 Group Stage: +3400

To win Golden Boot (Top Goal-scorer)