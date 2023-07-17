Get set for the USWNT’s return to the pitch with our full Women’s World Cup odds overview, including outright winners, the Golden Boot award for top goal-scorer, and more.
Why is the Women’s World Cup the ideal sporting event for folks in this particular country of ours? Well, it’s very simple:
- America sure does like being the best at stuff
- The United States Women’s National Team is the best at their stuff
There you have it, folks. Starting July 21, we’ll be spending about a month’s time regaling in the glorious juggernaut that is the USWNT as Alex Morgan, Crystal Dunn, Alyssa Naeher, Trinity Rodman, Kelley O’Hara, and Megan Rapinoe run it back once again for the Stars and Stripes. And while we may still be at least a full generation away from the USWNT entering a major competition as anything other than the betting favorites, there are a couple of ascendant nations out there worth keeping an eye on if the ultimate goal is to set emotions aside and play the value.
(The goal, by the way, is supposed to be to play the value, but these emotions will do what they please, thank you very much.)
As the biggest global event in women’s sports returns, lock in with our full Women’s World Cup odds overview with a through-ball assist from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Click here to see the full USA roster for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
FIFA Women’s World Cup Odds 2023
All betting figures via FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 17.
To win the World Cup
- United States: +240
- England: +430
- Spain: +550
- Germany: +750
- Australia: +900
- France: +1300
- Sweden: +1800
- Netherlands: +2300
- Brazil: +3200
- Canada: +3400
- Japan: +3400
- Norway: +5000
- Denmark: +8000
- Republic of Ireland: +10000
- Italy: +10000
- Portugal: +10000
- China: +19000
- Argentina: +19000
- Switzerland: +19000
- Colombia: +19000
- South Korea: +19000
- Nigeria: +19000
- New Zealand: +19000
- Jamaica: +43000
- Vietnam: +43000
- Zambia: +43000
- Morocco: +43000
- Costa Rica: +43000
- Philippines: +43000
- South Africa: +43000
- Haiti: +43000
- Panama: +43000
To win Group E
- United States: -310
- Netherlands: +260
- Portugal: +3800
- Vietnam: +10000
USWNT stage of elimination
- Quarterfinals: +300
- Semifinals: +380
- Runner-up: +500
- Round of 16: +550
- Group Stage: +3400
To win Golden Boot (Top Goal-scorer)
- Alex Morgan (USA): +500
- Sophia Smith (USA)+700
- Rachel Daly (England): +1100
- Esther Gonzalez (Spain): +1100
- Jennifer Hermoso (Spain): +1400
- Sam Kerr (Australia): +1400
- Alexandra Popp (Germany): +1600
- Alexia Putellas (Spain): +1600
- Alba Redondo (Spain): +1600
- Alessia Russo (England): +1600
- Eugenie Le Sommer (France): +1600
- Ada Hegerberg (Norway): +1700
- Bia Zaneratto (Brazil): +1900
- Lea Schuller (Germany): +1900
- Kadidatou Diani (France): +1900
- Chloe Kelly (England): +1900
- Megan Rapinoe (USA): +1900
