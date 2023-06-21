About Boardroom

Sports June 21, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

2023 USWNT World Cup Roster: Who’s Making the Team (and Record-setting Bonus Money) Down Under?

L to R: Sofia Huerta, Alex Morgan, and Megan Rapinoe are among the 23 USWNT stars headed to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Find out which superstars are joining Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, and Trinity Rodman with the US Women’s National Team on a quest for three straight championships.

Less than one full month out from the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the defending champion US Women’s National Team has confirmed just who will make up the all-star cast they’re bringing to the massive event.

Wait, did I say “reigning champion”? I meant “the two-time defending champions.”

On Wednesday, US Soccer confirmed the USWNT squad of 23 that will fight it out with the best of the Beautiful Game — and compete for the biggest prize money pool in the history of the event.

From Alex Morgan and Kelley O’Hara to Lynn Williams and Trinity Rodman, the gang’s all here. Boardroom has all your 2023 USWNT World Cup roster details below.

USWNT World Cup Roster 2023

GOALKEEPERS

  • Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit)
  • Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage)
  • Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS

  • Alana Cook (OL Reign)
  • Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns
  • Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage)
  • Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave)
  • Sofia Huerta (OL Reign)
  • Kelley O’Hara (NJ/NY Gotham FC)
  • Emily Sonnett (OL Reign)

MIDFIELDERS

  • Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville)
  • Julie Ertz (Angel City FC)
  • Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon)
  • Rose Lavelle (OL Reign)
  • Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC)
  • Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit)
  • Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS

  • Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave)
  • Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign)
  • Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)
  • Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns)
  • Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC)
  • Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup begins July 20 in Australia and New Zealand and concludes on Aug. 20.

What Do USWNT Players Get Paid?

2023 FIFA World Cup Prize Money

  • The total prize money pool for the 2023 World Cup is $150,000,000, a 300% increase over the 2019 tournament
  • Each member of the World Cup-winning team will receive a $270,000 bonus.
    • Players on the runner-up team receive $195,000 each, $180,000 for third place, $165,000 for fourth place, $90,000 for quarterfinalist, $60,000 for Round of 16, and $30,000 for the group stage only
    • The members of the US Women’s National Team Players Association will receive 90% of all bonus money awarded to the US by FIFA

US Soccer Federation World Cup Bonuses

  • $10,000 bonus per game played
  • Additional $14,000 for a win OR $10,000 for a draw

Sam Dunn is the Managing Editor of Boardroom. Before joining the team, he was an editor and multimedia talent for several sports and culture verticals at Minute Media and an editor, reporter, and site manager at SB Nation. A specialist in content strategy, copywriting, and SEO, he has additionally worked as a digital consultant in the corporate services, retail, and tech industries. He cannot be expected to be impartial on any matter regarding the Florida Gators or Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Twitter @RealFakeSamDunn.