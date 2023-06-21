L to R: Sofia Huerta, Alex Morgan, and Megan Rapinoe are among the 23 USWNT stars headed to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Find out which superstars are joining Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, and Trinity Rodman with the US Women’s National Team on a quest for three straight championships.

Less than one full month out from the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the defending champion US Women’s National Team has confirmed just who will make up the all-star cast they’re bringing to the massive event.

Wait, did I say “reigning champion”? I meant “the two-time defending champions.”

On Wednesday, US Soccer confirmed the USWNT squad of 23 that will fight it out with the best of the Beautiful Game — and compete for the biggest prize money pool in the history of the event.

From Alex Morgan and Kelley O’Hara to Lynn Williams and Trinity Rodman, the gang’s all here. Boardroom has all your 2023 USWNT World Cup roster details below.

USWNT World Cup Roster 2023

GOALKEEPERS

Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit)

Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage)

Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS

Alana Cook (OL Reign)

Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns

Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage)

Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave)

Sofia Huerta (OL Reign)

Kelley O’Hara (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

Emily Sonnett (OL Reign)

MIDFIELDERS

Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville)

Julie Ertz (Angel City FC)

Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon)

Rose Lavelle (OL Reign)

Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit)

Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS

Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave)

Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign)

Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)

Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns)

Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC)

Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

The first three members of the @USWNT World Cup squad have been revealed 👀



Lynn Williams, Kristie Mewis, and Kelley O'hara 🇺🇸



(🎥 @TODAYshow) pic.twitter.com/lLTvTWcbhQ — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) June 21, 2023

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup begins July 20 in Australia and New Zealand and concludes on Aug. 20.

What Do USWNT Players Get Paid?

2023 FIFA World Cup Prize Money

The total prize money pool for the 2023 World Cup is $150,000,000 , a 300% increase over the 2019 tournament

, a 300% increase over the 2019 tournament Each member of the World Cup-winning team will receive a $270,000 bonus. Players on the runner-up team receive $195,000 each, $180,000 for third place, $165,000 for fourth place, $90,000 for quarterfinalist, $60,000 for Round of 16, and $30,000 for the group stage only The members of the US Women’s National Team Players Association will receive 90% of all bonus money awarded to the US by FIFA

bonus.

US Soccer Federation World Cup Bonuses