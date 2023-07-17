About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Deals & Investments July 17, 2023
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

FanDuel & Carli Lloyd to Give Fans Extra World Cup Kick

via Wieden + Kennedy
FanDuel and Carli Lloyd are bringing coffee to USWNT fans who stay up late to watch the World Cup down under.

With the FIFA Women’s World Cup kicking off Thursday in Australia and New Zealand, fans of the U.S. Women’s National Team are in for late nights cheering on their squad. To provide that necessary boost for those mornings after, FanDuel and soccer legend Carli Lloyd have partnered with women-owned roastery North Edge Craft Coffee to create FanFuel Extra Kick Coffee that will be available online and in trucks in select American cities.

Beginning Thursday and Friday, FanDuel trucks will hit New York, Boston, Columbus, and Kansas City to give out free coffee to fans 21 and over. The brew will also be available nationwide the morning after USWNT matches, starting Saturday, following Friday night’s match against Vietnam.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

“My experience has proven that Team USA supporters are some of the most passionate fans out there, and we want to show them our appreciation for the sacrifice they will make back home, losing sleep to cheer the team on,” Lloyd said. “I’m excited to partner with FanDuel to give our fans an extra kick to conquer the day with FanFuel’s Extra Kick limited edition coffee blend.”

At FanDuel sportsbook, fans who bet $5 on World Cup matchups will receive $100 in bonus bets and an additional $10 in bonus bets for every Team USA win.

Hear From Carli Lloyd Herself
Boardroom caught up with the legend for her thoughts on the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup
Check it out!

“The USWNT is primed for a three-peat, but the upcoming international tournament presents a challenge for some U.S. fans who may find it difficult to tune in. That’s where FanDuel comes in,” Jennifer Matthews, FanDuel’s VP of brand strategy, said in a release. “We know the passion and dedication of fans across the country, and we’re here to support them, providing extra fuel to ensure fans have the energy they need to get through the next day after late-night or early morning match watching.”

With FanDuel and Lloyd’s help, staying up for our leading ladies will be that much easier with an extra jolt of java.

Read More:

soccerFanDuelUSWNTCarli LloydFanDuel SportsbookFIFA World Cup
About The Author
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung is a Senior Staff Writer at Boardroom. He has more than a decade of experience in journalism, with past work appearing in Forbes, MLB.com, Awful Announcing, and The Sporting News. He graduated from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in 2011, and his Twitter and Spotify addictions are well under control. Just ask him.