About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Contracts & Salaries January 16, 2023
Anthony Puccio
Anthony Puccio

What Could A Trevon Diggs Contract Extension Be Worth?

(Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
With one year left on his four-year rookie deal, Boardroom projects what a Trevon Diggs extension could look like with the Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys revitalized their defense during the 2022 season, riding on the shoulders of top pass-rusher Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs, the younger brother of Bills superstar WR Stefon Diggs.

Drafted 51st overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, it was Trevon Diggs’ 2021 season that put him in the superstar conversation, leading the NFL in interceptions (11), yards off interceptions (142), and pick-sixes (two). That gave him his first All-Pro and Pro Bowl notch at 26 years old — at a bargain nonetheless.

“A receiver faking it as a D-back,” Jerry Jones told The Dallas Morning News in September 2021. “He plays that ball and makes those special plays. And obviously, he’s not only got talent, but by the way, he’s worked to get in position to make those plays. He’s a difference-maker.”

Diggs is in the third year of his four-year, $6,320,907 rookie contract with Dallas. He’s been crucial in their pass defense and his 14 interceptions over the past two seasons are the most among all defensive players in the NFL. This brings us to his extension eligibility, which is right around the corner — whenever the Cowboys’ 2023 offseason begins.

Let’s take a look at his comparable market value for the 2023 offseason.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

What is Trevon Diggs’ 2023 Market Value?

Spotrac determines its own market value estimates based on a player’s age, contract status, and statistical production. It doesn’t take into account wins, awards, or playoff performance, but it’s a useful measuring stick when comparing other players’ contracts.

In Diggs’ case, the analytics show that he’d be the 12th-highest-paid CB in the game — but it’s awfully difficult to say what he’ll get concretely since each team prioritizes defensive specialists differently.

Projecting the size of a Trevon Diggs contract extension
  • By Spotrac’s estimates, a first Trevon Diggs contract extension is pegged at four years, $54,999,596. That would rank No. 10 among cornerbacks.
  • His average annual salary is projected at $13,749,899, which would rank 12th among CBs.
Comparable CBs by Value
PLAYERYRSTOTALAAVAGE
Xavien Howard5$90M$18M28
J.C. Jackson5$82.5M$16.5M26
Bobby McCain2$10M$5M28
James Bradberry1$7.25M$7.25M28
Averages3.3$47.4M$14.6M27.5
Comparable CBs by Stats
PLAYERTKL/GINT/GCOV CATCH%RATING
Howard2.47.4753.2579.6
Jackson2.36.5252.9575.95
McCain2.61.1551.967.7
Bradberry2.53.2260.7571.1
Average2.5.3454.7173.59
Trevon Diggs3.16.3858.2562.17

Notes

The Cowboys don’t necessarily need to rush the process by extending Diggs this upcoming offseason, but they’d avoid letting him become an unrestricted free agent following the 2023 season. Thus, they may want to preserve what they have on the defensive side and write a big fat check to their star cornerback.

Finally, as we mention with most of the market value pieces, a player’s value can fluctuate based on how much revenue the league brings in and how much more teams are allowed to spend next year. The ‘Boys are no strangers to spending — that’s one thing we can be certain about.

Read More:

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Jerry JonesNFL contractsTrevon DiggsNFL offseasonNFLDallas Cowboys
About The Author
Anthony Puccio
Anthony Puccio
Anthony Puccio
Anthony Puccio is a Staff Writer at Boardroom. Puccio has 10 years of experience in journalism and content creation, previously working for SB Nation, The Associated Press, New York Daily News, SNY, and Front Office Sports. In 2016, he received New York University's CCTOP scholarship and earned a bachelor's degree in Communications from St. John's University. He can be spotted a mile away thanks to his plaid suits and thick New York accent. Don't believe us? Check his Twitter @APooch.