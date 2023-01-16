With one year left on his four-year rookie deal, Boardroom projects what a Trevon Diggs extension could look like with the Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys revitalized their defense during the 2022 season, riding on the shoulders of top pass-rusher Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs, the younger brother of Bills superstar WR Stefon Diggs.

Drafted 51st overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, it was Trevon Diggs’ 2021 season that put him in the superstar conversation, leading the NFL in interceptions (11), yards off interceptions (142), and pick-sixes (two). That gave him his first All-Pro and Pro Bowl notch at 26 years old — at a bargain nonetheless.

“A receiver faking it as a D-back,” Jerry Jones told The Dallas Morning News in September 2021. “He plays that ball and makes those special plays. And obviously, he’s not only got talent, but by the way, he’s worked to get in position to make those plays. He’s a difference-maker.”

Diggs is in the third year of his four-year, $6,320,907 rookie contract with Dallas. He’s been crucial in their pass defense and his 14 interceptions over the past two seasons are the most among all defensive players in the NFL. This brings us to his extension eligibility, which is right around the corner — whenever the Cowboys’ 2023 offseason begins.

Let’s take a look at his comparable market value for the 2023 offseason.

What is Trevon Diggs’ 2023 Market Value?

Spotrac determines its own market value estimates based on a player’s age, contract status, and statistical production. It doesn’t take into account wins, awards, or playoff performance, but it’s a useful measuring stick when comparing other players’ contracts.

In Diggs’ case, the analytics show that he’d be the 12th-highest-paid CB in the game — but it’s awfully difficult to say what he’ll get concretely since each team prioritizes defensive specialists differently.

Projecting the size of a Trevon Diggs contract extension

By Spotrac’s estimates, a first Trevon Diggs contract extension is pegged at four years, $54,999,596 . That would rank No. 10 among cornerbacks.

. That would rank among cornerbacks. His average annual salary is projected at $13,749,899, which would rank 12th among CBs.

Comparable CBs by Value

PLAYER YRS TOTAL AAV AGE Xavien Howard 5 $90M $18M 28 J.C. Jackson 5 $82.5M $16.5M 26 Bobby McCain 2 $10M $5M 28 James Bradberry 1 $7.25M $7.25M 28 Averages 3.3 $47.4M $14.6M 27.5

Comparable CBs by Stats

PLAYER TKL/G INT/G COV CATCH% RATING Howard 2.47 .47 53.25 79.6 Jackson 2.36 .52 52.95 75.95 McCain 2.61 .15 51.9 67.7 Bradberry 2.53 .22 60.75 71.1 Average 2.5 .34 54.71 73.59 Trevon Diggs 3.16 .38 58.25 62.17

Notes

The Cowboys don’t necessarily need to rush the process by extending Diggs this upcoming offseason, but they’d avoid letting him become an unrestricted free agent following the 2023 season. Thus, they may want to preserve what they have on the defensive side and write a big fat check to their star cornerback.

Finally, as we mention with most of the market value pieces, a player’s value can fluctuate based on how much revenue the league brings in and how much more teams are allowed to spend next year. The ‘Boys are no strangers to spending — that’s one thing we can be certain about.

Read More: