Micah Parsons Contract & Salary Breakdown

He might just become the NFL’s highest-paid middle linebacker one day — check out the details of the Cowboys’ super-valuable Micah Parsons contract.

Still just 23 years of age, Micah Parsons has already established himself as one of the NFL’s elite linebackers. That’s quite a feat given that he’s only in his sophomore season with the Dallas Cowboys.

As a rookie, Parsons posted historic numbers on the defensive side of the ball. He instantly influenced the organization on and off the field, becoming a prime mover for Mike McCarthy’s defensive schemes, posting 84 combined tackles and 13 sacks and AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and First Team All-Pro honors. His 94.8 run-defense grade according to Pro Football Focus was the highest for an NFL linebacker since 2014.

That impressive potential gave Dallas the confidence to decline fellow ‘backer Leighton Vander Esch’s fifth-year team option; they were already reluctant to back up the Brinks truck for the former Boise State Bronco due to his injury history. Consequently, the team was able to re-up with Vander Esch to a one-year deal worth just $2 million, allowing both linebackers to play together — and keep some extra cash flexibility for an eventual Parsons extension.

But for now, the former Penn State star is less than halfway through a standard four-year NFL rookie contract, making the return on investment in Big D already significant and only getting bigger.

With that in mind, let’s dive deeper into the details of the Cowboys’ ultra-valuable Micah Parsons contract.

Micah Parsons Contract Details & Salary

Years : 4 (team option for 2025 season)

: 4 (team option for 2025 season) Total value : $17,079,793

: $17,079,793 Guaranteed at signing : $17,079,793

: $17,079,793 Free Agency: 2025 or 2026

As a rookie scale contract, Parsons’ four-year deal is fully guaranteed at signing for its full value. He will be eligible for a contract extension following the 2023 season, his third in the NFL. The Cowboys can exercise a fifth-year team option to keep Parsons in Dallas for the 2025 season, after which he would become an unrestricted free agent for the first time if he has not already been extended.

And when the time codes come for a new deal, there’s a possibility that the Pro Bowler could earn a contract valued at over $100 million, vaulting him among the ranks of the NFL’s highest-paid linebackers like TJ Watt, Joey Bosa, and Khalil Mack.

He can rush the passer, drop into coverage, and lock down blocking or pass-catching tight ends. He really can cover running backs in the flat and stop the run. Simply put, the money Parsons will earn this season checks in far, far below his effective market value.

Micah Parsons this season:



🤠 118 snaps

🤠 0 missed tackles

🤠 4 sacks

🤠 22% pressure percentage pic.twitter.com/oKXvBnsa6K — PFF (@PFF) September 23, 2022

Micah Parsons’ Career Earnings

TOTAL BASE SALARY EARNINGS: $2,096,354

TOTAL SIGNING BONUSES: $9,781,668

TOTAL NFL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022 SEASON: $11,878,022

ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2024 SEASON: $17,079,792

