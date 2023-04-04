About Boardroom

Music April 4, 2023
Travis Kelce Announces Inaugural ‘Kelce Jam’ Music Festival for NFL Draft Weekend in Kansas City

Image via Kelce Jam
The future Hall of Famer and defending Super Bowl champ wants Kansas Citians and those visiting for the NFL Draft to fight for their right to party — welcome to Kelce Jam!

The 2023 NFL Draft is just over two weeks away, and Kansas City is making final preparations to host hundreds of eventual rookies and thousands of fans alike for the weekend. In between the selection process, the City of Fountains will entertain visitors with concerts and parties, including one from superstar tight end Travis Kelce of the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs. On Tuesday, the two-time champion announced plans for his first-ever music festival — “Kelce Jam” — during NFL Draft weekend.

The inaugural edition of the event is scheduled for Friday, April 28 at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas, a nearby suburb of Kansas City.

The already-confirmed lineup of performers includes Machine Gun Kelly, Rick Ross, Loud Luxury, and beloved Kansas City rapper Tech N9ne.

As someone who advocates for a well-lived life, one big party attended by 15,000 of your closest friends seems like an evening well spent for Kelce.

“I talk a lot about fighting for your right to party. I’ve been saying that for a while now. I think this is the perfect time,” the Cleveland native said. “I wanted to be able to give something to Kansas City because of how much they support us, and on top of that just throw a banger for the 2022 season.”

The 2022 season was undoubtedly an unforgettable one for the Kansas City Chiefs. After picking up losses against the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals during the regular season, Andy Reid’s men got the last laugh in the AFC Championship game against the latter franchise, eventually beating the Philadelphia Eagles for their second Lombardi Trophy in four years, Kansas City’s third in team history.

In addition to custom cocktails and additional activities throughout, attendees will snack on food from popular Kansas City restaurants like Joe’s BBQ and Q39.

When asked about the decision to create his own festival, Kelce credited his longtime love of live music, which first began when the 33-year-old attended a John Mayer show.

“It was unbelievable, man,” Kelce said. “What that guy can do, in terms of his voice and on the guitar, man, it blew me away, man. Absolutely blew me away.”

So, headed to the Midwest for the Draft? Register online at KelceJam.com for pre-sale tickets, which go on sale Friday, April 7 and start at $49.99.

NFL DraftTravis KelceMusic FestivalNFLfootballMusicKansas City Chiefs
Vinciane Ngomsi is a Staff Writer at Boardroom. She began her career in sports journalism with bylines at SB Nation, USA Today and, most recently, Yahoo. She received a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Truman State University and when she's not watching old clips of Serena Williams' best matches, she is likely perfecting her signature chocolate chip cookie recipe or preparing a traditional Cameroonian meal.