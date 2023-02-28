About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Sports February 28, 2023
Vinciane Ngomsi
Vinciane Ngomsi

Tottenham Hotspur Announce 15-Year Partnership with Formula 1

Photo courtesy of Formula 1 / Tottenham Hotspur
The first-of-its-kind union makes racing more accessible to underrepresented communities while also expanding reach to find the next F1 legend.

Tottenham Hotspur and Formula 1 have teamed up to merge two of the most popular sports into one elevated fan experience. On Tuesday, Spurs confirmed they’ve entered a 15-year strategic partnership with the racing association, which will also see the construction of the world’s first in-stadium electric karting facility and London’s longest indoor track. Just under three years in operation, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium now hosts Premier League matches, NFL games, and eventually, F1 races.

According to the release, the track will be situated below the renowned South Stand and will include separate tracks built for adults and youths. Because it has been certified by the National Karting Association, the venue can now transform into a possible site for national karting championship races. Additional perks like interactive motorsport activities and food and beverage facilities will also be installed.

Not just a way to attract more visitors, the karting activation seeks to develop apprenticeship and career opportunities for women and underrepresented parties, consequently making motorsport more diverse. While the British Grand Prix is raced annually in the United Kingdom, this union solidifies F1 as a permanent fixture in London, making it easier to grow its legion of supporters in England and across the globe.

“Since building this stadium our ambition has always been to see how far we can push the boundaries in delivering world-class experiences that will attract people from around the world all year round,” Daniel Levy, Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, said in the release. “We have been able to bring the biggest names in sport and entertainment to London N17. We are extremely excited about what this long-term partnership with F1 will bring for our global, national and local communities.”

For anyone curious about the wonderful world of racing, plans for a driver academy program have also been established. The goal is to expand talent within the industry while also searching for the next Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and Charles Leclerc. Tottenham and F1 will work in tandem to provide educational projects for local schools to increase exposure to motorsport in all aspects. Even if a career in pro racing isn’t the endgame, there are equally as exciting pathways in the industry like engineering, software development, and even player personnel.

Formula 1 kicks off the 2023 campaign in Bahrain on March 5, while Spurs continue their FA Cup pursuits with a visit to Bramall Lane for a Wednesday afternoon match against Sheffield United.

Read More About F1:

Formula 1Auto RacingTottenham Hotspur
About The Author
Vinciane Ngomsi
Vinciane Ngomsi
Vinciane Ngomsi
Vinciane Ngomsi is a Staff Writer at Boardroom. She began her career in sports journalism with bylines at SB Nation, USA Today and, most recently, Yahoo. She received a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Truman State University and when she's not watching old clips of Serena Williams' best matches, she is likely perfecting her signature chocolate chip cookie recipe or preparing a traditional Cameroonian meal.