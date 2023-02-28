The first-of-its-kind union makes racing more accessible to underrepresented communities while also expanding reach to find the next F1 legend.

Tottenham Hotspur and Formula 1 have teamed up to merge two of the most popular sports into one elevated fan experience. On Tuesday, Spurs confirmed they’ve entered a 15-year strategic partnership with the racing association, which will also see the construction of the world’s first in-stadium electric karting facility and London’s longest indoor track. Just under three years in operation, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium now hosts Premier League matches, NFL games, and eventually, F1 races.

Tottenham Hotspur is delighted to announce a 15-year strategic partnership with @F1 that will bring a brand-new motorsport experience to London.



The world’s first in-stadium karting facility and London’s longest indoor electric go kart track will open in Autumn 2023. ⤵️ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 28, 2023

According to the release, the track will be situated below the renowned South Stand and will include separate tracks built for adults and youths. Because it has been certified by the National Karting Association, the venue can now transform into a possible site for national karting championship races. Additional perks like interactive motorsport activities and food and beverage facilities will also be installed.

Not just a way to attract more visitors, the karting activation seeks to develop apprenticeship and career opportunities for women and underrepresented parties, consequently making motorsport more diverse. While the British Grand Prix is raced annually in the United Kingdom, this union solidifies F1 as a permanent fixture in London, making it easier to grow its legion of supporters in England and across the globe.

“Since building this stadium our ambition has always been to see how far we can push the boundaries in delivering world-class experiences that will attract people from around the world all year round,” Daniel Levy, Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, said in the release. “We have been able to bring the biggest names in sport and entertainment to London N17. We are extremely excited about what this long-term partnership with F1 will bring for our global, national and local communities.”

For anyone curious about the wonderful world of racing, plans for a driver academy program have also been established. The goal is to expand talent within the industry while also searching for the next Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and Charles Leclerc. Tottenham and F1 will work in tandem to provide educational projects for local schools to increase exposure to motorsport in all aspects. Even if a career in pro racing isn’t the endgame, there are equally as exciting pathways in the industry like engineering, software development, and even player personnel.

Formula 1 kicks off the 2023 campaign in Bahrain on March 5, while Spurs continue their FA Cup pursuits with a visit to Bramall Lane for a Wednesday afternoon match against Sheffield United.