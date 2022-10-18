Kevin Durant, Eddie Gonzalez & ‘The ETCs’ Return for Season 3

As his 16th NBA season arrives, KD catches up with Eddie Gonzalez on the Season 3 premiere of “The ETCs” to discuss his offseason, Draymond Green, Russell Westbrook, and his new dog, Seven.

Kevin Durant is locked in for the 2022-23 NBA season.

The Brooklyn Nets star sits down with Eddie Gonzalez at the team’s practice facility for the Season 3 premiere of “The ETCs.” As he stares down his 16th season in the league, Durant reflects on his offseason preparation, playing with a young crop of new teammates, and what it’s been like to begin to build with Ben Simmons.

Next, he and Eddie discuss the next major professional milestone on the horizon as he quests toward 30,000 points. The benchmark will put him among distinguished company, and KD reflects on what this may mean for his own legacy — but first, he looks toward the Nets’ Oct. 19 tipoff against the Pelicans and his boundless respect for Zion Williamson.

KD looks beyond his own team to discuss Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and the drama in Golden State. He unpacks how so many talking heads seem to misunderstand the “culture of the NBA.” He offers his take on this season’s freshman class and looks overseas at the lore of Victor Wembanyama.

It’s not all hoops, as the two discuss the newest Lil Baby release, It’s Only Me, and KD’s biggest offseason acquisition: his new dog, Seven.

