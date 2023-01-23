This article originally appeared at numberFire, powered by FanDuel.

After a weekend of Divisional Round thrills, who’s the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl? Check out the latest figures from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

And then there were four.

The NFL season has reached the Conference Championship round, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals locking horns for the AFC title while the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers clash for the NFC prize. For the winners, a trip to the Super Bowl awaits. The losers? An entire offseason wondering what might have been.

Below, you can see the latest Super Bowl LVII odds below for each team from FanDuel Sportsbook as well as our own odds based on our metrics.

As you can see, it really is close all the way around this year.

Super Bowl LVII Odds Update Following Divisional Round

Team Odds Implied

Probability numberFire

Odds Kansas City Chiefs +250 28.6% 29.5% Philadelphia Eagles +260 27.8% 23.7% Cincinnati Bengals +260 27.8% 25.4% San Francisco 49ers +310 24.4% 21.5% Moneyline odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 23, 2023.



The Chiefs are slight favorites overall, although Patrick Mahomes‘s ankle is likely to be the body part most speculated about since people started asking what the deal was with Achilles and his heel. He may need to be at full strength if he is to snap his losing streak against Joe Burrow and the Bengals, including a defeat in last season’s AFC title game.

In the NFC, the Eagles have the better odds after dismantling the New York Giants on Saturday while the 49ers held on to see off the Dallas Cowboys. This is the 49ers’ third trip to the Conference Championship round in the last four seasons, including their second in a row. The Eagles last played at this stage back in 2017, when they beat the Minnesota Vikings before winning Super Bowl LII. Incidentally, they were the last No.1 seed to win the Super Bowl.

The tension, the drama, the buzz. It’s all happening now.

— Neil Dutton

Super Bowl LVII Correct Matchup Odds

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Philadelphia Eagles : +240

: +240 Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers : +340

: +340 Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles : +210

: +210 Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers: +310

Super Bowl Correct Matchup + Result Odds

Cincinnati Bengals to beat Philadelphia Eagles : +550

: +550 Cincinnati Bengals to beat San Francisco 49ers : +750

: +750 Kansas City Chiefs to beat Philadelphia Eagles : +500

: +500 Kansas City Chiefs to beat San Francisco 49ers : +700

: +700 Philadelphia Eagles to beat Cincinnati Bengals : +550

: +550 Philadelphia Eagles to beat Kansas City Chiefs: +500

