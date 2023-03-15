The new digs celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Spanish pop superstar’s hit album as part of Barça’s big-time partnership with Spotify.

El Clásico — the recurring rivalry between Spanish titans Real Madrid and FC Barcelona and a world football institution unto itself — returns this Sunday, March 19. When the Blaugrana run out of the tunnel at Camp Nou for the can’t-miss match, however, their getups might ever-so-slightly belie the timelessness of this derby clash.

In honor of the one-year anniversary of Spanish pop star Rosalía’s smash hit album MOTOMAMI and the club’s special relationship with Spotify, Barcelona will don special Nike kits featuring the album’s signature logo. On Saturday, March 25, women’s side Barcelona Femení will wear the kits for their own Clásico throwdown against Real Madrid Femenino.

“We’re honored to give up our space on the FC Barcelona shirt to celebrate Rosalía — the most streamed Spanish artist on Spotify in 2022,” Marc Hazan, VP of Partnerships at Spotify, said of the news. “ It’s a chance to continue the celebration of our unique partnership with FC Barcelona and continue to bring the worlds of football and music together.”

Images courtesy of FC Barcelona

The special sartorial rollout follows Barça sporting Drake’s iconic OVO owl logo across their shirts for the previous Clásico matchup in October as part of their major sponsorship deal with Spotify.

As Juli Guiu, VP of Marketing for FC Barcelona, added on the occasion:

“Yet again our collaboration with Spotify has taken things to the next level. Seeing such a renowned artist as Rosalía on the beloved Barça jersey is a wonderful surprise for our fans around the world. Music and football form a special partnership with a long future ahead of them and we are happy to add another chapter to the story alongside the world’s most popular music streaming platform, Spotify.”

In addition to being the most-streamed female artist among Spotify users in Barcelona, Rosalía is the platform’s No. 1 most-streamed Spanish artist among all users worldwide. To mark this latest special event, Barcelona men’s and women’s players are curating special “Barça Matchday” Spotify playlists that include the star footballers’ favorite Rosalía tracks.

For a select number of lucky fans, 1,899 of the special MOTOMAMI jerseys will be available for purchase. Additionally, 11 men’s and 11 women’s limited-edition jerseys signed by members of both teams and featuring a glow-in-the-dark logo will be available to purchase directly from the club by fans in Europe.

