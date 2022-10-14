To celebrate Drizzy’s latest Spotify streaming milestone, the Blaugrana will don the famous owl logo on their shirts when they take on Real Madrid on Oct. 16.

Perhaps it was always part of God’s Plan for Drake’s famous OVO owl logo to one day take center stage in one of the few great rivalries in sports, but this weekend it will become a reality.

As part of FC Barcelona‘s overall sponsorship deal with Spotify, the club will celebrate the Grammy-winning rapper surpassing 50 billion total streams on the platform by showcasing the OVO logo on their shirts for the latest revival of “El Clásico” against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday, Oct. 16.

“This doesn’t feel real, but it is,” Drake posted Friday to his 122 million Instagram followers, garnering nearly three million likes and counting:

As Barcelona struggle with finances, the Catalan giants signed a massive three-year deal with Spotify back in March that includes kit and stadium sponsorship rights and a stated goal of helping to amplify recording artists from around the world. With that in mind, plastering Drake’s logo on their jerseys for the most important domestic game of the season to date certainly doesn’t hurt matters.

Sunday’s famous match in Madrid will pit the top two teams in the La Liga table. The archrivals are tied on 22 points thanks to seven wins, zero losses, and one draw apiece. Despite this, Barça manager and all-around club icon Xavi has come under fire for the team’s relatively poor performance in the UEFA Champions League thus far.

It took a late second-half brace from newly-signed superstar forward Robert Lewandowski to salvage a 3-3 draw at Camp Nou — rather, “Spotify Camp Nou” for sponsorship reasons — on Wednesday against Inter Milan. That came eight days after a 1-0 defeat in Milan and a limp 2-0 defeat a month ago in Bavaria against Lewandowski’s former Bayern Munich. With a home date against the German champions and a road match in the Czech Republic against Viktoria Plzen remaining in the group stage, Barça sit third in Group C three points back of Inter in the No. 2 position a spot in the knockout stages. After not advancing past the group stage last year for the first time since the 2000-2001 season, Barca is at risk of doing so again.

Until then, Barcelona have El Clásico to look forward to — and a chance to claim sole possession of the top spot in La Liga. And thanks to Spotify and Drake, they’ll be doing it with an extra level of style.

Read More: