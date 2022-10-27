About Boardroom

Sports October 27, 2022
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

Ravens vs. Bucs Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 8

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images
Get set for Brady vs. Lamar on Thursday Night Football with the latest Bucs vs. Ravens odds and curated props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

In a battle of legacy versus cutting-edge, quite young versus rather old, and pocket passer versus dual threat, Tom Brady‘s Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens in a style clash with a storyline few had anticipated before the season started. The Brady-led Bucs have some serious issues scoring points on offense. After scoring 31 points in a loss to Kansas City on Oct. 2, Tampa Bay has posted just 21 points in its last two games combined — surprisingly limp road losses at Pittsburgh and Carolina — to fall to 3-4, which is either sadly or excitingly good for first place in the NFC South entering Week 8 of the NFL season.

Baltimore, meanwhile, has been consistently inconsistent in 2022, following a win with a loss in each of the season’s first seven weeks, scoring between 17 and 24 points in five of those games. At 4-3, the Ravens are tied for first in the AFC North.

Heading into this highly-anticipated Thursday night showdown, let’s check out all the latest Ravens vs. Bucs odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Buccaneers vs. Ravens Odds: NFL Week 8

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 27 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines
  • Point Spread: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -1.5 (-110) / Baltimore Ravens +1.5 (-110)
  • Moneyline: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-126) / Baltimore Ravens (+108)
  • Over/Under: OVER 45.5 (-115) / UNDER 45.5 (-105)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prop Bets

First TD Scorer
  • Leonard Fournette: +600
  • Mike Evans: +750
  • Gus Edwards: +850
  • Mark Andrews: +850
  • Rashod Bateman: +1000
  • Lamar Jackson: +1000
  • Chris Godwin: +1000
  • Devin Duvernay: +1000
  • Kenyan Drake: +1200
  • Rachaad White: +1500
  • Isaiah Likely: +1600
  • Cade Otton: +1800
  • Julio Jones: +1800
Anytime TD Scorer
  • Leonard Fournette: -110
  • Mike Evans: +120
  • Gus Edwards: +145
  • Mark Andrews: +145
  • Chris Godwin: +170
  • Rashod Bateman: +175
  • Devin Duvernay: +175
  • Lamar Jackson: +180
  • Kenyan Drake: +210
  • Rachaad White: +280
  • Isaiah Likely: +280
  • Cade Otton: +350
  • Julio Jones: +350
To Score 2+ TDs
  • Leonard Fournette: +550
  • Mike Evans: +700
  • Gus Edwards: +950
  • Mark Andrews: +950
  • Chris Godwin: +1200
  • Rashod Bateman: +1300
  • Devin Duvernay: +1300
  • Lamar Jackson: +1400
  • Kenyan Drake: +1600
  • Isaiah Likely: +2100
  • Rachaad White: +2200
  • Cade Otton: +3300
  • Julio Jones: +3300

Top Ravens vs. Buccaneers Over/Unders

  • Tom Brady passing yards: 275.5
  • Tom Brady passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-136), Under 1.5 (+106)
  • Tom Brady pass completions: Over 24.5 (-128), Uner 24.5 (-104)
  • Lamar Jackson passing yards: 208.5
  • Lamar Jackson passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+108), Under 1.5 (-138)
  • Lamar Jackson pass completions: Over 19.5 (-102), Under 19.5 (-130)
  • Lamar Jackson rushing yards: 62.5
  • Leonard Fournette rushing yards: 48.5
  • Gus Edwards rushing yards: 46.5
  • Rachaad White rushing yards: 17.5
  • Chris Godwin receiving yards: 70.5
  • Mike Evans receiving yards: Over 67.5 (-120), Under 67.5 (-106)
  • Cade Otton receiving yards: 34.5
  • Leonard Fournette receiving yards: 28.5
  • Rachaad White receiving yards: 16.5

Top Week 8 Bucs-Ravens Player Props

  • Tom Brady to throw 2+ TDs AND Tampa Bay win: +142
  • Leonard Fournette to have 4+ receptions AND Tampa Bay win: +210
  • Lamar Jackson to throw 2+ TDs AND Baltimore win: +230
  • Mike Evans to have 5+ receptions AND Tampa Bay win: +230
  • Lamar Jackson to complete 20+ passes AND Baltimore win: +340
  • Lamar Jackson to throw 3+ TDs AND Baltimore win: +470

