Ravens vs. Bucs Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 8

Get set for Brady vs. Lamar on Thursday Night Football with the latest Bucs vs. Ravens odds and curated props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
In a battle of legacy versus cutting-edge, quite young versus rather old, and pocket passer versus dual threat, Tom Brady‘s Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens in a style clash with a storyline few had anticipated before the season started. The Brady-led Bucs have some serious issues scoring points on offense. After scoring 31 points in a loss to Kansas City on Oct. 2, Tampa Bay has posted just 21 points in its last two games combined — surprisingly limp road losses at Pittsburgh and Carolina — to fall to 3-4, which is either sadly or excitingly good for first place in the NFC South entering Week 8 of the NFL season.
Baltimore, meanwhile, has been consistently inconsistent in 2022, following a win with a loss in each of the season’s first seven weeks, scoring between 17 and 24 points in five of those games. At 4-3, the Ravens are tied for first in the AFC North.
Heading into this highly-anticipated Thursday night showdown, let’s check out all the latest Ravens vs. Bucs odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Buccaneers vs. Ravens Odds: NFL Week 8
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 27 and are subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -1.5 (-110) / Baltimore Ravens +1.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-126) / Baltimore Ravens (+108)
- Over/Under: OVER 45.5 (-115) / UNDER 45.5 (-105)
Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Leonard Fournette: +600
- Mike Evans: +750
- Gus Edwards: +850
- Mark Andrews: +850
- Rashod Bateman: +1000
- Lamar Jackson: +1000
- Chris Godwin: +1000
- Devin Duvernay: +1000
- Kenyan Drake: +1200
- Rachaad White: +1500
- Isaiah Likely: +1600
- Cade Otton: +1800
- Julio Jones: +1800
Anytime TD Scorer
- Leonard Fournette: -110
- Mike Evans: +120
- Gus Edwards: +145
- Mark Andrews: +145
- Chris Godwin: +170
- Rashod Bateman: +175
- Devin Duvernay: +175
- Lamar Jackson: +180
- Kenyan Drake: +210
- Rachaad White: +280
- Isaiah Likely: +280
- Cade Otton: +350
- Julio Jones: +350
To Score 2+ TDs
- Leonard Fournette: +550
- Mike Evans: +700
- Gus Edwards: +950
- Mark Andrews: +950
- Chris Godwin: +1200
- Rashod Bateman: +1300
- Devin Duvernay: +1300
- Lamar Jackson: +1400
- Kenyan Drake: +1600
- Isaiah Likely: +2100
- Rachaad White: +2200
- Cade Otton: +3300
- Julio Jones: +3300
Top Ravens vs. Buccaneers Over/Unders
- Tom Brady passing yards: 275.5
- Tom Brady passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-136), Under 1.5 (+106)
- Tom Brady pass completions: Over 24.5 (-128), Uner 24.5 (-104)
- Lamar Jackson passing yards: 208.5
- Lamar Jackson passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+108), Under 1.5 (-138)
- Lamar Jackson pass completions: Over 19.5 (-102), Under 19.5 (-130)
- Lamar Jackson rushing yards: 62.5
- Leonard Fournette rushing yards: 48.5
- Gus Edwards rushing yards: 46.5
- Rachaad White rushing yards: 17.5
- Chris Godwin receiving yards: 70.5
- Mike Evans receiving yards: Over 67.5 (-120), Under 67.5 (-106)
- Cade Otton receiving yards: 34.5
- Leonard Fournette receiving yards: 28.5
- Rachaad White receiving yards: 16.5
Top Week 8 Bucs-Ravens Player Props
- Tom Brady to throw 2+ TDs AND Tampa Bay win: +142
- Leonard Fournette to have 4+ receptions AND Tampa Bay win: +210
- Lamar Jackson to throw 2+ TDs AND Baltimore win: +230
- Mike Evans to have 5+ receptions AND Tampa Bay win: +230
- Lamar Jackson to complete 20+ passes AND Baltimore win: +340
- Lamar Jackson to throw 3+ TDs AND Baltimore win: +470
Read More:
- Got Victor Wembanyama Fever? There’s an NBA App for That
- Ravens vs. Bucs Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 8
- Patrick Mahomes Becomes Shareholder in American State Bank
- LA Clippers, Globant Join Forces on Digital Transformation
- Antoine Walker & the Return of Kentucky’s Denim Game Shorts