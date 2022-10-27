Ravens vs. Bucs Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 8

Get set for Brady vs. Lamar on Thursday Night Football with the latest Bucs vs. Ravens odds and curated props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

In a battle of legacy versus cutting-edge, quite young versus rather old, and pocket passer versus dual threat, Tom Brady‘s Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens in a style clash with a storyline few had anticipated before the season started. The Brady-led Bucs have some serious issues scoring points on offense. After scoring 31 points in a loss to Kansas City on Oct. 2, Tampa Bay has posted just 21 points in its last two games combined — surprisingly limp road losses at Pittsburgh and Carolina — to fall to 3-4, which is either sadly or excitingly good for first place in the NFC South entering Week 8 of the NFL season.

Baltimore, meanwhile, has been consistently inconsistent in 2022, following a win with a loss in each of the season’s first seven weeks, scoring between 17 and 24 points in five of those games. At 4-3, the Ravens are tied for first in the AFC North.

Heading into this highly-anticipated Thursday night showdown, let’s check out all the latest Ravens vs. Bucs odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Buccaneers vs. Ravens Odds: NFL Week 8

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 27 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Tampa Bay Buccaneers -1.5 (-110) / Baltimore Ravens +1.5 (-110)

: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -1.5 (-110) / Baltimore Ravens +1.5 (-110) Moneyline : Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-126) / Baltimore Ravens (+108)

: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-126) / Baltimore Ravens (+108) Over/Under: OVER 45.5 (-115) / UNDER 45.5 (-105)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Leonard Fournette: +600

+600 Mike Evans: +750

+750 Gus Edwards: +850

+850 Mark Andrews: +850

+850 Rashod Bateman: +1000

+1000 Lamar Jackson: +1000

+1000 Chris Godwin: +1000

+1000 Devin Duvernay: +1000

+1000 Kenyan Drake: +1200

+1200 Rachaad White: +1500

+1500 Isaiah Likely: +1600

+1600 Cade Otton: +1800

+1800 Julio Jones: +1800

Anytime TD Scorer

Leonard Fournette: -110

-110 Mike Evans: +120

+120 Gus Edwards: +145

+145 Mark Andrews: +145

+145 Chris Godwin: +170

+170 Rashod Bateman: +175

+175 Devin Duvernay: +175

+175 Lamar Jackson: +180

+180 Kenyan Drake: +210

+210 Rachaad White: +280

+280 Isaiah Likely: +280

+280 Cade Otton: +350

+350 Julio Jones: +350

To Score 2+ TDs

Leonard Fournette: +550

+550 Mike Evans: +700

+700 Gus Edwards: +950

+950 Mark Andrews: +950

+950 Chris Godwin: +1200

+1200 Rashod Bateman: +1300

+1300 Devin Duvernay: +1300

+1300 Lamar Jackson: +1400

+1400 Kenyan Drake: +1600

+1600 Isaiah Likely: +2100

+2100 Rachaad White: +2200

+2200 Cade Otton: +3300

+3300 Julio Jones: +3300

Top Ravens vs. Buccaneers Over/Unders

Tom Brady passing yards: 275.5

275.5 Tom Brady passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-136), Under 1.5 (+106)

Over 1.5 (-136), Under 1.5 (+106) Tom Brady pass completions: Over 24.5 (-128), Uner 24.5 (-104)

Over 24.5 (-128), Uner 24.5 (-104) Lamar Jackson passing yards: 208.5

208.5 Lamar Jackson passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+108), Under 1.5 (-138)

Over 1.5 (+108), Under 1.5 (-138) Lamar Jackson pass completions: Over 19.5 (-102), Under 19.5 (-130)

Over 19.5 (-102), Under 19.5 (-130) Lamar Jackson rushing yards: 62.5

62.5 Leonard Fournette rushing yards: 48.5

48.5 Gus Edwards rushing yards: 46.5

46.5 Rachaad White rushing yards: 17.5

17.5 Chris Godwin receiving yards: 70.5

70.5 Mike Evans receiving yards: Over 67.5 (-120), Under 67.5 (-106)

Over 67.5 (-120), Under 67.5 (-106) Cade Otton receiving yards: 34.5

34.5 Leonard Fournette receiving yards: 28.5

28.5 Rachaad White receiving yards: 16.5

Top Week 8 Bucs-Ravens Player Props

Tom Brady to throw 2+ TDs AND Tampa Bay win: +142

+142 Leonard Fournette to have 4+ receptions AND Tampa Bay win: +210

+210 Lamar Jackson to throw 2+ TDs AND Baltimore win: +230

+230 Mike Evans to have 5+ receptions AND Tampa Bay win: +230

+230 Lamar Jackson to complete 20+ passes AND Baltimore win: +340

+340 Lamar Jackson to throw 3+ TDs AND Baltimore win: +470

Read More: