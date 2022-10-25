Week 8 NFL Predictions & Picks 2022

If you’re hoping to make the best bets, our friends at FanDuel ran all the numbers and are coming in hot with Week 8 NFL picks and predictions for the biggest games.

Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season brought us something we never thought we’d see — a Thursday Night Football matchup that included touchdowns. Multiple touchdowns! Ditto for the week’s capper on MNF that saw the Chicago Bears (of all teams!) score more points than they managed in their previous two games combined.

Whatever we did to deserve these things, let’s make sure we do it again now that another footballing slate is descending upon us. And since it’s Halloween week, let’s do it ghoulishly.

With that in mind, it’s fine time to get fully locked in on the very best NFL bets for Week 8 — so we called on our friends at FanDuel to provide a full rundown based on the latest odds and projections for Bucs-Ravens, Steelers-Eagles, Bills-Packers and more.

Check out Boardroom’s full rundown of the week’s most important games with our curated Week 8 NFL predictions and betting picks below.

2022 NFL Week 8 Predictions & Picks

Ravens vs. Bucs (Oct. 27)

Thursday night’s clash on Prime Video features two quarterbacks that are out of contract at season’s end, but they couldn’t be more different — one is in first place in his division and gunning for the first mega-bag of his career, while the other is wondering if he can get his struggling team back on track in what could very well be his final season in the league.

As Adam Taylor McKillop writes at TheDuel to kick off our Week 8 NFL predictions:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

Ravens: 32.8% to win

Buccaneers: 66.8% to win

Oddsmakers give the edge to the Buccaneers in this contest. ESPN’s FPI also likes Tampa Bay, even though the Buccaneers’ offense is struggling to score. The only way Tampa Bay can win this game is by making Lamar Jackson truly uncomfortable, and I’m not sure how feasible that is. Baltimore has all of the offensive weapons necessary to outgun 45-year-old Tom Brady.

Bucs vs. Ravens prediction: Ravens +2.5 (-104).

Cardinals vs. Vikings (Oct. 30)

The Cardinals had a good time on Thursday night, besting the Saints in a rip-roaring affair that saw 76 total points scored. For Halloween week, however, they’re appropriately matched up against the Vikings, who possess one of the NFL’s stingiest defenses.

As Adam Taylor McKillop writes for TheDuel:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

Cardinals: 39.2% to win

Vikings: 60.4% to win

Oddsmakers are giving Minnesota the edge ahead of this contest. ESPN’s FPI also likes the Vikings, and I’m in agreement. Arizona looked like themselves with the return of DeAndre Hopkins in Week 6, but had to score 42 points to beat a below-average Saints squad. Minnesota’s won four straight heading into a bye and will come out firing on all cylinders.

Vikings vs. Cardinals Prediction: Take Vikings -5.5 (-110).

Steelers vs. Eagles (Oct. 30)

Do the Eagles plan on losing anytime soon? The Bills or the Chiefs might still be your Super Bowl pick here and now, but if Jalen Hurts and Co. keep doing their thing and shutting opponents down, they’ll be impossible to ignore. Maybe start greasing those light poles now just to be safe?

As Tyler Maher writes for TheDuel:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

Steelers: 15.3% to win

Eagles: 84.6% to win

Oddsmakers are expecting a blowout here as the undefeated Eagles return from their bye week to host the Steelers, who are coming into this game with a losing record and a rookie quarterback under center.

Philadelphia has emerged as an early Super Bowl contender thanks to its potent offense and ferocious defense. The Eagles are one of the best teams on both sides of the ball, ranking fourth in points scored per game while giving up the sixth-fewest points per game. That combination makes them a good bet to win this game by double digits, so…

Eagles vs. Steelers Prediction: Back Philadelphia -10 (-110).

49ers vs. Rams (Oct. 30)

The Seahawks are in first place in the NFC West, surprisingly enough — but does anyone think they’re actually “better” than the 49ers, who just added Christian McCaffrey this week in exchange for entirely justifiable draft capital? With that in mind, the defending Super Bowl champs have the pleasure of facing CMC after his first full week of prep with his new team.

As Tyler Maher writes for TheDuel:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

49ers: 56.6% to win

Rams: 42.9% to win

The oddsmakers and ESPN’s FPI disagree on this one, as the books favor the Rams while ESPN is taking the 49ers. Either way, this is expected to be a tight game between two evenly-matched division rivals.

San Francisco dominated when these teams met in Week 4, winning 24-9. The 49ers have also added Christian McCaffrey since then, making their offense even more dangerous. LA hasn’t lived up to the hype this year after winning the Super Bowl, so…

Rams vs. 49ers prediction: San Francisco on the moneyline (+102).

Packers vs. Bills (Oct. 30)

The Packers are a picture of gridiron malaise. Of NFL ennui. It just doesn’t feel right in Green Bay, and the veritably nuclear-powered Bills have got to be more than happy to welcome them to Orchard Park, which has been a house of horrors for visiting teams so far in 2022.

As Tyler Maher writes for TheDuel:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

Packers: 20.2% to win

Bills: 79.6% to win

ESPN’s FPI and oddsmakers both expect the Bills to win pretty easily here, which isn’t too surprising. The Packers have struggled to play consistently good football this year and Aaron Rodgers looks like a shell of himself without Davante Adams.

Buffalo has been elite on both sides of the ball this year, scoring the second-most points per game while giving up the fewest. The Bills will also be well-rested coming off a bye, making it tough to see how the weary Packers will compete in this game. Buffalo could easily end up winning by double digits, so…

Bills vs. Packers prediction: Bills -8.5 (-112).

Bengals vs. Browns (Oct. 31)

The Bengals are back above .500 thanks to two wins on the trot, while momentum is not currently a word in the Cleveland vocabulary. Losers of four in a row, the Browns have allowed more points so far this season than all but one single team in the AFC.

As Tyler Maher writes for TheDuel to cap off our NFL Week 8 predictions:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

Bengals: 59.4% to win

Browns: 40.1% to win

The oddsmakers and ESPN are both siding with the Bengals, and I have to agree. Cincinnati has won four of its last five games with Joe Burrow playing some of the best football of his career, while Cleveland has lost four in a row.

The Bengals are clearly the better team right now, so let’s not overthink this one.

Browns vs. Bengals prediction: Cincinnati -2.5 (-114).

