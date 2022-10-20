DeAndre Hopkins Contract & Salary Breakdown

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins signed a two-year extension last offseason to stay in Arizona. Boardroom dives into the details of his contract.
The Arizona Cardinals will get a major weapon back Thursday night as they prepare for an NFC showdown with the New Orleans Saints. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins returns after serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.
Hopkins was acquired by the Cardinals before the 2020 season to help quarterback Kyler Murray be more productive in head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s offense. During the ensuing offseason, Hopkins and the Cardinals inked a very lucrative extension. The deal was for an additional two years with a value of over $54 million. This will keep Hopkins in Arizona potentially through the 2024 season for the life of the deal.
Hopkins is one of the NFL’s best pass-catchers and has been regardless of who has been throwing him the ball. Whether it’s Murray in Arizona or the QB carousel he experienced during his seven years with the Houston Texans, Hopkins is an outstanding receiver. He was taken 27th overall out of Clemson by the Texans in the 2013 NFL Draft and has been a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection.
Boardroom takes a look at the details of his extension.
DeAndre Hopkins Contract & Salary Details
All dollar figures via Spotrac.
Years: 2
Total value: $54,500,000
Average annual value: $27,250,000
Guaranteed at signing: $42,750,000
Total guaranteed money: $60,050,000
2022 cash salary: $13,900,000
Free agency: 2025
Annual contract extension earnings:
2023: $19,450,000
2024: $14,915,000
Hopkins has a potential out in his contract that could be used after this season. But he also has a clause that will allow him to void the 2024 year in his deal if he hits one of the following milestones from 2020 through the end of the 2023 season:
- 400 receptions
- 5,000 receiving yards
- 40 touchdowns
- 4 All-Pro selections
As it stands right now, Hopkins has 157 catches, 1,979 yards, and 14 touchdowns. He was not named to an All-Pro team in the past two years, so that qualifier is eliminated. With 11 games remaining in 2022 in addition to a potentially full slate in 2023, Hopkins hasn’t hit the halfway point on any of the remaining marks, making the ability to void the final year of his contract less likely.
DeAndre Hopkins Career Earnings
CAREER BASE SALARY: $46,938,338
CAREER SIGNING BONUS: $37,093,359
CAREER BONUSES/INCENTIVES: $27,546,194
TOTAL CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2022: $111,577,890
ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2024 SEASON: $81,303,338
ESTIMATED TOTAL EARNINGS THRU 2024 SEASON: $145,942,890
Read More:
- DeAndre Hopkins Contract & Salary Breakdown
- What the NBA Opening Night Numbers Say About the Future of Viewership
- Pepsi Music Lab Returns to Showcase Emerging Artists
- Anthony Davis Contract & Salary Breakdown
- What Angel City FC Can Learn From the Story of MLS in Los Angeles