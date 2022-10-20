DeAndre Hopkins Contract & Salary Breakdown

DeAndre Hopkins missed the first six games of the 2022 season after serving a suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins signed a two-year extension last offseason to stay in Arizona. Boardroom dives into the details of his contract.

The Arizona Cardinals will get a major weapon back Thursday night as they prepare for an NFC showdown with the New Orleans Saints. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins returns after serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Hopkins was acquired by the Cardinals before the 2020 season to help quarterback Kyler Murray be more productive in head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s offense. During the ensuing offseason, Hopkins and the Cardinals inked a very lucrative extension. The deal was for an additional two years with a value of over $54 million. This will keep Hopkins in Arizona potentially through the 2024 season for the life of the deal.

Hopkins is one of the NFL’s best pass-catchers and has been regardless of who has been throwing him the ball. Whether it’s Murray in Arizona or the QB carousel he experienced during his seven years with the Houston Texans, Hopkins is an outstanding receiver. He was taken 27th overall out of Clemson by the Texans in the 2013 NFL Draft and has been a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection.

Boardroom takes a look at the details of his extension.

DeAndre Hopkins Contract & Salary Details

Years: 2

Total value: $54,500,000

Average annual value: $27,250,000

Guaranteed at signing: $42,750,000

Total guaranteed money: $60,050,000

2022 cash salary: $13,900,000

Free agency: 2025

Annual contract extension earnings:

2023: $19,450,000

2024: $14,915,000

See you Week 7. pic.twitter.com/rHTofEx7jK — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) May 3, 2022

Hopkins has a potential out in his contract that could be used after this season. But he also has a clause that will allow him to void the 2024 year in his deal if he hits one of the following milestones from 2020 through the end of the 2023 season:

400 receptions

5,000 receiving yards

40 touchdowns

4 All-Pro selections

As it stands right now, Hopkins has 157 catches, 1,979 yards, and 14 touchdowns. He was not named to an All-Pro team in the past two years, so that qualifier is eliminated. With 11 games remaining in 2022 in addition to a potentially full slate in 2023, Hopkins hasn’t hit the halfway point on any of the remaining marks, making the ability to void the final year of his contract less likely.

DeAndre Hopkins Career Earnings

CAREER BASE SALARY: $46,938,338

CAREER SIGNING BONUS: $37,093,359

CAREER BONUSES/INCENTIVES: $27,546,194

TOTAL CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2022: $111,577,890

ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2024 SEASON: $81,303,338

ESTIMATED TOTAL EARNINGS THRU 2024 SEASON: $145,942,890

