About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Sports October 10, 2022
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

Raiders vs. Chiefs Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 5

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Get the latest betting lines, odds, over/unders, and parlays at FanDuel Sportsbook for Monday Night Football in Baltimore.

Both of this week’s Monday Night Football participants got much-needed bounce-back games to get back on track in Week 4. After beginning the season with much hype and optimism, the Las Vegas Raiders painfully lost their first three games before finally getting a win against the similarly disappointing Broncos. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a defeat to Indianapolis two weeks ago that no one saw coming only to respond brilliantly by scoring 41 points in a primetime win over Tampa Bay.

The Raiders-Chiefs rivalry spans many decades, and a new chapter is set to be written Monday at Arrowhead. Heading into this AFC West showdown, let’s check out all the latest Raiders vs. Chiefs odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Chiefs Odds: NFL Week 5

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 10 and subject to change.

Betting Lines
  • Point Spread: Kansas City Chiefs -7.5 (-104) / Las Vegas Raiders +7.5 (-118)
  • Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs (-355) / Las Vegas Raiders (+285)
  • Over/Under: OVER 51.5 (-114) / UNDER 51.5 (-106)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Prop Bets

First TD Scorer
  • Travis Kelce: +600
  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire: +750
  • Davante Adams: +800
  • Josh Jacobs: +1000
  • Juju Smith-Schuster: +1100
  • Isiah Pacheco: +1300
  • Marquez Valdes-Scantling: +1400
  • Foster Moreau: +1600
  • Darren Waller: +1600
  • Mecole Hardman: +1800
  • Mack Hollins: +1900
  • Patrick Mahomes: +2000
  • Hunter Renfrow: +2100
Anytime TD Scorer
  • Travis Kelce: -135
  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire: +100
  • Davante Adams: +100
  • Josh Jacobs: +125
  • Juju Smith-Schuster: +180
  • Isiah Pacheco: +210
  • Marquez Valdes-Scantling: +240
  • Darren Waller: +240
  • Mecole Hardman: +290
  • Foster Moreau: +300
  • Hunter Renfrow: +310
  • Patrick Mahomes: +380
  • Jerick McKinnon: +410
To Score 2+ TDs
  • Travis Kelce: +470
  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire: +600
  • Davante Adams: +650
  • Josh Jacobs: +850
  • Juju Smith-Schuster: +1400
  • Isiah Pacheco: +1500
  • Marquez Valdes-Scantling: +1600
  • Darren Waller: +1900
  • Foster Moreau: +1900
  • Hunter Renfrow: +2300
  • Mecole Hardman: +3200
Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Top Raiders-Chiefs Over/Unders

  • Patrick Mahomes passing yards: 275.5
  • Patrick Mahomes passing touchdowns: Over 2.5 (+140), Under 2.5 (-188)
  • Derek Carr passing yards: 272.5
  • Derek Carr passing touchdowns: Over 1.5 (-130), Under 1.5 (-102)
  • Josh Jacobs rushing yards: 59.5
  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushing yards: 47.5
  • Davante Adams receiving yards: 79.5
  • Travis Kelce receiving yards: 72.5
  • Darren Waller receiving yards: 50.5
  • Juju Smith-Schuster receiving yards: 49.5
  • Marquez Valdes-Scantling receiving yards: 40.5
  • Josh Jacobs receiving yards: 18.5
  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire receiving yards: 17.5

Top Raiders vs. Chiefs Game Props

  • Raiders +7.5 AND UNDER 52.5: +240
  • Raiders +7.5 AND OVER 52.5: +260
  • Chiefs -7.5 AND UNDER 52.5: +260
  • Chiefs -7.5 AND OVER 52.5: +300

Read More:

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.