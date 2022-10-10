Raiders vs. Chiefs Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 5

Get the latest betting lines, odds, over/unders, and parlays at FanDuel Sportsbook for Monday Night Football in Baltimore.

Both of this week’s Monday Night Football participants got much-needed bounce-back games to get back on track in Week 4. After beginning the season with much hype and optimism, the Las Vegas Raiders painfully lost their first three games before finally getting a win against the similarly disappointing Broncos. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a defeat to Indianapolis two weeks ago that no one saw coming only to respond brilliantly by scoring 41 points in a primetime win over Tampa Bay.

The Raiders-Chiefs rivalry spans many decades, and a new chapter is set to be written Monday at Arrowhead. Heading into this AFC West showdown, let’s check out all the latest Raiders vs. Chiefs odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Chiefs Odds: NFL Week 5

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 10 and subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Kansas City Chiefs -7.5 (-104) / Las Vegas Raiders +7.5 (-118)

: Kansas City Chiefs -7.5 (-104) / Las Vegas Raiders +7.5 (-118) Moneyline : Kansas City Chiefs (-355) / Las Vegas Raiders (+285)

: Kansas City Chiefs (-355) / Las Vegas Raiders (+285) Over/Under: OVER 51.5 (-114) / UNDER 51.5 (-106)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Anytime TD Scorer

Travis Kelce: -135

-135 Clyde Edwards-Helaire: +100

+100 Davante Adams: +100

+100 Josh Jacobs: +125

+125 Juju Smith-Schuster: +180

+180 Isiah Pacheco: +210

+210 Marquez Valdes-Scantling: +240

+240 Darren Waller: +240

+240 Mecole Hardman: +290

+290 Foster Moreau: +300

+300 Hunter Renfrow: +310

+310 Patrick Mahomes : +380

: +380 Jerick McKinnon: +410

To Score 2+ TDs

Travis Kelce: +470

+470 Clyde Edwards-Helaire: +600

+600 Davante Adams: +650

+650 Josh Jacobs: +850

+850 Juju Smith-Schuster: +1400

+1400 Isiah Pacheco: +1500

+1500 Marquez Valdes-Scantling: +1600

+1600 Darren Waller: +1900

+1900 Foster Moreau: +1900

+1900 Hunter Renfrow: +2300

+2300 Mecole Hardman: +3200

Top Raiders-Chiefs Over/Unders

Patrick Mahomes passing yards: 275.5

275.5 Patrick Mahomes passing touchdowns: Over 2.5 (+140), Under 2.5 (-188)

Over 2.5 (+140), Under 2.5 (-188) Derek Carr passing yards: 272.5

272.5 Derek Carr passing touchdowns: Over 1.5 (-130), Under 1.5 (-102)

Over 1.5 (-130), Under 1.5 (-102) Josh Jacobs rushing yards: 59.5

59.5 Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushing yards: 47.5

47.5 Davante Adams receiving yards: 79.5

79.5 Travis Kelce receiving yards: 72.5

72.5 Darren Waller receiving yards: 50.5

50.5 Juju Smith-Schuster receiving yards: 49.5

49.5 Marquez Valdes-Scantling receiving yards: 40.5

40.5 Josh Jacobs receiving yards: 18.5

18.5 Clyde Edwards-Helaire receiving yards: 17.5

Top Raiders vs. Chiefs Game Props

Raiders +7.5 AND UNDER 52.5 : +240

: +240 Raiders +7.5 AND OVER 52.5: +260

+260 Chiefs -7.5 AND UNDER 52.5: +260

+260 Chiefs -7.5 AND OVER 52.5: +300

