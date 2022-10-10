Raiders vs. Chiefs Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 5

Get the latest betting lines, odds, over/unders, and parlays at FanDuel Sportsbook for Monday Night Football in Baltimore.
Both of this week’s Monday Night Football participants got much-needed bounce-back games to get back on track in Week 4. After beginning the season with much hype and optimism, the Las Vegas Raiders painfully lost their first three games before finally getting a win against the similarly disappointing Broncos. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a defeat to Indianapolis two weeks ago that no one saw coming only to respond brilliantly by scoring 41 points in a primetime win over Tampa Bay.
The Raiders-Chiefs rivalry spans many decades, and a new chapter is set to be written Monday at Arrowhead. Heading into this AFC West showdown, let’s check out all the latest Raiders vs. Chiefs odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Raiders vs. Chiefs Odds: NFL Week 5
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 10 and subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Kansas City Chiefs -7.5 (-104) / Las Vegas Raiders +7.5 (-118)
- Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs (-355) / Las Vegas Raiders (+285)
- Over/Under: OVER 51.5 (-114) / UNDER 51.5 (-106)
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Travis Kelce: +600
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire: +750
- Davante Adams: +800
- Josh Jacobs: +1000
- Juju Smith-Schuster: +1100
- Isiah Pacheco: +1300
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling: +1400
- Foster Moreau: +1600
- Darren Waller: +1600
- Mecole Hardman: +1800
- Mack Hollins: +1900
- Patrick Mahomes: +2000
- Hunter Renfrow: +2100
Anytime TD Scorer
- Travis Kelce: -135
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire: +100
- Davante Adams: +100
- Josh Jacobs: +125
- Juju Smith-Schuster: +180
- Isiah Pacheco: +210
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling: +240
- Darren Waller: +240
- Mecole Hardman: +290
- Foster Moreau: +300
- Hunter Renfrow: +310
- Patrick Mahomes: +380
- Jerick McKinnon: +410
To Score 2+ TDs
- Travis Kelce: +470
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire: +600
- Davante Adams: +650
- Josh Jacobs: +850
- Juju Smith-Schuster: +1400
- Isiah Pacheco: +1500
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling: +1600
- Darren Waller: +1900
- Foster Moreau: +1900
- Hunter Renfrow: +2300
- Mecole Hardman: +3200
Top Raiders-Chiefs Over/Unders
- Patrick Mahomes passing yards: 275.5
- Patrick Mahomes passing touchdowns: Over 2.5 (+140), Under 2.5 (-188)
- Derek Carr passing yards: 272.5
- Derek Carr passing touchdowns: Over 1.5 (-130), Under 1.5 (-102)
- Josh Jacobs rushing yards: 59.5
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushing yards: 47.5
- Davante Adams receiving yards: 79.5
- Travis Kelce receiving yards: 72.5
- Darren Waller receiving yards: 50.5
- Juju Smith-Schuster receiving yards: 49.5
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling receiving yards: 40.5
- Josh Jacobs receiving yards: 18.5
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire receiving yards: 17.5
Top Raiders vs. Chiefs Game Props
- Raiders +7.5 AND UNDER 52.5: +240
- Raiders +7.5 AND OVER 52.5: +260
- Chiefs -7.5 AND UNDER 52.5: +260
- Chiefs -7.5 AND OVER 52.5: +300
