Cristiano Ronaldo may not have a club team now that he and Manchester United are kaput, but if anything, that divorce from the Red Devils only fuels his drive for a first and long-elusive World Cup title with Portugal all the more powerfully.

Entering the second of three Group H matches, the Seleção are aiming for a second straight win to punch their ticket to the knockout stages. Meanwhile, Luis Suárez and Uruguay enter with much work still to do following a 0-0 draw against South Korea on Nov. 24.

With that in mind, don’t expect conservative play from either side when the action kicks off Monday.

Ahead of the much-anticipated proceedings, let’s make a Portugal vs. Uruguay prediction and run through the latest odds and props courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portugal vs. Uruguay Odds to Win: 2022 World Cup

All betting odds and insights via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline

Portugal: -105

Uruguay: +320

Draw: +220

Draw no bet

Portugal: -260

Uruguay: +195

Uruguay-Portugal Game Props

Over/under total goals

OVER 1.5: -235

UNDER: 1.5: +186

OVER 2.5: +138

UNDER 2.5: -170

OVER 3.5: +370

UNDER 3.5: -500

Both teams to score?

Yes: +104

No: -132

Number of corner kicks:

UNDER 9:

EXACTLY 9:

OVER 9:

POR vs. URU Player Prop Bets

First goalscorer

Cristiano Ronaldo : +410

: +410 Luis Suárez : +650

: +650 Andre Silva : +700

: +700 NO GOALSCORER : +700

: +700 Goncalo Ramos : +750

: +750 Edinson Cavani : +750

: +750 Maximiliano Gomez : +750

: +750 Ricardo Horta : +750

: +750 João Mario : +800

: +800 Bruno Fernandes : +800

: +800 Darwin Nunez : +800

: +800 Rafael Leão : +800

: +800 João Félix : +850

: +850 Giorgian de Arrascaeta : +1100

: +1100 Otávio : +1200

: +1200 Bernardo Silva : +1200

: +1200 Rúben Neves : +1300

: +1300 Facundo Torres : +1500

: +1500 Nicolas de la Cruz : +1500

: +1500 Vitinha : +1800

: +1800 Federico Valverde : +1800

: +1800 João Palhinha : +1900

: +1900 Agustin Canobbio : +1900

: +1900 Matheus Nunes: +2000

Anytime goalscorer

Cristiano Ronaldo : +165

: +165 Luis Suárez : +240

: +240 Maximiliano Gomez : +290

: +290 Andre Silva : +290

: +290 Edinson Cavani : +300

: +300 Goncalo Ramos : +310

: +310 Ricardo Horta : +320

: +320 Darwin Nunez : +320

: +320 Bruno Fernandes : +330

: +330 Rafael Leão : +340

: +340 João Mario : +340

: +340 João Félix : +350

: +350 Giorgian de Arrascaeta : +460

: +460 Bernardo Silva : +500

: +500 Otávio : +500

: +500 Rúben Neves : +550

: +550 Facundo Torres : +600

: +600 Nicolas de la Cruz : +600

: +600 Vitinha : +750

: +750 Federico Valverde : +750

: +750 Agustin Canobbio : +800

: +800 Matheus Nunes : +850

: +850 João Palhinha : +850

: +850 Facundo Pellistri : +950

: +950 Raphael Guerreiro : +1000

: +1000 João Cancelo : +1000

: +1000 William Carvalho : +1100

: +1100 Lucas Torreira : +1100

: +1100 Pepe : +1400

: +1400 Danilo Pereira: +1500

To score a header goal

Rúben Dias : +580

: +580 Cristiano Ronaldo : +670

: +670 Darwin Nunez : +800

: +800 Luis Suárez : +1060

: +1060 Jose Gimenez : +1060

: +1060 João Félix : +1480

: +1480 Diego Godin : +1650

: +1650 Bernardo Silva: +1950

Portugal vs. Uruguay Prediction & Best Bet

As Devon Platana writes at TheDuel:

Though Ghana held Portugal off the scoresheet in the first half, the latter erupted with three goals in the final 45 minutes. That’s the sort of offense that Uruguay rarely sees, proven by the team scoring just two goals in its last three games while being shut out in three of its last five.

Besides, Portugal is likely motivated to win this showdown after Uruguay won the first and only head-to-head matchup, 2-1, at the 2018 World Cup. With Portugal also having scored 11 goals in its last four matches and showing no signs of slowing down, expect the Portuguese to put the Uruguayans in their place.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Portugal 3, Uruguay 1

BEST BET: To get some solid value, take Portugal at -105 on the moneyline.

