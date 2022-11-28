About Boardroom

Sports November 28, 2022
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Portugal vs. Uruguay Prediction, Odds & Prop Bets: 2022 World Cup

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Get set for a clash of footballing titans with the latest Uruguay vs. Portugal odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel, plus a match prediction.

Cristiano Ronaldo may not have a club team now that he and Manchester United are kaput, but if anything, that divorce from the Red Devils only fuels his drive for a first and long-elusive World Cup title with Portugal all the more powerfully.

Entering the second of three Group H matches, the Seleção are aiming for a second straight win to punch their ticket to the knockout stages. Meanwhile, Luis Suárez and Uruguay enter with much work still to do following a 0-0 draw against South Korea on Nov. 24.

With that in mind, don’t expect conservative play from either side when the action kicks off Monday.

Ahead of the much-anticipated proceedings, let’s make a Portugal vs. Uruguay prediction and run through the latest odds and props courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portugal vs. Uruguay Odds to Win: 2022 World Cup

All betting odds and insights via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline

Portugal: -105
Uruguay: +320
Draw: +220

Draw no bet

Portugal: -260
Uruguay: +195

Uruguay-Portugal Game Props

Over/under total goals

OVER 1.5: -235
UNDER: 1.5: +186

OVER 2.5: +138
UNDER 2.5: -170

OVER 3.5: +370
UNDER 3.5: -500

Both teams to score?

Yes: +104
No: -132

Number of corner kicks:

UNDER 9:
EXACTLY 9:
OVER 9:

POR vs. URU Player Prop Bets

First goalscorer
  • Cristiano Ronaldo: +410
  • Luis Suárez: +650
  • Andre Silva: +700
  • NO GOALSCORER: +700
  • Goncalo Ramos: +750
  • Edinson Cavani: +750
  • Maximiliano Gomez: +750
  • Ricardo Horta: +750
  • João Mario: +800
  • Bruno Fernandes: +800
  • Darwin Nunez: +800
  • Rafael Leão: +800
  • João Félix: +850
  • Giorgian de Arrascaeta: +1100
  • Otávio: +1200
  • Bernardo Silva: +1200
  • Rúben Neves: +1300
  • Facundo Torres: +1500
  • Nicolas de la Cruz: +1500
  • Vitinha: +1800
  • Federico Valverde: +1800
  • João Palhinha: +1900
  • Agustin Canobbio: +1900
  • Matheus Nunes: +2000
Anytime goalscorer
  • Cristiano Ronaldo: +165
  • Luis Suárez: +240
  • Maximiliano Gomez: +290
  • Andre Silva: +290
  • Edinson Cavani: +300
  • Goncalo Ramos: +310
  • Ricardo Horta: +320
  • Darwin Nunez: +320
  • Bruno Fernandes: +330
  • Rafael Leão: +340
  • João Mario: +340
  • João Félix: +350
  • Giorgian de Arrascaeta: +460
  • Bernardo Silva: +500
  • Otávio: +500
  • Rúben Neves: +550
  • Facundo Torres: +600
  • Nicolas de la Cruz: +600
  • Vitinha: +750
  • Federico Valverde: +750
  • Agustin Canobbio: +800
  • Matheus Nunes: +850
  • João Palhinha: +850
  • Facundo Pellistri: +950
  • Raphael Guerreiro: +1000
  • João Cancelo: +1000
  • William Carvalho: +1100
  • Lucas Torreira: +1100
  • Pepe: +1400
  • Danilo Pereira: +1500
To score a header goal
  • Rúben Dias: +580
  • Cristiano Ronaldo: +670
  • Darwin Nunez: +800
  • Luis Suárez: +1060
  • Jose Gimenez: +1060
  • João Félix: +1480
  • Diego Godin: +1650
  • Bernardo Silva: +1950

Portugal vs. Uruguay Prediction & Best Bet

As Devon Platana writes at TheDuel:

Though Ghana held Portugal off the scoresheet in the first half, the latter erupted with three goals in the final 45 minutes. That’s the sort of offense that Uruguay rarely sees, proven by the team scoring just two goals in its last three games while being shut out in three of its last five.

Besides, Portugal is likely motivated to win this showdown after Uruguay won the first and only head-to-head matchup, 2-1, at the 2018 World Cup. With Portugal also having scored 11 goals in its last four matches and showing no signs of slowing down, expect the Portuguese to put the Uruguayans in their place.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Portugal 3, Uruguay 1

BEST BET: To get some solid value, take Portugal at -105 on the moneyline.

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.

