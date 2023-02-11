This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

How do Super Bowl LVII’s quarterbacks stack up heading into football’s biggest night in Glendale? Let’s go deep on Hurts vs. Mahomes.

The Super Bowl is just days away, but there’s still plenty of time to join in on the betting bonanza for the big game.

One of the special bet types available for Super Bowl LVII is player vs player props in which you essentially bet on one player to outperform the other in certain statistical categories. This is especially common for the starting quarterbacks, who are Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts in this case.

Let’s take a look at some of the prop bet projections and MVP odds for the two signal-callers on FanDuel Sportsbook’s Super Bowl odds.

Patrick Mahomes vs. Jalen Hurts Super Bowl Prop Bets

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

More passing yards in Super Bowl LVII

Patrick Mahomes: -290

-290 Jalen Hurts: +215

Over/under Passing TDs

Hurts OVER 1.5 : -106

: -106 Hurts UNDER 1.5: -114

Mahomes OVER 1.5 : -192

: -192 Mahomes UNDER 1.5: +154

Over/under rushing yards in Super Bowl LVII

Jalen Hurts OVER 49.5 : -110

: -110 Jalen Hurts UNDER 49.5: -110

Patrick Mahomes OVER 19.5 : -104

: -104 Patrick Mahomes UNDER 19.5: -118

Not surprisingly, Mahomes is expected to be the game’s passing yards leader. Mahomes led the NFL in both total passing yards (5,250) and passing yards per game (308.8) during the regular season, so he’ll be tough to beat in this category. Hurts, on the other hand, averaged 246.7 passing yards per game.

The difference has been stark in the postseason as well, as Mahomes has recorded more passing yards in both the Divisional round and Conference Championships. In fact, Mahomes has thrown nearly twice as many passing yards in the playoffs, racking up 521 compared to Hurts’ 275.

While it’s true that the Eagles allowed the NFL’s fewest passing yards per game during the regular season and the Chiefs are dealing with numerous injuries to their wide receiver group, Mahomes is simply a better and more prolific passer.

Similarly, you can also wager on which QB will be the first to reach 200 or 250 passing yards in the game. Hurts is a risky bet for both given that he’s fallen well short of 200 passing yards in both of Philly’s playoff games, whereas Mahomes is coming off a 326-yard performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game and threw for at least 270 yards in both of his previous Super Bowl appearances.

Click here to see Boardroom’s all-encompassing bible of FanDuel Sportsbook prop bets for Super Bowl LVII.

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl MVP Odds

Mahomes is currently listed at +130 odds to win Super Bowl MVP. He won the award the last time the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020 and will likely win it again if Kansas City prevails. The likely regular-season MVP has been outstanding in the playoffs so far, completing 69.9% of his passes for 521 yards and 4 touchdowns with no interceptions despite battling an ankle injury.

Given Mahomes’ prior experience and success on the big stage — not to mention his ability to put up monster passing stats — he’s a good bet to win.

Jalen Hurts Super Bowl MVP Odds

Hurts also has +130 odds to win the award on FanDuel Sportsbook’s Super Bowl MVP odds.

While Mahomes likes to carve up opposing defenses through the air, Hurts prefers to do it on the ground. Hurts’ passing stats have been mediocre lately since he suffered a shoulder injury late in the season, but he’s continued to make an impact with his legs. The dynamic dual-threat QB has scored a rushing touchdown in both of Philadelphia’s playoff games so far and will look to extend that streak against Kansas City.

The Eagles are believed to be the better, healthier team at the moment and are 1.5-point favorites to come out on top. If they do, Hurts will likely walk away with MVP honors.

— Tyler Maher

Hurts vs. Mahomes Stats Overview

2022 Regular Season Stats

Jalen Hurts Pass attempts : 460

: 460 Pass completions : 306

: 306 Completion rate : 66.5

: 66.5 Passing TDs: 22 Rushing yards : 760

: 760 Rushing TDs: 13 Patrick Mahomes Pass attempts : 648

: 648 Pass completions : 435

: 435 Completion rate : 67.1

: 67.1 Passing TDs: 41 Rushing yards : 358

: 358 Rushing TDs: 4

2022-23 Playoff Stats

Jalen Hurts Pass attempts : 49

: 49 Pass completions : 31

: 31 Completion rate : 63.3%

: 63.3% Passing TDs: 2 Rushing yards : 73

: 73 Rushing TDs: 2 Patrick Mahomes Pass attempts : 73

: 73 Pass completions : 51

: 51 Completion rate : 69.9

: 69.9 Passing TDs: 4 Rushing yards : 16

: 16 Rushing TDs: 0

Read More: