Drake’s boutique label-turned-brand has partnered with five NCAA schools for a range of co-branded apparel.

October’s Very Own (OVO) is touching down on college campuses just in time for fall.

Following licensed looks with the likes of the NBA, NFL, and MLB, the umbrella brand birthed by Drake, 40, and Oliver El-Khatib is expanding its sports portfolio to the NCAA. On Tuesday, OVO announced limited-edition clothing collections with Texas, Kentucky, Memphis, North Carolina, and Alabama.

Set to release on Sept. 29, the range of hats, hoodies, basketball shorts, varsity jackets, and more use core colors from each college and team branding, amplified by the OVO owl on each item. The formula is in line with previous pairings seen in pro sports, this time touching new markets and audiences.

Drake’s connection to college sports runs deep for those keeping track at home. From appearing at Midnight Madness with Coach Calipari to spending his formidable summers in Memphis supporting the Tigers, each school has a deep connection to Aubrey’s affinity for sports or an absolutely massive mark on the NCAA apparel landscape.

Additionally, it adds energy to an already busy autumn for the OVO family as Drake’s For All the Dogs nears its Oct. 6 release date.