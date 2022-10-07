2022 NL Wild Card Odds: Phillies vs. Cardinals & Mets vs. Padres Game 1

Albert Pujols' farewell tour finds the Cardinals welcoming the Phillies to St. Louis in the NL Wild Card series. (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Get set for Friday’s Padres vs. Mets and Phillies vs. Cardinals Game 1s with the latest NL Wild Card odds and curated prop bets from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

And here we are: the 2022 MLB Postseason. The time in which fans far and wide suffer those trademark sensations asymptotically approaching cardiac events upon the delivery of every pitch.

This year, of course, the format for the proceedings is unprecedented. Gone are the one-off Wild Card Games for each league’s two best teams that couldn’t win their divisions. Instead, Friday, Oct. 7 marks the first day of four three-game series — two in each league — featuring the No. 3 through No. 6 seeds in both the AL and NL, with the higher-seeded team playing at home every time. On the National League side, that means the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals will play host to the sixth-seeded Philadelphia Phillies, while the 101-win New York Mets welcome the NL West runner-up San Diego Padres to Citi Field.

Ahead of the bang-bang action, we turned to our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest NL Wild Card odds and prop bets ahead of Friday’s Padres vs. Mets and Cardinals vs. Phillies Game 1s.

NL Wild Card Odds & Props: Phillies vs. Cardinals Game 1

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 6.

Moneyline

Philadelphia Phillies: -110

St. Louis Cardinals: -106

Run line (spread)

Cardinals: +1.5 (-205)

Phillies: -1.5 (+168)

Over/under total runs

OVER 7: +104

UNDER 7: -128

To record a hit

Nolan Arenado (STL): -220

Alec Bohm (PHI): -220

Paul Goldschmidt (STL): -210

Kyle Schwarber (PHI): -210

Bryce Harper (PHI): -195

JT Realmuto (PHI): 190

Corey Dickerson (STL): -190

Brendan Donovan (STL): -185

Rhys Hoskins (PHI): -180

Nick Castellanos (PHI): -175

Jean Segura (PHI): -170

Tommy Edman (STL): -150

Yadier Molina (STL): -150

Lars Nootbaar (STL): -145

Albert Pujols (STL): -145

most HR since Aug. 14:



Albert Pujols: 16

Aaron Judge: 15

Mike Trout: 15

Anthony Santander: 13 https://t.co/YEKkxYPEed — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 4, 2022

To hit a home run

Kyle Schwarber (PHI): +370

Rhys Hoskins (PHI): +420

Bryce Harper (PHI): +450

Nolan Arenado (STL): +500

Nick Castellanos (PHI): +520

JT Realmuto (PHI): +560

Paul Goldschmidt (STL): +540

Albert Pujols (STL): +600

Lars Nootbaar (STL): +600

Corey Dickerson (STL): +630

Dylan Carlson (STL): +800

Over/under pitcher strikeouts

Zach Wheeler (PHI) OVER 4.5: -118

Zach Weeler (PHI) UNDER 4.5: -106

Jose Quintana (STL) OVER 3.5: -106

Jose Quintana (STL) UNDER 3.5: -120

NL Wild Card Odds & Props: Padres vs. Mets Game 1

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 6.

Moneyline

San Diego Padres: +136

New York Mets: -162

Run line (spread)

Mets: -1.5 (+152)

Padres: +1.5 (-184)

Over/under total runs

OVER 6: -120

UNDER 6: -102

Behold, our final World Series odds for every playoff team:



1. HOU: 17.5%

2. ATL: 16.5%

3. LAD: 14.9%

4. NYM: 11.1%

5. NYY: 10.3%

6. PHI: 6.1%

T7. SDP: 5.1%

T7. TOR: 5.1%

9. SEA: 4.5%

10. TBR: 4.4%

11. STL: 2.6%

12. CLE: 1.8%https://t.co/LCvpRltYXH — FanGraphs Baseball (@fangraphs) October 6, 2022

To record a hit

Jeff McNeil (NYM): -230

Brandon Nimmo (NYM): -220

Manny Machado (SD): -185

Francisco Lindor (NYM): -185

Pete Alonso (NYM): -180

Juan Soto (SD): -175

Eduardo Escobar (NYM): -175

Jake Cronenworth (SD): -160

Luis Guillorme (NYM): -160

Jurickson Profar (SD): -155

Josh Bell (SD): -145

Mark Canha (NYM): -140

Austin Nola (SD): -140

Brandon Drury (SD): -135

Tomas Nido (NYM): -135

To hit a home run

Pete Alonso (NYM): +340

Eduardo Escobar (NYM): +470

Juan Soto (SD): +480

Francisco Lindor (NYM): +500

Manny Machado (SD): +520

Josh Bell (SD): +560

Brandon Nimmo (NYM): +560

Jeff McNeil (NYM): +680

Daniel Vogelbach (NYM): +680

Jake Cronenworth (SD): +750

Brandon Drury (SD): +750

Mark Canha: (NYM): 830

Over/under pitcher strikeouts

Yu Darvish OVER 5.5: +104

Yu Darvish UNDER 5.5: -132

Max Scherzer OVER 5.5: -138

Max Scherzer UNDER 5.5: +108

