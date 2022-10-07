2022 NL Wild Card Odds: Phillies vs. Cardinals & Mets vs. Padres Game 1

Get set for Friday’s Padres vs. Mets and Phillies vs. Cardinals Game 1s with the latest NL Wild Card odds and curated prop bets from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
And here we are: the 2022 MLB Postseason. The time in which fans far and wide suffer those trademark sensations asymptotically approaching cardiac events upon the delivery of every pitch.
This year, of course, the format for the proceedings is unprecedented. Gone are the one-off Wild Card Games for each league’s two best teams that couldn’t win their divisions. Instead, Friday, Oct. 7 marks the first day of four three-game series — two in each league — featuring the No. 3 through No. 6 seeds in both the AL and NL, with the higher-seeded team playing at home every time. On the National League side, that means the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals will play host to the sixth-seeded Philadelphia Phillies, while the 101-win New York Mets welcome the NL West runner-up San Diego Padres to Citi Field.
Ahead of the bang-bang action, we turned to our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest NL Wild Card odds and prop bets ahead of Friday’s Padres vs. Mets and Cardinals vs. Phillies Game 1s.
NL Wild Card Odds & Props: Phillies vs. Cardinals Game 1
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 6.
Moneyline
Philadelphia Phillies: -110
St. Louis Cardinals: -106
Run line (spread)
Cardinals: +1.5 (-205)
Phillies: -1.5 (+168)
Over/under total runs
OVER 7: +104
UNDER 7: -128
To record a hit
Nolan Arenado (STL): -220
Alec Bohm (PHI): -220
Paul Goldschmidt (STL): -210
Kyle Schwarber (PHI): -210
Bryce Harper (PHI): -195
JT Realmuto (PHI): 190
Corey Dickerson (STL): -190
Brendan Donovan (STL): -185
Rhys Hoskins (PHI): -180
Nick Castellanos (PHI): -175
Jean Segura (PHI): -170
Tommy Edman (STL): -150
Yadier Molina (STL): -150
Lars Nootbaar (STL): -145
Albert Pujols (STL): -145
To hit a home run
Kyle Schwarber (PHI): +370
Rhys Hoskins (PHI): +420
Bryce Harper (PHI): +450
Nolan Arenado (STL): +500
Nick Castellanos (PHI): +520
JT Realmuto (PHI): +560
Paul Goldschmidt (STL): +540
Albert Pujols (STL): +600
Lars Nootbaar (STL): +600
Corey Dickerson (STL): +630
Dylan Carlson (STL): +800
Over/under pitcher strikeouts
Zach Wheeler (PHI) OVER 4.5: -118
Zach Weeler (PHI) UNDER 4.5: -106
Jose Quintana (STL) OVER 3.5: -106
Jose Quintana (STL) UNDER 3.5: -120
NL Wild Card Odds & Props: Padres vs. Mets Game 1
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 6.
Moneyline
San Diego Padres: +136
New York Mets: -162
Run line (spread)
Mets: -1.5 (+152)
Padres: +1.5 (-184)
Over/under total runs
OVER 6: -120
UNDER 6: -102
To record a hit
Jeff McNeil (NYM): -230
Brandon Nimmo (NYM): -220
Manny Machado (SD): -185
Francisco Lindor (NYM): -185
Pete Alonso (NYM): -180
Juan Soto (SD): -175
Eduardo Escobar (NYM): -175
Jake Cronenworth (SD): -160
Luis Guillorme (NYM): -160
Jurickson Profar (SD): -155
Josh Bell (SD): -145
Mark Canha (NYM): -140
Austin Nola (SD): -140
Brandon Drury (SD): -135
Tomas Nido (NYM): -135
To hit a home run
Pete Alonso (NYM): +340
Eduardo Escobar (NYM): +470
Juan Soto (SD): +480
Francisco Lindor (NYM): +500
Manny Machado (SD): +520
Josh Bell (SD): +560
Brandon Nimmo (NYM): +560
Jeff McNeil (NYM): +680
Daniel Vogelbach (NYM): +680
Jake Cronenworth (SD): +750
Brandon Drury (SD): +750
Mark Canha: (NYM): 830
Over/under pitcher strikeouts
Yu Darvish OVER 5.5: +104
Yu Darvish UNDER 5.5: -132
Max Scherzer OVER 5.5: -138
Max Scherzer UNDER 5.5: +108
