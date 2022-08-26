NFT Sales Roundup: FEWOCiOUS’s The Sailor NFT Goes for $595K

This week’s NFT Sales Roundup includes Pudgy Penguins, Bored Ape Yacht Club, and more.

NFT sales may be down slightly over the past week, but there was still plenty of action to report. CryptoSlam’s data shows that over 184,000 buyers spent more than $132 million on NFTs in the past seven days. That’s down 6% compared to the previous seven days, with projects like Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club leading in sales.

Here’s everything you need to know about NFT sales over the past week:

NFT sales and blockchain volume changes over the past week, per CryptoSlam:

ImmutableX and Flow sales are up 46% and 49%, respectively.

Crypto fan token sales are making a rebound with $3.1 billion in sales.

Ethereum and Solana sales are down 10% and 2%, respectively.

CryptoPunks sales are down 67%; the project fell to No. 10 for sales volume.

NFL All Day, digital video collectibles of iconic NFL moments powered by Dapper Labs, is up 145%. The project attracted $3.4 million in sales on the Flow blockchain.

Highest-selling NFT projects, also courtesy of CryptoSlam:

Bored Ape Yacht Club: $16.46 million (+18%)

Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $7.29 million (+6%)

ImmutaSwap.io: $7.15 million (+96%)

Sorare: $5.92 million (-36%)

Otherdeed: $5.29 million (-25%)

Pudgy Penguins: $5.24 million (+238%)

More NFT and crypto news:

Elliptic, a blockchain analytics firm, reported that over $100 million worth of NFTs have been stolen since July 2021.

Launched on Aug. 23, the Okay Bears NFT project got its own marketplace on Magic Eden.

BendDAO, a decentralized peer-to-pool NFT liquidity protocol, is experiencing a liquidity crisis after it foreclosed on hundreds of NFTs. The crypto lending company uses NFTs as collateral, and now some lenders are being forced to sell their high-priced NFTs to make good on their loans.

The Ethereum Foundation confirmed that the network’s merge to proof-of-work will officially take place between Sept. 10 and 20.

Ethereum Name Service, better known as ENS, names surpassed 2 million registrations.

Top NFT Sales of the Week

FEWOCiOUS’s The Sailor NFT sold for $595,000 (350 ETH) on Aug. 19.

my sophomore highschool English teacher saw this and messaged me saying she’s gonna add this piece & my story to her lesson about resilience to her students🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/vaznN0lXe9 — FEWOCiOUS (@fewocious) August 20, 2022

Don’t Panic by XCOPY sold for $805,895 (500 ETH) on Aug. 23 on SuperRare.

Moonbirds founder Kevin Rose purchased Chromie Squiggle #7046 for $211,036 (150 WETH) on Aug. 22.

Pudgy Penguin #6873 sold for $649,860 (400 ETH) on Aug. 22. (Fun fact: This is apparently the only left-facing NFT out of all 8,888 Pudgy Penguins).

Pudgy Penguins #NFT Sells For 400ETH ~ $600K



It is the biggest ETH sale ever for the @pudgypenguins. This special one #6873 is the rarest of the 8,888 NFTs. The floor price of Pudgy Penguins NFT has risen 83% for last few weeks.



The cleanest = The most expensive pic.twitter.com/ggmwkqo0uO — NFT Daily (@NFTDaily) August 24, 2022

Bored Ape #2909 was sold for $428,000 (80,000 APE) on Aug. 25.