NFT Sales Roundup: Rare, Crowned Bored Ape Sells for $1M

This week’s Boardroom NFT Sales Roundup includes Azuki, CloneX, and Art Blocks — plus, more on Ros Gold-Onwude’s CryptoPunk purchase.
NFT sales are down overall, but seven-figure deals have made a return this week. CryptoSlam’s data show that over 199,500 buyers spent more than $109 million on NFTs in the past seven days, which is down 17% compared to the previous week. Overall NFT action is up 16%, though, with 1.3 million transactions. Projects like CryptoPunks, Renga, Bored Ape Yacht Club and Sorare topped the list for buyer spend this week.
Let’s jump into more NFT data from the past week:
NFT sales and blockchain volume changes over the past week, per CryptoSlam:
- Ethereum sales are down 19%, but the blockchain still attracted the most in sales with $73.8 million.
- Renga, Dirty Robot’s handcrafted NFT collection of 10,000 art-focused characters, saw the biggest jump in sales and attracted over 2,000 transactions.
- Flow sales are up 4%, with $4.1 million in sales.
- Despite Bored Ape Yacht Club’s sales slipping a bit, the project brought in $5.5 million across 44 transactions.
- Both Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunks attracted seven-figure deals (see more below).
- Fan token sales volume is down 43%, with the market bringing in $1.2 billion.
Highest-selling NFT projects, also via CryptoSlam:
- CryptoPunks: $10.1 million (+93%)
- Renga: $8.5 million (+240%)
- Bored Ape Yacht Club: $5.5 million (-36%)
- Sorare: $4.9 million (+23%)
- Gods Unchained: $4.3 million (-5%)
More NFT and crypto news:
- Renga Black Box, a Renga project that doesn’t reveal NFTs until after purchase, brought in $1.7 million in sales. Holders who buy one of these as opposed to one from the released Renga collection could come across extremely rare NFTs.
- The Web3 ecosystem lost $428 million to crypto hacks in Q3, bug bounty platform Immunefi reports. That’s a large amount, but it’s nearly 63% less than the losses the community suffered in Q3 last year.
- PROOF announced that it’s funding the Moonbirds DAO with $2.6 million worth of ETH and $500,000 to buy 37 Moonbirds. The new holder-controlled DAO will launch in early 2023.
- Yuga Labs launched a Bored Ape Yacht Club Community Council the same week the ApeCoin DAO voted to create a marketplace for Ape holders to connect.
- Dapper Labs‘ NBA Top Shot sales are down 45%, with the project bringing in a little over $704,000. NFL All Day is holding it down for Dapper Labs in the top 10 ranking by sales volume, coming in at No. 7 with $3.2 million in sales.
- ESPN host and Web3 tycoon Ros Gold-Onwude recently celebrated the purchase of a rare CryptoPunk with help from Punks OTC. She exclusively told Boardroom that she had to sell some of her beloved NFTs in her collection, including a Mutant Ape, an Otherdeed, and a World of Woman.
Top NFT Sales of the Week
Bored Ape #8585 was sold for $1.01 million (777 ETH) on Oct. 1.
Punk #5944 was sold for $1.2 million (980 ETH) on Oct. 1.
Art Blocks’ Fidenza #249 was sold for $173,848 (130 ETH) on Oct. 7.
Azuki #2311 was sold for $134,200 (100 ETH) on Sept. 30.
CloneX #4491 was sold for $85,047 (63 ETH) on Sept. 30.
Read More:
- NFT Sales Roundup: Rare, Crowned Bored Ape Sells for $1M
- Saquon Barkley Contract & Salary Breakdown
- NFL Week 5 Best Bets Primer: The Top Over/Unders, Spreads, Teasers & Props
- Russell Wilson, Teddy Bridgewater, and What the Broncos Should’ve Done
- The New MLB Wild Card Format: Chaos or Cutting-edge?