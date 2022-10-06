Yuga Labs Launches BAYC Community Council

Yuga Labs appointed seven BAYC holders to its council to help guide the next phase of its growth plans with community at the forefront.

Yuga Labs is doubling down on building community by assembling a new council comprised of Bored Ape Yacht Club owners.

The BAYC community council will be charged with providing new perspectives and guidance as both BAYC and Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT collections continue to scale and grow. Yuga Labs shared the news in a blog post featuring the seven members who will lead the BAYC council.

Here’s the BAYC community council’s starting lineup:

Josh Ong , co-founder of Bored Room Ventures, Web3 advisor, and organizer of the first unofficial IRL BAYC meetups.

, co-founder of Bored Room Ventures, Web3 advisor, and organizer of the first unofficial IRL BAYC meetups. Sera , artist and early BAYC supporter who has helped Web3 projects transform their IP.

, artist and early BAYC supporter who has helped Web3 projects transform their IP. Laura Rod , founder of the Web3 community building company, The Miami Ape.

, founder of the Web3 community building company, The Miami Ape. 0xEthan , community manager of Decentral Games and head of growth of Metaverse News.

, community manager of Decentral Games and head of growth of Metaverse News. 0xWave , tech and crypto expert and an early BAYC adopter who assisted in jumpstarting the community around it.

, tech and crypto expert and an early BAYC adopter who assisted in jumpstarting the community around it. Negi , aspiring photographer striving to provide a voice for Asian BAYC holders.

, aspiring photographer striving to provide a voice for Asian BAYC holders. Peter Fang, co-founder of NFTBA and Space Dust and a skilled IRL community events and experiences facilitator.

How the BAYC community council works

The council’s mission is simple: to help shape the future of BAYC and MAYC. The self-governed council members will initially focus on providing community feedback, pitching new ideas, and supporting community-led projects and events.

“Every Ape in our community has directly impacted our decision-making from day one,” Yuga Labs shared in a statement. “This council, and future councils to come, puts a more formal, efficient, and consistent process in place for Yuga leadership to get community feedback and advice on an ongoing basis.”

Yuga Labs said the council would likely grow, and it’s also exploring similar opportunities to support the communities behind CryptoPunks, Meebits, and Otherside.

Early criticism

Ad Age’s Asa Hiken raised a good point about the council member selection process. Obviously, everyone appointed fiercely supports Yuga Labs’ work, but it’s also important to have voices that challenge and push a new narrative.

Good fodder for the “pure decentralization vs progressive decentralization” convo in NFT circles



Yuga appears to have personally selected who will represent the community, as opposed to a vote amongst holders… https://t.co/WfmCEE32wP — Asa Hiken (@asabhiken) October 5, 2022

Some vocal BAYC members and supporters are also stumped about the selection process. This raises the question: what were the criteria to make the council? Was there an interview process? Yuga Labs didn’t share those details, but the community wants to know.

I’m not mad I’m not on the official BAYC community counsel I just want to know what I’m doing wrong — Storm🌪 (@CryptoStorm__) October 5, 2022

Man @notthreadguy been repping that MAYC for the entirety of his Twitter career and didn't make the council — Otto Suwen (@OttoSuwenNFT) October 5, 2022

