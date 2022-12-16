NFT Sales Roundup: 2022 Year in Review

This week’s Boardroom NFT Sales Roundup highlights projects such as Bored Ape Yacht Club, Moonbirds, and Doodles for bringing in the most in sales this year.

Despite challenges, the NFT industry perseveres.

Even through a frigid crypto winter that still rages on, the market attracted billions in sales, with old and new projects rising to the top.

Yuga Labs may be under fire right now with a class action lawsuit brewing, but the Web3 brand garnered the most support from NFT collectors this year with its flagship project, Bored Ape Yacht Club, outselling its closest competition by $360 million. Otherdeed for Otherside rose to the top as the highest-selling NFT collection that was minted in 2022 and also landed third for the highest sales volume for the year.

As we wrap up our biweekly-ish NFT Sales Roundups for the year, we wanted to pull some data on NFT sales volume from 2022 with the help of CryptoSlam.

Disclaimer: The data used in this article is current as of Dec. 15.

Top 10 highest-selling NFT collections from 2022 by sales volume:

Bored Ape Yacht Club: $1.42 billion Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $1.06 billion Otherdeed: $1.04 billion Azuki: $828 million Moonbirds: $599 million Clone X: $574 million Doodles: $360 million Beanz: $229 million Bored Ape Kennel Club: $219 million Meebits: $164 million

Top 10 highest-selling NFT mints of 2022:

Otherdeed: $1.04 billion Azuki: $828 million Moonbirds: $599 million Beanz: $229 million HAPE PRIME: $160 million Karafuru: $133 million ProjectPXN: $125 million Invisible Friends: $123 million Pixelmon: $119 million Cool Pets: $103 million

10 of the Biggest NFT Sales of 2022

CryptoPunk #5822 sold for $23.7 million (8,000 ETH) on Feb. 12.

CryptoPunk #5577 sold for $7.7 million (2,501 ETH) on Feb. 8.

Mutant Ape #30005 sold for $3.9 million (2,300 ETH) in a private sale on Aug. 9.

Mega Mutant #30005 has reportedly sold for 2300 ETH ($3.9M) 👀 pic.twitter.com/TjHchX52yr — nft now (@nftnow) August 10, 2022

CryptoPunk #7756 sold for $3.2 million (1,050 ETH) on April 13.

Otherdeed #59906 sold for $1.6 million (625 ETH) on May 7.

So u were considering that amazing beach house for $1.5M? 🌴



Forget it! .@OthersideMeta Tier **** Ruins w/ Lunarian Resource is the way to go!



Oh and did I mention it comes w/ 'the' Mystery Potion 🧪😱 🤩Exactly!



Congrats .@nobody_vault 👊@othersidemeta

#nfts #NFTCommmunity pic.twitter.com/ZUD7HdML73 — X2Y2 (@the_x2y2) May 8, 2022

Punk #5944 sold for $1.2 million (980 ETH) on Oct. 1.

Bored Ape #8585 sold for $1.01 million (777 ETH) on Oct. 1.

Moonbird #2642 sold for $1 million (350 ETH) on April 23.

👋 GM to MoonBird #2642 🦉



We got this rare @moonbirds_xyz NFT for 350 ETH and will showcase it alongside 100s of NFTs, adding Utility in @TheSandboxGame open Metaverse; growing the NFT culture as it will become part of our 500+ NFTs collection with BAYC #3749 & WOW #6025 😍 pic.twitter.com/jb4KwYK2Hh — The Sandbox (@TheSandboxGame) April 23, 2022

Life and Death, a 1-of-1 NFT on SuperRare, sold for $1 million (310.0 ETH) on April 7.

Masterpiece of the day 💎



“Life and Death by @deekaymotion



A work of art that’s importance cannot be overstated, the story of life so beautifully told by this spaces finest animator. Owner @CozomoMedici

pic.twitter.com/dtOPsNtYPW — TheJPEGGallery ⌐◨-◨ (@thepropgallery) November 11, 2022

Bored Ape #232 sold for $927,000 (800 ETH) on Nov. 23.

Looking Ahead

As we inch closer to the new year, here are some things to keep in mind regarding how the NFT world will evolve in 2023:

Yuga Labs raised $450 million back in March to build out its Otherside metaverse project. While Otherdeed NFTs continue to sell, the Web3 brand hasn’t shared much more about its NFT universe powered by gamification.

Moonbirds raised $50 million to launch its Moonbirds Mythics collection, which is expected to be minted sometime during the first quarter of 2023.

While Gary Vee‘s Veefriends collections didn’t top the list for sales volume, the Web3 mogul is still building a strong community as he gears up for VeeCon 2023.

