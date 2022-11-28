While the Chiefs QB continues to boast the best NFL MVP odds ahead of Week 13, other contenders — including Miami’s signal-caller — are doing their best to keep up.

Patrick Mahomes may have not played his best against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday afternoon, but that didn’t matter. After 12 weeks of football, the Kansas City Chiefs QB remains atop the latest FanDuel Sportsbook MVP odds.

The Chiefs scored a touchdown on just one of its six red zone possessions on Sunday, and that came in the third quarter when running back Isiah Pacheco punched into the end zone from three yards out. For Mahomes’ part, the 2018 NFL MVP made a rare mistake and threw a pick to Rams safety Nick Scott, giving the reigning world champions some confidence midway through the fourth quarter.

While it didn’t alter the game’s result, Mahomes did take responsibility for the blunder.

"We didn't execute at a high level in the red zone, I threw the dumb interception at the end of the game, but the defense stepped up."



At 3-7 heading in, it was expected that the Rams would lose to the Chiefs at Arrowhead. The same cannot be said for Kansas City’s next opponent in the Cincinnati Bengals. If Mahomes hopes to extend his 26-game winning streak in the months of November and December, he’s got to avoid costly mistakes such as last week’s late INT in the rematch of January’s AFC Championship game in Cincinnati. Mahomes is 0-2 against Bengals QB Joe Burrow since the latter was drafted in 2020.

It was an otherwise quiet weekend for other MVP candidates, but let’s have a look at the updated odds entering Week 13, brought to you by FanDuel Sportsbook.

2022 NFL MVP Odds: Week 13

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 28 following the conclusion of Week 12 and are subject to change.

From earlier in the season to playoff-clinching scenarios, it’s remarkable to see how far Josh Allen’s stock has fallen. After starting the season with a bang via game-winning drives and long completions to favorite target Stefon Diggs, many — including most sportsbooks — pegged the Bills QB as the heavy favorite. Since an impressive Game 6 win over the Chiefs, however, things have gone south. Buffalo has dropped two games, now sit second in the AFC East, and Allen’s stranglehold in the MVP talks has reduced to simply being a part of the conversation.

Is Allen regressing relative to his counterparts? Absolutely not. After all, the Bills escaped Week 12 with a win, albeit over the lowly Lions. However, if you’re a Bills fan, one that has Super Bowl aspirations, does Allen’s recent play leave you concerned when the NFL calendar flips to the postseason? It’s a fair question, especially when players like Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, and Tua Tagovailoa are seemingly improving with each week.

But the MVP award is a regular-season award (votes are submitted prior to postseason play, despite the winner not being announced until just before the Super Bowl) and Allen has undeniably left his mark there, despite this poor stretch of recent play (by his standards anyway). Allen and Co. will have their next chance to leave an impression this Sunday against the Patriots in Foxboro. And even if the latest betting odds don’t show much confidence in Allen winning his first MVP award, he’s still got an endorsement from New England head coach Bill Belichick.

“Allen’s the leading rusher, so that tells you all you need to know about what you have to defend every time he touches the ball. It could be any number of things and (he) does them all well. Great player, certainly an MVP candidate. He does a lot for their team in a lot of ways,” Belichick told reporters on Sunday, via Sports Illustrated.

